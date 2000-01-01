1m
The federated GraphQL architecture
Which of the following statements about a federated GraphQL architecture are true? (Select all that apply)
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.