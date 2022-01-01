Odyssey / Voyage III: Federation in Production

Illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope

Voyage III: Federation in Production

Early access preview 👀

Course details

  • 10 lessons
  • 68m

Instructor

Michelle Mabuyo

What you'll learn

  • Airlock in production

    11m

  • Variants in a federated graph

    3m

  • Publishing to a graph variant

    4m

  • Schema checks in a federated graph

    7m

  • Local schema checks

    5m

  • Schema checks in CI

    5m

  • Publishing & deployment

    5m

  • Composition check errors

    10m

  • Operation check errors

    10m

  • Observability with Apollo Studio

    8m

Course description

We're bringing a supergraph into production. We'll introduce schema checks and graph variants into our CI/CD workflows. Learn all about composition checks, operation checks and observability tools in Apollo Studio,.

Prerequisites

Apollo Federation basics

