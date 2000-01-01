Explore Apollo Federation and supergraph architecture in this beginner-friendly workshop. Learn to modularize your GraphQL backend by creating and using entities, publishing subgraph schemas, and leveraging tools like Rover CLI. Gain hands-on experience with federated architecture, entity creation, and subgraph interaction.
What you'll learn
- The federated architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router)
- Use the Rover CLI to iterate on your supergraph
- Create and use entities between subgraphs
Who this workshop is for:
API developers with a basic understanding of GraphQL, such as building queries and working with a schema, but not familiar with GraphQL Federation. We will use JavaScript and Apollo Server for hands-on exercises, but knowledge of both is not required.
⚠️ Before the workshop...
Helpful links
📖 How to use this companion course
You can use this course as a reference throughout the workshop. Here you'll find instructions, code snippets and exercise solutions that we'll be going through in the workshop.
Follow-along: Lessons starting with
Follow-along are designed for you to follow along with the instructor! Do what they're doing, but on your own machines.
Exercise: Lessons starting with
Exercise are designed to be an individual exercise for you to try your best to solve on your own! If you need help, you can pair with someone beside you, flag down a mentor or consult the solution in that same lesson.
