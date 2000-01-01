6. Federation from day 1: Thinking in entities
5m

Federation from day 1: Thinking in entities

Explore and architecture in this beginner-friendly workshop. Learn to modularize your backend by creating and using entities, publishing , and leveraging tools like . Gain hands-on experience with federated architecture, creation, and subgraph interaction.

What you'll learn

  • The federated architecture of a ( and the )
  • Create and publish s
  • Use the to interact with your
  • Use to host your
  • Create entities
  • Use entities between s

Who this workshop is for

  • API developers with a basic understanding of , such as building queries and working with a schema, but not familiar with .

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

Pre-requisites list

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

  1. Clone the repo

    git clone TODO

  2. Open it up in your code editor.

  3. Run npm install in a terminal.

  4. Run npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!

Task!
Previous

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.