If there's an error in the terminal, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when publishing our subgraph.

Failed authentication

Rover might indicate that publishing failed due to malformed or invalid credentials.

The error message: error[E014]: The API key you provided is malformed. An API key must have three parts separated by a colon.

How to fix it:

Double-check that the key used to configure Rover matches the APOLLO_KEY provided for your graph . If necessary, generate a new key for your graph by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun rover config auth .

Settings You can also check the identity of your configured API key by running the command rover config whoami . An invalid API key produces the error below: error[E013]: The registry did not recognize the provided API key. Check your API key to make sure it's valid (are you using the right profile?).

For more information about configuring Rover to work with graph keys, see the docs on configuring Rover.

Invalid path

Rover might indicate that it can't find a schema file at the specified location.

The error message: error: Invalid path. No file found at ./subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql

How to fix it: Make sure to run the rover subgraph publish command from the root directory of your project. The path to the subgraph schema file should be relative from that directory.

Syntax error

Rover might indicate an error parsing the schema if one of the subgraph files contains invalid syntax.

The error message: error: Could not parse partial schema as AST.

How to fix it: Check the schema and server files for errors, or revisit Lessons 2 and 3 to validate your code.

Seeing another error?

For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors.