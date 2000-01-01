7. Define entities
4m

Overview

In the planning phase, we identified a list of entities in the monolith schema. It's time to put the plan into action!

In this lesson, we will:

  • Define entities
  • Publish the updated schema

Define entities

Here's the list of entities again:

See entities
- Host
- Guest
- Listing
- Booking
- Review

For each of these types, we'll use the @key to mark it as an with a primary key field. Fortunately, each type uses the same field name to hold the data that makes each instance uniquely identifiable: id!

  1. Open up monolith/schema.graphql.

  2. Find each type and add the following : @key(fields: "id").

    type Host implements User @key(fields: "id") {
        # fields
    }
    

    type Guest implements User @key(fields: "id") {
        # fields
    }
    

    type Listing @key(fields: "id") {
        # fields
    }
    

    type Booking @key(fields: "id") {
        # fields
    }
    

    type Review @key(fields: "id") {
        # fields
    }

  3. Let's check out these changes we've made locally with our in Sandbox at http://locahost:4001.

  4. Head over to the Schema page. We'll see a new in the Query type called _entities with the return type as a list of _Entity. Click on that type to find out more information.

  5. In this detailed view, we can see a list of possible entities: the same list we defined earlier. Perfect, it's all working!

    studio.apollographql.com

    Sandbox showing Schema page with list of entities

Publish schema

We made changes to the schema, and it's time to publish them to the . You know the drill!

Open up a new terminal and run the rover subgraph publish command.

rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \
  --schema ./monolith/schema.graphql \
  --name monolith

Note: We're in tutorial land so we're working with localhost, which means that every time you publish your , you'll need to confirm that it's okay to publish with a localhost routing URL. In Voyage III, you'll learn what this process looks like in a production environment, complete with , and CI/CD workflows.

With a successful publish, we can head over to Studio and see the results mirrored in our .

In the Schema page, select Objects and check off the Entities only filter.

Sandbox showing Schema page with list of entities

Task!

We've made our local changes available in the , which means other teams can see them too. This makes it easier for others to discover entities and even contribute their own to those entities in their own !

Key takeaways

  • Defining entities is an important step in migrating to a federated architecture. It enables everyone to explore the schema and contribute to it.

Up next

We'll continue on with our implementation plan, splitting off a stub of our accounts to start.

Previous

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.