Overview

Let's put together what we've learned about how to implement auth in a supergraph. In this lesson, we will:

Configure the router to pass HTTP headers to subgraphs

Set up the subgraph to receive the headers and authenticate the user

Test out a query that needs authentication and authorization using Apollo Studio

✅ Service check

Before moving on, let's make sure all of our processes are still running!

One terminal should be running npm start , to start the monolith subgraph server on port 4001 .

, to start the monolith subgraph server on port . Another should be running npm run launch , to start our services in the monolith directory on ports 4010 and 4011 .

✏️ Downloading the router

Let's add the Apollo Router to our Airlock project!

Open a new terminal window and navigate to the router directory. Download the Apollo Router by running the following command in the terminal: router curl -sSL https://router.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh Copy Note: Visit the official documentation to explore alternate methods of downloading the Router. Now when we check the contents of our router directory, we'll see that we have a new file also called router ! 📦 router ┣ 📄 config.yaml ┗ 📄 router There's one last change we should make. We initially stored the environment variables for our graph in our .env file in the monolith directory so that we could easily refer back to them. We'll continue to reference the variables stored in .env as we work with the router, so let's move that file from the monolith directory into the router directory. 📦 router ┣ 📄 .env ┣ 📄 config.yaml ┗ 📄 router

The router's config file

Before we start up the router, let's investigate its config file. Inside of config.yaml , we'll find that there's already one configuration option specified:

config.yaml include_subgraph_errors : all : true

By default, subgraph errors are omitted from router logs for security reasons. The setting we're referencing in the configuration file, include_subgraph_errors , is a setting that will allow the router to share the details of any errors that occur as it communicates with subgraphs. By setting the all key to true , we're telling the router that we want to know about errors that occur in all of our subgraphs.

This is great for development purposes, because it will help us troubleshoot anything that goes wrong along the way!

Learn more: What happens if we don't propagate subgraph errors? In this course, we've chosen to propagate subgraph errors so that we can more easily fix bugs as we split our monolithic schema into subgraphs. If errors occur and we don't have this line of configuration in our config.yaml file, we'll see an error message like the following: Subgraph errors redacted That's great for security - we don't know which subgraph is failing, or even the data we tried to query - but it doesn't help us much as we work on troubleshooting the problem locally. Enterprise customers can also visit the Operations dashboard in Studio for a detailed breakdown of errors that have occurred and the operations that were affected. We'll discuss observability and error reporting in greater detail in Voyage III. http://studio.apollographql.com

✏️ Adding Authorization headers

Let's add another configuration option to our router's config.yaml file. Remember, we want to tell the router to send the Authorization header to its subgraphs with every request.

Above the include_subgraph_errors key, we'll add the following:

headers : all : request : - propagate : named : "Authorization" include_subgraph_errors : all : true Copy

Let's break down what these new lines do.

The headers key is where we set all of our rules for HTTP headers.

all indicates that the rules nested underneath will apply to all the subgraphs. We could specify which ones using the subgraphs key, but we know that for Airlock we'll need to pass it to all of them.

request specifies that the included headers should apply to requests the router receives.

Finally, we want to pass the Authorization header to all the subgraphs, so we'll use the propagate key, then indicate the name of the header with named: 'Authorization' .

Note: You can consult the Apollo documentation to learn more about the other ways of specifying which HTTP headers to propagate.

With our router all set up to pass these authentication headers to its subgraphs, let's make sure the subgraph is ready to receive these headers and pass them along to its own resolvers!

Setting up the subgraph for auth

The good news is that the monolith subgraph is already set up for auth!

Remember back when the monolith subgraph was a standalone GraphQL server? Well, it was already taking in the Authorization header, retrieving the user token and authenticating it using the accounts service!

Let's see this logic in the code.

Open up the monolith/index.js file, our monolith subgraph server. Scrolling down to where we started up the server, we can find the context property and review that logic:

monolith/index.js context : async ( { req } ) => { const token = req . headers . authorization || '' ; const userId = token . split ( ' ' ) [ 1 ] ; let userInfo = { } ; if ( userId ) { const { data } = await axios . get ( ` http://localhost:4011/login/ ${ userId } ` ) . catch ( ( error ) => { throw AuthenticationError ( ) ; } ) ; userInfo = { userId : data . id , userRole : data . role } ; } return { ... userInfo , dataSources : { bookingsDb : new BookingsDataSource ( ) , reviewsDb : new ReviewsDataSource ( ) , listingsAPI : new ListingsAPI ( ) , accountsAPI : new AccountsAPI ( ) , paymentsAPI : new PaymentsAPI ( ) , } , } ; } ,

With this logic already in place, we don't have to do any additional work in our index.js file!

