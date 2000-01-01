Exercise: Contributing to an entity

{ "data" : { "listing" : { "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "overallRating" : 3.75 , "reviews" : [ { "rating" : 4 , "text" : "Wow, what an experience! I've never stayed in a cave before, so I was a little unprepared. Luckily, this listing had all the amenities I needed to feel safe and prepared for anything. Seriously, great experience. Giving 4 stars because the flies kept coming in at night through a hole in the cave mesh entrance." } , { "rating" : 5 , "text" : "100% enjoyed the wilderness experience. Do not book if you are not an adventurer and lover of the outdoors." } , { "rating" : 1 , "text" : "I thought this was going to be a cozy cave, but I was sorely disappointed. The mattress was hard, I could feel stones digging into my back. And it was COLD. They need to be more clear about this on the description." } , { "rating" : 5 , "text" : "Description was accurate. It was indeed a cave campsite in the snowy part of the planet. Exactly what I needed." } ] } } }