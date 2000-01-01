6. Subgraph planning
3m

Overview

We're onto the last step in our migration plan: starting to split off in small chunks! This last step is actually a big one, and we can break it down further into multiple steps. In this lesson, we will:

  • Decide on what will be part of our
  • Set up another using a template

Planning and preparation

Deciding on where to start splitting off can feel overwhelming. This is especially true if you have a large, complex graph, with multiple teams contributing and clients depending on its continued . We recommend keeping in mind a core principle of federation: incremental adoption. We'll break off the monolith subgraph's functionality one concern at a time.

To help with our planning, we'll break it down into a few steps:

  1. Identify
  2. Identify s
  3. Decide which to migrate first

1. Identify entities

An entity is an with split between multiple . It's the building block of our federated graph. Each subgraph is responsible for resolving only the fields it contributes to an , and each entity instance is uniquely identifiable with a primary key field.

Take a few moments to review the monolith/schema.graphql file and identify which should be marked as .

Which of the following types should be marked as an entity in the schema?

When you're ready, review the section below to compare your list against ours!

See entities
- Host
- Guest
- Listing
- Booking
- Review

Did you get them all?

What about other ? For example, Amenity is an but it's not included in our list, even though it's uniquely identifiable (with each Amenity having its own id ). The Amenity type acts more like an attached to a Listing, and it most likely won't have any split off across .

What about the User interface? We could make it an , but the in the User interface are all related to a user only. If it had additional we could split off into other , we might consider making it an (and we still could in the future!).

Additionally, we cannot mark the following types as : enums (like AmenityCategory), inputs (like SearchListingsInput), and responses (like CreateListingResponse).

2. Identify subgraphs

We should now have a better idea of what we'll create to manage different domain responsibilities. We might also think about our organization's team structure, the services or data sources that currently exist, and future features we want to build.

Again, take a moment to think about how you might design the for Airlock. When you're ready, review the section below to compare your list against ours!

See subgraphs
- accounts
- listings
- bookings
- reviews
- payments

For Airlock, we've decided to create 5 . In the first lesson, we were introduced to the Accounts Team and the Listings Team, each with their own set of responsibilities, so it makes sense to give them their own subgraphs. We could have merged all booking functionality into the listings ; and same thing with reviews. But they both feel like big separate domains that could be handled within their own subgraphs too. Payments are typically handled by a third-party service, so giving that its own subgraph also makes sense.

If your list is slightly different, that's okay! There's no single correct way to design a schema. You might choose different names, or have a more granular scope. As long as you're able to articulate your reasoning behind your decisions, you're good to go! And remember you can always evolve and iterate on your schema.

Here's what the ideal Airlock federated architecture will look like when all the migrations are complete:

A diagram showing the router at the top. The router splits off into five different subgraphs: accounts, listings, bookings, reviews and payments. Each subgraph is connected to its corresponding service API.

We'll work on one at a time, breaking it off from the current monolith subgraph.

3. Decide which entities to migrate first

Choosing which to start with first is dependent on your product and your teams. When adopting federation, we recommend that you identify a small but meaningful piece of your existing implementation to isolate as the first subgraph.

Note: For an example scenario, including the types of questions you might ask to help make this decision, consult the Apollo technote on "Moving a GraphQL Monolith to Apollo Federation".

So where should we start? For Airlock, we're going to start with breaking off the accounts . This subgraph will be responsible for all things related to accounts and users, login details, and user profiles.

In this course, we'll only cover breaking off the accounts . The rest of the subgraphs will be left as an exercise for you!

Key takeaways

  • Starting with a plan of your end goal for your architecture is helpful in understanding where to start first.
  • Keep in mind federation's core principle of incremental adoption. We'll start with one and take small action steps, one at a time.

Up next

We've have our plan in place, now let's get to the implementation!

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