We added the User interface as well as the Host and Guest entities to the accounts subgraph schema, but they need accompanying resolvers! In this lesson, we will:

Copy over the relevant data source s

Implement resolvers for root field s

Implement the interface's __resolveType resolver

Implement the __resolveReference resolver functions for the entities

Return a representation of the entity from the monolith subgraph

Creating data sources

Currently, our accounts subgraph doesn't have any data sources connected yet. However, we know that it needs the accountsAPI data source to get access to user and account information.

Let's look at the datasources/accounts.js file in the monolith directory. Copy the file and paste it into the subgraph-accounts/datasources directory. This lets us access the data source in the accounts subgraph. You can also delete the placeholder datasources.js file in the subgraph-accounts/datasources directory while you're here. Open up subgraph-accounts/index.js and add the import at the top: subgraph-accounts/index.js const AccountsAPI = require ( "./datasources/accounts" ) ; Copy Then, find the line where we return the contextValue object for resolvers to use. We'll set up the AccountsAPI inside the dataSources object. subgraph-accounts/index.js return { ... userInfo , dataSources : { accountsAPI : new AccountsAPI ( ) , } , } ; Copy Let's not forget to include the cache when we initialize the AccountsAPI , enabling the RESTDataSource cache. subgraph-accounts/index.js return { ... userInfo , dataSources : { accountsAPI : new AccountsAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; Copy

Great, we can now use this data source in our resolvers!

Show code for subgraph-accounts/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( '@apollo/server' ) ; const { startStandaloneServer } = require ( '@apollo/server/standalone' ) ; const { buildSubgraphSchema } = require ( '@apollo/subgraph' ) ; const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) ; const axios = require ( 'axios' ) ; const gql = require ( 'graphql-tag' ) ; const { AuthenticationError } = require ( './utils/errors' ) ; const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( './schema.graphql' , { encoding : 'utf-8' } ) ) ; const resolvers = require ( './resolvers' ) ; const AccountsAPI = require ( './datasources/accounts' ) ; async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : buildSubgraphSchema ( { typeDefs , resolvers , } ) , } ) ; const port = 4002 ; const subgraphName = 'accounts' ; try { const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( { req } ) => { const token = req . headers . authorization || '' ; const userId = token . split ( ' ' ) [ 1 ] ; let userInfo = { } ; if ( userId ) { const { data } = await axios . get ( ` http://localhost:4011/login/ ${ userId } ` ) . catch ( ( error ) => { throw AuthenticationError ( ) ; } ) ; userInfo = { userId : data . id , userRole : data . role } ; } const { cache } = server ; return { ... userInfo , dataSources : { accountsAPI : new AccountsAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , listen : { port , } , } ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Subgraph ${ subgraphName } running at ${ url } ` ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( err ) ; } } startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

Resolving the Query and Mutation fields

Let's first tackle the resolvers for our root fields.

Open up the resolvers.js file in the accounts subgraph, and delete the default query that came with the template, along with its _todo resolver function. subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js const resolvers = { - Query: { - _todo: () => "TODO", - }, }; Find the resolvers for Query.user , Query.me and Mutation.updateProfile in the monolith/resolvers.js file (or you can copy them below). We'll paste these into the resolvers map in the accounts subgraph. subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js Query : { user : async ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( id ) ; if ( ! user ) { throw new Error ( "No user found for this Id" ) ; } return user ; } , me : async ( _ , __ , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( userId ) ; return user ; } , } , Mutation : { updateProfile : async ( _ , { updateProfileInput } , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; try { const updatedUser = await dataSources . accountsAPI . updateUser ( { userId , userInfo : updateProfileInput , } ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Profile successfully updated!" , user : updatedUser , } ; } catch ( err ) { return { code : 400 , success : false , message : err . message , } ; } } , } , Copy

Resolving the interface

Next let's tackle the User interface, which needs a resolveType . We actually already have one defined in the monolith subgraph, so all we need to do is copy that function over to the accounts subgraph.

subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js User : { __resolveType ( user ) { return user . role ; } } , Copy

Resolving entities

As we covered in Voyage I, subgraphs that contribute fields to an entity use a special resolver called a reference resolver to resolve entities. This function enables the router to directly access entity fields that each subgraph contributes.

Refresher: Reference resolvers Every reference resolver has the name __resolveReference . It's a function with three arguments: reference : The entity representation object that's passed in by the router, which includes the entity's __typename and @key fields. This tells the subgraph which instance of an entity is being requested. As we discussed in Voyage I, this is like a passport the router can use to refer to the same object between subgraphs!

context : The object shared across all resolvers that are executing for a particular operation, as in normal resolvers. (Note that by convention, we refer to this __resolveReference argument as context , rather than contextValue as in other resolvers!)

info : information about the operation's execution state, including the field name and the path to the field from the root, as in normal resolvers.

We'll implement reference resolvers for the Host and Guest entities in the accounts subgraph.

Inside the resolvers object, add a reference resolver for the Host type: subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js Host : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , Copy We're using the accountsAPI data source's getUser method and passing it the id of the user to retrieve that user's information. Let's add a similar reference resolver for the Guest type. subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js Guest : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , Copy

Perfect, the entities have their reference resolvers!

