GraphOS & your internal developer platform

Make your supergraph more discoverable through your Internal Developer Platform. Enable your engineering teams to onboard easily, explore existing subgraphs, and spin up new ones. In this workshop, we'll go through hands-on activities using Backstage to illustrate general principles where GraphQL and IDPs shine together.

What you'll learn

How to enhance graph discoverability within your organization using IDPs for better team collaboration and onboarding

How to create, manage, and deploy new subgraphs by integrating GraphQL with IDPs for scalability and consistency.

Who this workshop is for

Platform engineers familiar with Backstage or similar IDPs.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo git clone [repository URL]. Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!