Running the router with config

Let's get our router running.

In a new terminal, navigate to the router directory. To start the router, we'll type in our APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF . (Remember, you can find these variables inside of your .env file!) Then, start the router with ./router , and finally add the --config flag with the path to the config.yaml file. router APOLLO_KEY = < APOLLO_KEY > APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > ./router --config config.yaml Copy We should see output messages in the terminal, with our router running at 127.0.0.1:4000 .

Remember port 4000 was where the original monolith GraphQL server was running? Now we've successfully replaced it with the router! Clients don't have to do anything extra to change their endpoints, they can keep querying as usual.

👩🏽‍🔬 Testing the Authorization headers

Let's give it a try! We can head back over to the Explorer in Apollo Studio to test out a query for the router.

We'll try out a query that requires an authenticated and authorized user: retrieving a host's listings. This query needs you to be logged in as a host.

Using Explorer, let's build a query to retrieve a host's listings. For each listing, we'll ask for the title , costPerNight , description , photoThumbnail , numOfBeds , and locationType .

query GetHostListings { hostListings { title costPerNight description photoThumbnail numOfBeds locationType } } Copy

Let's run the query, and… uh oh! We get back an AuthenticationError with no logged-in user 😱

See the full error JSON { "errors" : [ { "message" : "*** you must be logged in ***" , "extensions" : { "code" : "UNAUTHENTICATED" , "serviceName" : "monolith" , "exception" : { "stacktrace" : "AuthenticationError: *** you must be logged in ***" "message" : "*** you must be logged in ***" , "locations" : [ { "line" : 1 , "column" : 2 } ] , "path" : [ "hostListings" ] } } } ] , "data" : null }

After a brief moment of panic, let's think about what we're missing.

We've just set up the server-side handling of authorization headers, but we haven't actually sent those headers with our request! So our server is trying to authenticate the user sending the request, but it can't find them and it returns the appropriate error.

Let's go ahead and add those headers. In the bottom panel of the Explorer, open the Headers tab.

Click New header and set the header key as Authorization . Set the value as Bearer user-1 . We know that user-1 is a host!

http://studio.apollographql.com

Authorization : Bearer user -1 Copy

Let's run the query again! We get the list we're asking for with all the fields we need.

See the response for Bearer user-1 JSON { "data" : { "hostListings" : [ { "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "costPerNight" : 120 , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350721/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-01.png" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "locationType" : "CAMPSITE" } , { "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "costPerNight" : 592 , "description" : "Thiz cozy yurt has an aerodyne hull and efficient sublight engines. It is equipped with an advanced sensor system and defensive force shield. Meteor showers are quite common, please rest assured that our Kevlar-level shields will keep you safe from any space debris. Mraza suns are known to have high levels of UV hyper radiation, which we counteract with the yurt's UV protection shield." , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350839/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-02.png" , "numOfBeds" : 1 , "locationType" : "ROOM" } , ] } }

For fun, let's check what happens if we ask for the exact same fields, but as a guest, like user-2 . Change the value of the Authorization header to "Bearer user-2", then run the query.

See the response for Bearer user-2 JSON { "errors" : [ { "message" : "Only hosts have access to listings." , "extensions" : { "code" : "FORBIDDEN" , "serviceName" : "monolith" , "exception" : { "stacktrace" : [ "ForbiddenError: Only hosts have access to listings." ] , "message" : "Only hosts have access to listings." , "locations" : [ { "line" : 1 , "column" : 2 } ] , "path" : [ "hostListings" ] } } } ] , "data" : null }

We get a ForbiddenError that says only hosts have access to listings - we're logged in as a guest so that's great, our server is working as it's supposed to!

Practice

config.yaml headers : all : request : - propagate : named : "airlock-cookie"

In the above config.yaml file, what does the propagate key tell the router to do? Send all headers except for 'airlock-cookie' to all subgraphs. Send all headers to all subgraphs. Send the 'airlock-cookie' header to all subgraphs. Send the 'airlock-cookie' header to any subgraphs that request for it to be propagated. Submit

Key takeaways

To pass down authorization headers from the router to its subgraphs, we need to set up the router's config file. In the config file, we can set the headers property and use the propagate property.

A subgraph can access the authorization (and other request) headers from the router through its ApolloServer constructor context property.

constructor property. We can use Apollo Explorer's Headers panel to set authorization headers for our GraphQL request.

