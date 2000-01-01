GraphQL for web: Going hands-on with Apollo Client

Developers will enhance their GraphQL skills and gain hands-on experience with Apollo Client's most modern features. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a deep understanding of how to use GraphQL clients to build robust and scalable client-side applications, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize their applications for performance.

What you'll learn

How to use caching and type policies

How to use persisted queries

Common error-handling patterns

How and when to use @defer and @stream for real-time data experiences

Improving client performance with useSuspense, use Fragment , and use Subscription

Who this workshop is for

Client developers looking to go beyond the basics of Apollo Client (web).

Participants should have familiarity with using Apollo Client (web) and React/TypeScript.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo git clone TODO Copy Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!