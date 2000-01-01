7. Exercise: Contributing to an entity
Exercise: Contributing to an entity

🎯 Goal: for a listing's title, overallRating and reviews information.

Check your work

In Explorer, you should be able to run the following and get data back:

query GetListingDetails {
  listing(id: "listing-1") {
    title
    overallRating
    reviews {
      rating
      text
    }
  }
}

Hints

Solution

Expand the sections below for a quick copy-paste, or follow the instructions to go step-by-step.

  1. In subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql, add the Listing type as an , using id as the primary key .

    subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
    type Listing @key(fields: "id") {
      id: ID!
    }

  2. Add two : overallRating that returns a Float and reviews that returns an list of Review types.

    subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
    type Listing @key(fields: "id") {
      id: ID!
      overallRating: Float
      reviews: [Review!]!
    }

  3. Add a Listing reference in subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js.

    subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js
    Listing: {
      __resolveReference(listing) {
        return listing;
      },
    }

  4. Add a function for Listing.overallRating.

    subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js
    Listing: {
      __resolveReference(listing) {
        return listing;
      },
      overallRating: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {
        return dataSources.reviewsDb.getOverallRatingForListing(id);
      },
    },

  5. Add a for Listing.reviews.

    subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js
    Listing: {
      __resolveReference(listing) {
       return listing;
      },
      overallRating: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {
        return dataSources.reviewsDb.getOverallRatingForListing(id);
      },
      reviews: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {
        return dataSources.reviewsDb.getReviewsByListing(id);
      },
    },

BONUS: Examine the query plan

Here's the we're running:

query GetListingDetails {
  listing(id: "listing-1") {
    title
    overallRating
    reviews {
      rating
      text
    }
  }
}

Examine the for the .

In the query plan, which two fields is the router asking for that are not included in the original GraphQL operation?
Why are those two fields included in the query plan?