Show code for subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js const { AuthenticationError , ForbiddenError } = require ( "./utils/errors" ) ; const resolvers = { Query : { user : async ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( id ) ; if ( ! user ) { throw new Error ( "No user found for this Id" ) ; } return user ; } , me : async ( _ , __ , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( userId ) ; return user ; } , } , Mutation : { updateProfile : async ( _ , { updateProfileInput } , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; try { const updatedUser = await dataSources . accountsAPI . updateUser ( { userId , userInfo : updateProfileInput , } ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Profile successfully updated!" , user : updatedUser , } ; } catch ( err ) { return { code : 400 , success : false , message : err . message , } ; } } , } , Host : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , Guest : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , User : { __resolveType ( user ) { return user . role ; } , } , } ; module . exports = resolvers ; Copy

We've covered all of our accounts schema fields with resolvers. One last thing before we test out our changes...

The monolith subgraph

In a previous lesson, we mentioned that we could include other fields in the accounts subgraph, specifically: Listing.host , Booking.guest and Review.author . We're going to keep these fields in the monolith schema for now (eventually they'll migrate their way over to listings , bookings and reviews subgraphs respectively), but we can update the resolvers.

Currently, the resolver for each of these fields uses the Accounts API. For example:

monolith/resolvers.js Listing : { host : ( { hostId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( hostId ) ; } , } Copy

We want to start removing this dependency on the Accounts service (after all, that's what the accounts subgraph is for!). So we'll remove these calls to the accountsAPI and return entity representations instead.

Returning entity representations

If you recall from Voyage I, an entity representation is an object that the router uses to represent a specific entity from another subgraph. It contains a __typename property and values for the entity's primary key fields. In our case, the primary key field for both Host and Guest is id .

We'll return an entity representation for each the following resolvers in the monolith subgraph:

Listing.host , which returns a Host type

Booking.guest , which returns a Guest type

Review.author , which returns a User type

To get started, open up the resolvers.js file in the monolith directory.

Listing.host

Let's find the Listing.host resolver. We'll remove the body of the function, where it currently calls the accountsAPI data source. We now want this resolver to return a representation of the Host entity.

monolith/resolvers.js Listing : { host : ( { hostId } ) => { return { id : hostId } ; } , } Copy

Here we've destructured the parent argument (which is a Listing object) to retrieve the hostId property. This hostId is used as the value for the primary key field id .

Note: We don't need to include the __typename field in this entity representation. The router automatically knows how to get the __typename field (because __typename is a meta-field that's included on all objects, per the GraphQL specification).

Booking.guest

Let's do the same for the Booking.guest resolver. Find the resolver in the resolvers.js file and replace the body of the function so that it returns an object as the entity representation.

monolith/resolvers.js Booking : { guest : ( { guestId } ) => { return { id : guestId } ; } , } Copy

Similar to the Listing.host resolver, here we've destructured the parent argument (a Booking object) to retrieve the guestId property. This guestId is used as the value for the primary key field id .

Review.author

Finally, we have the Review.author resolver, which we'll handle slightly differently.

In the schema, the Review.author field returns a User interface, which is an abstract type. So the Review.author resolver will need to specify whether the returned type will be a Host or a Guest , and include it as the __typename in its entity representation.

To determine the type, we'll need to look at business-domain-specific logic. We know that only guests can write reviews for listings and hosts. Similarly, only hosts can write reviews for guests. Knowing that, we can investigate the shape of a Review object and determine what property might be able to help us with that logic. Here's what a review looks like:

{ "id" : "review-1" , "authorId" : "user-2" , "targetId" : "listing-1" , "bookingId" : "booking-1" , "targetType" : "LISTING" , "text" : "Wow, what an experience! I've never stayed in a cave before, so I was a little unprepared. Luckily, this listing had all the amenities I needed to feel safe and prepared for anything." , "rating" : 4 }

We can use the review's targetType property (which will either be LISTING , GUEST or HOST ) to determine what the review author's type is. If a user is writing a review about a Listing or a Host, we can safely assume that user is a Guest!

Find the Review.author resolver in the resolvers.js file and replace it with the following:

monolith/resolvers.js Review : { author : ( review ) => { let role = '' ; if ( review . targetType === 'LISTING' || review . targetType === 'HOST' ) { role = 'Guest' ; } else { role = 'Host' ; } return { __typename : role , id : review . authorId , role } ; } , } , Copy

Note: We've renamed the first argument of the resolver ( parent ) to review to clarify the argument's type.

Learn more: Why is there a role property in the Review.author 's returned object? Right now, after the Review.author() resolver is called, the User.__resolveType() function will be next to be called in the resolver chain. That function requires its parent object to contain a property called role in order to determine the implementing type it should return ( Host or Guest ). The alternative would be to remove the User.__resolveType function, since all fields that return a User type in the monolith subgraph have been migrated over to the accounts subgraph.

And that's it for all the resolvers that return representations of entities!

Practice

Use this schema for the following code challenge:

interface Book { isbn : ID ! title : String ! genre : String ! } type PictureBook implements Book @key ( fields : "isbn" ) { isbn : ID ! title : String ! genre : String ! numberOfPictures : Int isInColor : Boolean } type YoungAdultNovel implements Book { isbn : ID ! title : String ! genre : String ! wordCount : Int numberOfChapters : Int } type LibraryMember @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! @external faveBook : Book ! }

Code Challenge! Write a resolver for LibraryMember.faveBook to return a representation of the entity. You can use the book's hasPictures property to determine if it's a PictureBook or a YoungAdultNovel .

Key takeaways

Any subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a __resolveReference resolver function for that entity .

An entity representation is an object that includes the entity's __typename and @key fields .

An interface needs a __resolveType resolver .

