Schema design excellence

Thoughtfully design your schema to support data access requirements for the client apps that will query it. In this workshop, we'll explore what makes for an excellent schema design and how a "dream query" can be reverse-engineered into a scalable and maintainable GraphQL schema that supports client use cases.

What you'll learn

An understanding of common schema design strategies

Apollo's recommended approach to schema design, the "dream query " strategy

Practical tips for leveraging GraphQL 's type system to create an expressive and intuitive API

Practical tips for obtaining an evolvable schema such as naming conventions, documentation, nullability, abstract types and deprecation

Setting up schema linting and linter checks for consistency

Who this workshop is for

API developers with a basic familiarity of GraphQL .

⚠️ Before the workshop...

You will need the following:

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo git clone TODO Copy Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!