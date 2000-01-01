Exercise: Using @requires & @external
🎯 Goal: Query for a listing's "moneyValueGuaranteed" field, a
Boolean type. This field should live in the reviews subgraph. It also requires a listing's costPerNight and a review's overallRating.
Check your work
In Explorer, you should be able to run the following query and get data back:
query GetListingValue {listing(id: "listing-1") {titlemoneyValueGuaranteed}}
Hints
✅ Solution
Expand the sections below for a quick copy-paste, or follow the instructions to go step-by-step.
In
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql, add a new field to the
Listingtype called
moneyValueGuaranteed, which returns a
Booleantype.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Listing @key(fields: "id") {# other Listing fieldsmoneyValueGuaranteed: Boolean}
Tag the
moneyValueGuaranteedfield with the
@requiresdirective, passing it the
costPerNightfield.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqlmoneyValueGuaranteed: Boolean @requires(fields: "costPerNight")
Add the
Listing.costPerNightfield and tag it as
@external.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jscostPerNight: Float @external
Add the imports for both directives at the top of the file.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.7"import: ["@key", "@requires", "@external"])
Add a resolver function for the new field in
subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsListing: {// other Listing resolversmoneyValueGuaranteed: (listing, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.reviewsDb.calculateMoneyValueGuarantee(listing.costPerNight,listing.id);},}
BONUS: Examine the query plan
Here's the operation we're running:
query GetListingValue {listing(id: "listing-1") {titlemoneyValueGuaranteed}}
Examine the query plan for the operation.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.