Let's continue building our accounts subgraph! We have our list of types and fields that we need to migrate from the monolith subgraph. But how do we do this safely?

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @override directive

Learn about the progressive @override approach for incremental migration

Start to migrate our accounts subgraph types

The @override directive

To migrate fields safely from one subgraph to another, we use the @override directive.

We can apply @override to fields of an entity and fields of root operation types (such as Query and Mutation ). It tells the router that a particular field is now resolved by the subgraph that applies @override , instead of another subgraph where the field is also defined.

The @override directive takes in an argument called from , which will be the name of the subgraph that originally defined the field.

Let's take the Query.user field as an example, which currently lives in the monolith subgraph. We want to move it over to the accounts subgraph. In the accounts schema, we would add the directive just after the return type of the field:

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User @override ( from : "monolith" ) }

The monolith subgraph schema can stay the same, but the router won't call on it anymore when the user field is requested.

Incremental migration with progressive @override

In production environments, we probably want to take it slower, monitoring performance and issues as we make these changes. For example, we might want to send only 10% or 25% of all operations towards the accounts subgraph. If all goes well and there are no issues, we can bump that number up incrementally, until we get to the full 100% migration.

To do this, we can add another argument to the @override directive: label . This argument takes in a string value starting with percent followed by a number in parentheses. The number represents the percentage of traffic for the field that's resolved by this subgraph. The remaining percentage is resolved by the other ( from ) subgraph.

Let's examine the Query.user field again. If we wanted the accounts subgraph to handle only 25% of traffic, we would annotate it like so:

schema.graphql type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User @override ( from : "monolith" , label : "percent(25)" ) }

The monolith subgraph schema still stays the same, but now the router will route its requests to the monolith subgraph 75% of the time, and the accounts subgraph 25% of the time for the Query.user field.

Let's migrate!

Here's our list of types and fields for the accounts subgraph again. We'll take them one by one, doing the first two together types together. Then, you'll get a chance to do the rest on your own!

User interface with id , name , profilePicture

Host type with id , name , profilePicture and profileDescription

Guest type with id , name , profilePicture

Query.user

Query.me

Mutation.updateProfile

The types used by the updateProfile mutation : UpdateProfileInput , UpdateProfileResponse and MutationResponse

The User interface

Let's start with the User interface. We can find its definition in the monolith/schema.graphql file. Copy and paste it into the accounts subgraph schema.

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } Copy

What about in the monolith subgraph? Well, we still need to keep the User interface defined there. We reference it as a return type for the Review.author field, and we also implement the interface for the Host and Guest types.

However, we don't need to keep all the extra fields that are the responsibility of the accounts subgraph! We can remove both name and profilePicture .

monolith/schema.graphql "Represents an Airlock user's common properties" interface User { id: ID! - "The user's first and last name" - name: String! - "The user's profile photo URL" - profilePicture: String! }

We do still need to keep the id field, because that's the bare minimum we need to identify a specific instance of a user (like a stub!)

Interface definitions can be shared between subgraphs by default, and those definitions can differ in each subgraph. This is how we can remove the name and profilePicture fields from the User interface definition in the monolith subgraph!

Learn more: Why aren't we using the @key directive for the interface? As we saw earlier in this series, when a subgraph uses an entity as a reference (a return type for a field) and doesn't contribute any new fields to the entity, we use the @key directive along with its resolvable: false option. For an interface used as a reference however, we can omit the @key directive along with its resolvable: false option. This is because interfaces are never resolvable. Instead, the fields of object types that implement the interface are resolved. (In our case, User is the interface. Host and Guest are the object types that implement it, and as such, their fields get resolved.)

Now that we've got our User interface squared away in both subgraphs, let's move on to the implementing types, Host and Guest .

