Overview

With our User , Host , and Guest types all squared away, let's make sure we have entry points into the accounts subgraph. These are the fields under Query and Mutation that are related to user accounts. In this lesson, we will:

Migrate over the user-related Query and Mutation fields to the accounts subgraph.

and fields to the subgraph. Move the relevant resolvers over to the accounts subgraph.

subgraph. Wrap up the course!

✏️ Entry points to the accounts subgraph

There are fields under the root Query we'll want the accounts subgraph to handle: user and me .

To do this, we'll cut and paste those two field definitions from the monolith subgraph, over to the accounts subgraph.

Note: If you chose to duplicate the subgraph-template files, you can also remove the placeholder example field.

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User " Currently logged-in user " me : User ! } Copy

You've read this instruction multiple times by now: make sure these fields are removed from the monolith subgraph schema. (Remember that leaving a field defined in more than one subgraph without specifiying the @shareable directive can result in an INVALID_FIELD_SHARING composition error!)

monolith/schema.graphql type Query { - user(id: ID!): User - "Currently logged-in user" - me: User! # ... other query fields }

The last chunk left to move over to the accounts subgraph is the updateProfile mutation and all its corresponding types and fields.

✏️ Moving over the updateProfile mutation

Let's move the updateProfile mutation to the accounts subgraph. subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Mutation { " Updates the logged-in user's profile information " updateProfile ( updateProfileInput : UpdateProfileInput ) : UpdateProfileResponse ! } Copy Remove the updateProfile field from the Mutation type from the monolith subgraph. The rest of the mutations can stay! The updateProfile mutation references two other types: the UpdateProfileInput type and the UpdateProfileResponse type, so we'll need to move those over as well. subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql input UpdateProfileInput { " The user's first and last name " name : String " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String } type UpdateProfileResponse implements MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " Updated user " user : User } Copy Make sure these types are removed from the monolith schema. One last thing! The UpdateProfileResponse type implements an interface: MutationResponse . We'll want to copy over that interface definition to the accounts subgraph. This interface still needs to be defined in the monolith subgraph because all the mutation responses implement this interface. subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql interface MutationResponse { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! } Copy We can keep both MutationResponse interface definitions identical because both subgraphs will need all of those fields.

✏️ The rest of the resolvers

Next, make sure that the accompanying resolvers for these fields are also moved over!

Query.user

Query.me

Mutation.updateProfile

subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { user : async ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( id ) ; if ( ! user ) { throw new Error ( "No user found for this Id" ) ; } return user ; } , me : async ( _ , __ , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( userId ) ; return user ; } , } , Mutation : { updateProfile : async ( _ , { updateProfileInput } , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw new AuthenticationError ( authErrMessage ) ; try { const updatedUser = await dataSources . accountsAPI . updateUser ( { userId , userInfo : updateProfileInput , } ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Profile successfully updated!" , user : updatedUser , } ; } catch ( err ) { return { code : 400 , success : false , message : err . message , } ; } } , } , User : { } , } ; Copy

Those three functions should be deleted from the monolith resolvers because they only belong in the accounts subgraph.

Task! I've successfully moved over the relevant resolvers from the monolith subgraph ( resolvers.js file) to the accounts subgraph ( subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js file).

Check your work for the accounts resolvers JavaScript subgraph-accounts/resolvers.js const { AuthenticationError , ForbiddenError } = require ( './utils/errors' ) ; const resolvers = { Query : { user : async ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( id ) ; if ( ! user ) { throw new Error ( 'No user found for this Id' ) ; } return user ; } , me : async ( _ , __ , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw AuthenticationError ( ) ; const user = await dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( userId ) ; return user ; } , } , Mutation : { updateProfile : async ( _ , { updateProfileInput } , { dataSources , userId } ) => { if ( ! userId ) throw AuthenticationError ( ) ; try { const updatedUser = await dataSources . accountsAPI . updateUser ( { userId , userInfo : updateProfileInput } ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : 'Profile successfully updated!' , user : updatedUser , } ; } catch ( err ) { return { code : 400 , success : false , message : err , } ; } } , } , User : { __resolveType ( user ) { return user . role ; } , } , Host : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , Guest : { __resolveReference : ( user , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . accountsAPI . getUser ( user . id ) ; } , } , } ; module . exports = resolvers ; Copy

Publishing our subgraph schemas

We made schema changes to both subgraphs, so let's make sure to publish them. You know the drill!

In a terminal window, from the root directory, run the following:

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --schema ./monolith/schema.graphql \ --name monolith Copy

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --schema ./subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql \ --name accounts Copy

Remember to replace the <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> value with your own!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If there's an error in the terminal, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when publishing our subgraph. INVALID_FIELD_SHARING The error message: INVALID_FIELD_SHARING: Non-shareable field "Query.user" is resolved from multiple subgraphs: it is resolved from subgraphs "accounts" and "monolith" and defined as non-shareable in all of them How to fix it: If a field in a type (that is not a value type) is defined in both the monolith and the accounts subgraph schemas, then we'll have duplicate definitions of these fields. This will result in a failed composition.

and the subgraph schemas, then we'll have duplicate definitions of these fields. This will result in a failed composition. We don't want to share these fields between subgraphs, so ensure that the fields are only defined once, in the appropriate subgraph where they belong.

