True or False: You can define more than one field in the @requires directive.

We don't need to define the the id field in the schema.

shippingEstimate needs two fields that are defined in a different subgraph.

weight cannot be resolved by the shipping subgraph. shippingEstimate needs two fields that are defined in a different subgraph. size can be resolved by the shipping subgraph. We don't need to define the the id field in the schema. shippingEstimate should be tagged with @external

Use the schema below to answer the following questions.

