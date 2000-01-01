10. GraphQL for web: Going hands-on with Apollo Client
5m

Developers will enhance their skills and gain hands-on experience with 's most modern features. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a deep understanding of how to use to build robust and scalable client-side applications, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize their applications for performance.

What you'll learn

  • How to use caching and type policies
  • How to use
  • Common error-handling patterns
  • How and when to use @defer and @stream for real-time data experiences
  • Improving client performance with useSuspense, use, and use

Who this workshop is for

  • Client developers looking to go beyond the basics of (web).
  • Participants should have familiarity with using (web) and React/TypeScript.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

Pre-requisites list

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

  1. Clone the repo

    git clone TODO

  2. Open it up in your code editor.

  3. Run npm install in a terminal.

  4. Run npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!

Task!
