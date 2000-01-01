1m
Query plan
Test your understanding
Using the
, the
understands which fields belong to which subgraph and creates a query plan. It excecutes the plan and sends smaller operations to the respective
that can resolve the fields they're responsible for.
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
subgraphs
supergraph schema
supergraph
router
client
supergraph plan
GraphOS
subgraph schema
resolvers
Follow-along: Examining a query plan
This is the operation we ran previously:
GraphQL operation
query ExampleQuery {featuredListings {idtitledescriptioncostPerNight}recentReviews {idtextrating}}
Click on the arrow beside "Response" and select "Query Plan".
Click "Show plan as text".Query planQueryPlan {Parallel {Fetch(service: "listings") {{featuredListings {idtitledescriptioncostPerNight}}},Fetch(service: "reviews") {{recentReviews {idtextrating}}},},}
