Overview

In this lesson, we will:

Set up and publish a stub subgraph

Set up our local supergraph development environment

✏️ Setting up the accounts stub subgraph

Each subgraph we create will be located in its own folder prefixed with subgraph- . We can see that there's already a folder in the starter repo called subgraph-template . This subgraph-template folder contains all of the files you'll need to set up an Apollo Server subgraph with boilerplate code!

📂 subgraph-template ┣ 📂 datasources ┣ 📄 index.js ┣ 📄 package.json ┣ 📄 resolvers.js ┗ 📄 schema.graphql

This template contains a stub subgraph: an empty subgraph equipped with the bare minimum needed to get it up and running.

Let's take a peek at the schema.graphql file.

subgraph-template/schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7 " import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@inaccessible" ] ) type Query { _todo : String @shareable @inaccessible }

We can see the federation definition at the top, along with 2 new directives: @shareable and @inaccessible . Both of these directives enable us to add an arbitrary field ( Query._todo ). This field won't be available for querying (it's @inaccessible !) and it can be defined in other subgraphs (it's @shareable ). This barebones schema lets us spin up as many stub subgraphs as we need to; but let's start with one for now.

Duplicate the subgraph-template folder in the root of the repo and rename the folder to subgraph-accounts . Open up the index.js file. We'll need to fill in the port and subgraphName variables. The accounts subgraph should be running on port 4002 . subgraph-accounts/index.js const port = 4002 ; const subgraphName = "accounts" ; Copy We'll fill in the last TODO for dataSources later on! In a new terminal, navigate to the subgraph-accounts directory. cd subgraph-accounts Copy Install the packages. npm install Copy Run the server using npm start . npm start Copy

Task! The accounts subgraph is running on port 4002 .

You should now be able to query for the following using Sandbox at http://localhost:4002.

query { _todo } Copy

Publishing the accounts stub subgraph

Starting with an empty stub subgraph enables us to start fresh and catch any composition errors as we migrate our fields.

Note: This is also a good time to set up schema checks and deployment in your subgraph's CI/CD piplines. We'll tackle those in Voyage III.

To publish our accounts subgraph, we'll use the rover subgraph publish command with the corresponding values. Since this is the first time we're publishing the accounts subgraph, we'll also need to add a routing-url . (Our subgraph is running locally, so make sure you specify http and not https !)

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --schema ./subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql \ --name accounts \ --routing-url http://localhost:4002 Copy

Remember to replace the <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> value with your own, and take note that we're running this command in the root directory of our project.

With a successful publish, we can head over to the Subgraphs page in Studio and see our new accounts subgraph. The supergraph is growing!

Task! I've successfully published the accounts stub subgraph.

Setting up the local supergraph development environment

Now that we have two subgraphs in the mix, we'll need a way to see the results of our schema changes locally as we migrate fields, catching any composition errors as we go along. GraphOS provides a supergraph development tool with Rover called rover dev that helps us do just that.

We'll provide rover dev with all the details of our supergraph configuration (all the details for each subgraph such as its name, schema, and where it's running) as well as our router configuration (like which headers should be propagated). Both of these configurations can be found in the router directory, in supergraph-config.yaml and router-config.yaml respectively. Feel free to take a peek!

Note: Before you start, make sure both the monolith and accounts subgraph servers are running, along with the services ( npm run launch in the monolith directory).

If your router is still running, stop it now. Open up a new terminal window at the root of the server directory. Run the rover dev command, passing in the config files. rover dev --supergraph-config ./router/supergraph-config.yaml \ --router-config ./router/router-config.yaml Copy We'll get a few lines of output in the terminal: ⚠️ Do not run this command in production ! ⚠️ It is intended for local development. 🛫 starting a session with the 'monolith' subgraph 🛫 starting a session with the 'accounts' subgraph 🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.8.0 🚀 your supergraph is running ! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph 👀 watching ./monolith/schema.graphql for changes 🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.8.0 ✅ successfully composed after adding the 'accounts' subgraph 👀 watching ./subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql for changes Copy

Rover has spun up a local router for us running on localhost:4000 , pulling in our local schemas.

Note that this is different from the "production" router we ran earlier in the course, which was pulling in the schemas hosted in GraphOS identified by the graph ref.

We've got our local development set up; let's keep going with the implementation plan!

What's in the accounts subgraph?

The accounts subgraph will be responsible for all things related to accounts and users, login details, and user profiles.

Take a few moments to review the monolith/schema.graphql file and answer the following questions:

Which entities belong in the accounts subgraph ?

Which fields in these entities belong in the accounts subgraph ?

Which fields in the Query and Mutation types belong in the accounts subgraph ?

When you're ready with your list, compare it with ours!

Here's a list of types and their corresponding fields that would be appropriate for the accounts subgraph to handle:

User interface with id , name , profilePicture

Host type with id , name , profilePicture and profileDescription

Guest type with id , name , profilePicture

Query.user

Query.me

Mutation.updateProfile

The types used by the updateProfile mutation : UpdateProfileInput , UpdateProfileResponse and MutationResponse

Learn more: What about other fields like Listing.host , Booking.guest and Review.author ? "Wait, what about fields like Listing.host , Booking.guest and Review.author ? Shouldn't these be in the accounts subgraph too because they deal with users and hosts and guests?" Well, we could include them in the accounts subgraph, but each of these types are more relevant to their corresponding domains (listings, bookings, and reviews, respectively). Let's keep them in the monolith subgraph. We'll reference the appropriate entities for those fields and use reference resolvers to resolve those fields, which we covered in Voyage I.

Practice

Which of the following does rover dev not do? Creates a new stub subgraph Watches for changes to a subgraph's schema Pushes your changes to your supergraph on GraphOS Starts a router on your local machine Submit

Key takeaways

A stub subgraph is an empty subgraph equipped with the bare minimum needed to get it up and running. It enables us to start with a clean state, set up any CI/CD pipelines with schema checks and approach schema migration incrementally.

rover dev helps us with local supergraph development by composing our subgraph schemas locally and spinning up a router .

