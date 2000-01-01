Exercise: Contributing to an entity
🎯 Goal: Query for a listing's
title,
overallRating and
reviews information.
Check your work
In Explorer, you should be able to run the following query and get data back:
query GetListingDetails {listing(id: "listing-1") {titleoverallRatingreviews {ratingtext}}}
Hints
✅ Solution
Expand the sections below for a quick copy-paste, or follow the instructions to go step-by-step.
In
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql, add the
Listingtype as an entity, using
idas the primary key field.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Listing @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
Add two fields:
overallRatingthat returns a
Floatand
reviewsthat returns an list of
Reviewtypes.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Listing @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!overallRating: Floatreviews: [Review!]!}
Add a
Listingreference resolver in
subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsListing: {__resolveReference(listing) {return listing;},}
Add a resolver function for
Listing.overallRating.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsListing: {__resolveReference(listing) {return listing;},overallRating: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.reviewsDb.getOverallRatingForListing(id);},},
Add a resolver for
Listing.reviews.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsListing: {__resolveReference(listing) {return listing;},overallRating: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.reviewsDb.getOverallRatingForListing(id);},reviews: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.reviewsDb.getReviewsByListing(id);},},
BONUS: Examine the query plan
Here's the operation we're running:
query GetListingDetails {listing(id: "listing-1") {titleoverallRatingreviews {ratingtext}}}
Examine the query plan for the operation.
