5. Follow-along: Query plan
1m

Query plan

Test your understanding
Using the 
 
, the 
 
 understands which fields belong to which subgraph and creates a query plan. It excecutes the plan and sends smaller operations to the respective 
 
 that can resolve the fields they're responsible for.

  • subgraphs

  • supergraph schema

  • supergraph

  • router

  • client

  • supergraph plan

  • GraphOS

  • subgraph schema

  • resolvers

Follow-along: Examining a query plan

This is the we ran previously:

GraphQL operation
query ExampleQuery {
  featuredListings {
    id
    title
    description
    costPerNight
  }
  recentReviews {
    id
    text
    rating
  }
}

  Click on the arrow beside "Response" and select "".

Click "Show plan as text".

  2. Click "Show plan as text".

    Query plan
    QueryPlan {
     Parallel {
       Fetch(service: "listings") {
         {
           featuredListings {
             id
             title
             description
             costPerNight
           }
         }
       },
       Fetch(service: "reviews") {
         {
           recentReviews {
             id
             text
             rating
           }
         }
       },
     },
    }
