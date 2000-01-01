The successful supergraph: how to build it, grow it and govern it

In this workshop you will learn how to set your supergraph up for success through crowd-sourced advice on how to structure your supergraph program, promote its success, and solve the riddle of governance and collaboration at scale.
What you'll learn
- How to right-size your supergraph program
- How to approach schema design to deliver maximum value
- How to measure that value for internal stakeholders
- How to foster collaboration and apply a governance layer
- And much more!
Who this workshop is for
- Anyone looking to implement the graph in their organization.
⚠️ Before the workshop...
This workshop will be focused on paired and group discussions rather than hands-on coding. Come prepared to chat!
Some guiding questions to start thinking about before you arrive:
