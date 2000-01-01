Exercise : Lessons starting with Exercise are designed to be an individual exercise for you to try your best to solve on your own! If you need help, you can pair with someone beside you, flag down a mentor or consult the solution in that same lesson.

Follow-along : Lessons starting with Follow-along are designed for you to follow along with the instructor! Do what they're doing, but on your own machines.

You can use this course as a reference throughout the workshop. Here you'll find instructions, code snippets and exercise solutions that we'll be going through in the workshop.

📖 How to use this companion course

API developers with a basic understanding of GraphQL, such as building queries and working with a schema, but not familiar with GraphQL Federation. We will use JavaScript and Apollo Server for hands-on exercises, but knowledge of both is not required.

Use the Rover CLI to iterate on your supergraph

Explore Apollo Federation and supergraph architecture in this beginner-friendly workshop. Learn to modularize your GraphQL backend by creating and using entities, publishing subgraph schemas, and leveraging tools like Rover CLI. Gain hands-on experience with federated architecture, entity creation, and subgraph interaction.