Note that the MutationInterface type can (and should) be defined in both subgraphs.

type can (and should) be defined in both subgraphs. If you published the accounts subgraph before the monolith subgraph, this could be the source of the error. Try publishing both subgraphs to see if bringing Studio up to date on both changes resolves the error. Failed authentication Rover might indicate that publishing failed due to malformed or invalid credentials. The error message: error[E014]: The API key you provided is malformed. An API key must have three parts separated by a colon. How to fix it: Double-check that the key used to configure Rover matches the APOLLO_KEY provided for your graph. If necessary, generate a new key for your graph by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun rover config auth .

provided for your graph. If necessary, generate a new key for your graph by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun . You can also check the identity of your configured API key by running the command rover config whoami . An invalid API key produces the error below: error[E013]: The registry did not recognize the provided API key. Check your API key to make sure it's valid (are you using the right profile?). For more information about configuring Rover to work with graph keys, see the docs on configuring Rover. Invalid path Rover might indicate that it can't find a schema file at the specified location. The error message: error: Invalid path. No file found at ./subgraphs/locations/locations.graphql How to fix it: Make sure to run the rover subgraph publish command from the root directory of your project. The path to the subgraph schema file should be relative from that directory. Syntax error Rover might indicate an error parsing the schema if one of the subgraph files contains invalid syntax. The error message: error: Could not parse partial schema as AST. How to fix it: Check the schema and server files for errors, or revisit Lessons 2 and 3 to validate your code. Seeing another error? For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Testing our changes

Let's get back to testing the query from last lesson. Head over to the Explorer in Apollo Studio and run the following:

query GetMyProfile { me { id name profilePicture } } Copy

Make sure your Headers are set to:

Authorization: Bearer user-1 Copy

When you run the query... uh-oh! Just kidding, we get real data back, finally! 🥳

And if you don't, try refreshing the page and running the query again - the supergraph might still be composing!

{ "data" : { "me" : { "id" : "user-1" , "name" : "Eves" , "profilePicture" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/odyssey/airlock/user-1.png" } } } Copy

We're finally done with the accounts subgraph. We've made great progress, so take a moment to celebrate!

Returning to the client

We should still have our client application running on port 3000 . If not, navigate to the client directory and run npm start .

Returning to the app, however, we see an error on the homepage!

http://localhost:3000

When we check out the errors in the console, we'll find a message that might be familiar from the first course in this series.

Access to fetch at 'http://localhost:4000' from origin 'http://localhost:3000' has been blocked by CORS policy

In Voyage I, we saw how to modify our router's config.yaml file to allow requests from a client to reach our supergraph. Let's add the CORS options to our config.yaml file now to permit our client app at http://localhost:3000 to talk to our router.

CORS configuration

Open up config.yaml in the router directory. At the bottom of the file, we'll add the following configuration:

router/config.yaml headers : all : request : - propagate : named : "Authorization" include_subgraph_errors : all : true cors : origins : - http : //localhost : 3000 - https : //studio.apollographql.com Copy

These rules will continue to allow requests from Studio to reach our supergraph, and will now also permit requests from our frontend app.

Navigate to the terminal where your router is currently running. Stop the server process, and then restart it. When we refresh http://localhost:3000 , we'll see that we're getting data back!

http://localhost:3000

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If an error occurs when loading the client application, we might have missed a step along the way. Here are some troubleshooting tips for getting things up and running: CORS issue: Your browser console message is displaying a CORS message such as "Access to fetch at [URL] from origin http://localhost:3000 has been blocked by CORS policy". To fix this, go back to your router's config.yaml file where you set up the CORS configuration. Make sure your file's CORS configuration looks like the code below and that there is no slash ( / ) at the end of the URLs specified. YAML router/config.yaml cors : origins : - http : //localhost : 3000 - https : //studio.apollographql.com Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Key takeaways

We don't need to transfer over all of the subgraph types and fields at once. We can work in small chunks at a time.

Splitting off subgraph's incrementally enables teams to reap the benefits sooner.

The router configuration file takes an option to define a CORS policy, which allows the origins you specify to communicate with your router.

Checking in with the Airlock team

Congratulations, we're on our way to a complete supergraph! Remember our monolithic monster at the beginning of the course that teams were intimidated by and struggling with? Let's see what they have to say about it now:

👩🏽‍🚀 The Accounts Team says: "It's great being able to focus on our own subgraph responsibilities! We're much faster at making changes and pushing updates compared to before. Excited for the new features incoming!"

👩🏽‍🏫 The Listings Team says: "With the accounts subgraph completed, the monolith schema is a little more manageable. We're excited to get our team's domain responsibilities on our own subgraph too! The heavy lifting was already done for us with the router setup and the first subgraph out of the way, so we can use that as a blueprint to get our own listings subgraph started."

Amazing, we've made big leaps and improvements to the developer experience that will set us up for great things to come in Airlock's future!

Conclusion

In this course, we learned how to convert a monolith app into a supergraph, using the Strangler Fig approach. We first converted the original graph into one large subgraph, which we published to the schema registry. Then, we installed and ran a router using the same port as the original graph, so that the client wouldn't need any changes.

We started with the accounts subgraph, learning how to handle interfaces as value types and moving the necessary types, fields, resolvers, and data sources over.

We've still got four more subgraphs to go before our supergraph is complete, and you have all the tools you need to tackle those! If you'd like to get more (optional) practice with splitting off subgraphs from a monolith, head on over to Voyage II Lab (coming soon!) to continue the journey.

In the next course of the Voyage series, we'll take a look at how to bring Airlock to production with managed federation, and how to use Apollo Studio features like variants, schema checks, and observability. See you in the next one!