✏️ The Host entity

Let's first take a look at the Host type and its fields. For each field, we've added a comment indicating which subgraph should be responsible for that field, based on the separation of concerns principle.

monolith/schema.graphql type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! name : String ! profilePicture : String ! profileDescription : String ! overallRating : Float }

Using the plan above, we'll need to do the following:

Migrate three fields ( name , profilePicture and profileDescription ) over to the accounts subgraph , which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the Host entity .

The monolith subgraph will keep contributing the overallRating field (eventually, the reviews subgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).

Let's get to it!

Tip: Try using side-by-side windows for this process and throughout the course. We'll be splitting off types and fields from the monolith subgraph schema (on the left), and duplicating them over to the accounts subgraph schema (on the right).

See the side-by-side windows in action

From the monolith subgraph schema, let's copy the Host type, its key field and the three fields it'll be responsible for ( name , profilePicture and profileDescription ) over to the accounts subgraph schema. subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String ! } Copy Let's start with the name field and apply the @override directive. We'll include the from argument, which we'll set to the monolith subgraph. name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) Copy We'll also need to add the directive to the import at the top. extend schema @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7 " import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@inaccessible" , "@override" ] ) Copy When we save our changes, rover dev will automatically detect the change and trigger a composition... uh-oh! We've got 2 build errors: error[E029]: Encountered 2 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: INVALID_FIELD_SHARING: Non-shareable field "Host.profilePicture" is resolved from multiple subgraphs: it is resolved from subgraphs "accounts" and "monolith" and defined as non-shareable in all of them INVALID_FIELD_SHARING: Non-shareable field "Host.profileDescription" is resolved from multiple subgraphs: it is resolved from subgraphs "accounts" and "monolith" and defined as non-shareable in all of them The subgraph schemas you provided are incompatible with each other. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/federation/errors/ for more information on resolving build errors. Copy The INVALID_FIELD_SHARING error points to two fields: Host.profilePicture and Host.profileDescription . Reading the description explains the source of the error: we're defining a field twice, in separate subgraphs, and it's not a @shareable field. Marking it @shareable in both subgraphs would fix the error, but we're not interested in making it shareable! We know that these fields belong to the accounts subgraph, not the monolith subgraph; that's why we're migrating after all. Let's finish up applying the @override directive to both fields. profilePicture : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) profileDescription : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) Copy When we save our changes and rover dev re-composes, we'll see a successful composition with no errors. Awesome, that's it for the Host entity!

Show code for subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7" , import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@inaccessible" , "@override" ] ) " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } " A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings. " type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } Copy

Checking our changes

Before we keep going, let's head over to the local rover dev router running at http://localhost:4000.

Let's build a query to get a specific host's overallRating . query User ( $userId : ID ! ) { user ( id : $userId ) { ... on Host { overallRating } } } Copy We'll set the userId variable to user-1 , the ID of a host user. { "userId" : "user-1" } Copy We can run the query and get a response back, but let's take a peek at the query plan. Remember, the query plan is the set of steps the router takes to resolve a GraphQL operation. Click the arrow beside "Response" and select Query Plan. We'll look at it as a chart. http://localhost:4000 A host's overallRating field belongs in the monolith subgraph, and we see from the query plan that the router is fetching from that subgraph only. Let's add the name field to the operation now, a field we recently migrated over to accounts . query User ( $userId : ID ! ) { user ( id : $userId ) { ... on Host { overallRating name } } } Copy Running the query again, we get a new plan! This time, we have an additional fetch to the accounts subgraph. This means our migration is working! 🎉 http://localhost:4000 We can also view the query plan as text to validate that the name field is coming from the accounts subgraph. http://localhost:4000

Awesome, let's keep going!

✏️ The Guest entity

Let's use the same process for the Guest entity. In the monolith/schema.graphql file, we'll look at the Guest type and label each field with which subgraph should be responsible for it.

monolith/schema.graphql " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User { id : ID ! name : String ! profilePicture : String ! funds : Float ! }

Using the plan above, we'll need to do the following:

Migrate two fields ( name and profilePicture ) over to the accounts subgraph , which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the Guest entity .

