Observability for the supergraph: Best practices for graph-native telemetry

Unlock your graph's full potential with this advanced observability techniques workshop. We'll take a deep dive into common GraphQL observability workflows, using operation and field-level telemetry to improve your graph. We'll use GraphOS Studio observability tools to keep your graph running smoothly at scale.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!