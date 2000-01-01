Which of the following statements about a federated GraphQL architecture are true? (Select all that apply)

The router consolidates responses from the subgraphs into a single object to send back to the client. Subgraphs intelligently coordinate among each other to resolve incoming operations. The client reaches out to each subgraph to request data. The router acts as the single access point for our API. The client tells the router which subgraphs it needs data from, and the router forwards the requests.