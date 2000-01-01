10. Exercise: Using @requires & @external
🎯 Goal: for a listing's "moneyValueGuaranteed" , a Boolean type. This should live in the reviews . It also requires a listing's costPerNight and a review's overallRating.

Check your work

In Explorer, you should be able to run the following and get data back:

query GetListingValue {
  listing(id: "listing-1") {
    title
    moneyValueGuaranteed
  }
}

Hints

Solution

Expand the sections below for a quick copy-paste, or follow the instructions to go step-by-step.

  1. In subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql, add a new to the Listing type called moneyValueGuaranteed, which returns a Boolean type.

    subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
    type Listing @key(fields: "id") {
      # other Listing fields
      moneyValueGuaranteed: Boolean
    }

  2. Tag the moneyValueGuaranteed with the @requires , passing it the costPerNight .

    subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
    moneyValueGuaranteed: Boolean @requires(fields: "costPerNight")

  3. Add the Listing.costPerNight and tag it as @external.

    subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js
    costPerNight: Float @external

  4. Add the imports for both at the top of the file.

    subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
    @link(
       url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7"
       import: ["@key", "@requires", "@external"]
     )

  5. Add a function for the new in subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js.

    subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js
    Listing: {
      // other Listing resolvers
      moneyValueGuaranteed: (listing, _, { dataSources }) => {
        return dataSources.reviewsDb.calculateMoneyValueGuarantee(
          listing.costPerNight,
          listing.id
        );
      },
    }

BONUS: Examine the query plan

Here's the we're running:

query GetListingValue {
  listing(id: "listing-1") {
    title
    moneyValueGuaranteed
  }
}

Examine the for the .

In the query plan, what does the router ask for from the listings subgraph that's not included in the original GraphQL operation?