The monolith subgraph will keep contributing the funds field (eventually, the payments subgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).

Go ahead and make those changes. By the end of those steps, our accounts schema for the Guest entity should look like this:

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } Copy

The rest of the types

Let's review the list again:

✅ User interface with id , name , profilePicture

✅ Host type with id , name , profilePicture and profileDescription

✅ Guest type with id , name , profilePicture

Query.user

Query.me

Mutation.updateProfile

The types used by the updateProfile mutation : UpdateProfileInput , UpdateProfileResponse and MutationResponse

Now it's your turn to implement the rest of the list. You've got this! Compare your code with ours after you're done.

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Currently logged-in user " me : User ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } type Mutation { " Updates the logged-in user's profile information " updateProfile ( updateProfileInput : UpdateProfileInput ) : UpdateProfileResponse ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } interface MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! } " Fields that can be updated " input UpdateProfileInput { " The user's first and last name " name : String " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String } " The response after updating a profile " type UpdateProfileResponse implements MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Updated user " user : User @override ( from : "monolith" ) } Copy Show code

Note: You might have noticed that we didn't need to apply @override to the fields on UpdateProfileInput . This is because an input type is an example of a value type that can be shared across subgraphs automatically. You can find out more about input types in federated schemas in the Apollo documentation.

Don't forget to clean up the Query type: we don't need that stub _todo field anymore.

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql - _todo: String @shareable @inaccessible Copy

Let's save our changes and make sure there are no error messages in the rover dev process; this ensures that composition was successful!

Show code for subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7 " import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@inaccessible" , "@override" ] ) type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Currently logged-in user " me : User ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } type Mutation { " Updates the logged-in user's profile information " updateProfile ( updateProfileInput : UpdateProfileInput ) : UpdateProfileResponse ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } " A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings. " type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) } interface MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! } " Fields that can be updated " input UpdateProfileInput { " The user's first and last name " name : String " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String } " The response after updating a profile " type UpdateProfileResponse implements MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" ) " Updated user " user : User @override ( from : "monolith" ) } Copy

Implementing progressive override

By using the @override directive, we flipped the switch for the Host and Guest fields to be resolved by the accounts subgraph. All GraphQL operations requesting these fields will be taken care of by the accounts subgraph.

In tutorial land, we're sticking with the basic override, but feel free to expand the section below for instructions on how to implement progressive override.

Learn more: Implementing progressive override (optional) You can try implementing progressive override by adding an additional argument to the @override directive called label . This argument takes in a string value starting with percent followed by a number in parentheses. The number represents the percentage of traffic for the field that's resolved by this subgraph. The remaining percentage is resolved by the other ( from ) subgraph. For example, let's examine the name field. If we wanted the accounts subgraph to handle 25% of traffic, we would annotate it like so: schema.graphql name : String ! @override ( from : "monolith" , label : "percent(25)" ) To test progressive override, you'll need to enable a license for local development. Right now, if you were to add this to your schema, you would receive an error: ERROR: license violation . Follow these instructions in the Apollo documentation to enable rover dev to work with Enterprise router features. Then, add a label: "percent(25)" to the override directive with all the fields we just added before moving on to the next lesson. You can read more about safe usage of progressive @override in the Apollo documentation.

Practice

Which of the following is true about the @override directive? It takes an argument called subgraph that indicates the subgraph the field is overriding. It takes an argument called from that indicates the subgraph the field is overriding. It can be applied on a type. It can be applied on field in an object type. Submit

Key takeaways

The @override directive can be applied to fields of an entity and fields of root operation types to indicate which subgraph should have the responsibility of resolving it.

The @override directive accepts an argument called from , which specifies the name of the subgraph that originally defined the field (and which is being overridden).

With progressive override, we can provide the @override directive with an additional argument , label . This specifies the percentage of time the router should call upon the subgraph to resolve the field .

