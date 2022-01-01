Voyage III: Federation in Production

Airlock in production
11m
Variants in a federated graph
3m
Publishing to a graph variant
4m
Schema checks in a federated graph
7m
Local schema checks
5m
Schema checks in CI
5m
Publishing & deployment
5m
Composition check errors
10m
Operation check errors
10m
Observability with Apollo Studio
8m
We're bringing a supergraph into production. We'll introduce schema checks and graph variants into our CI/CD workflows. Learn all about composition checks, operation checks and observability tools in Apollo Studio,.
Apollo Federation basics