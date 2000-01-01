1m
Use the schema below to answer the following questions.
Shipping subgraph
# Shiping subgraphtype Product @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!size: Int @externalweight: Int @externalshippingEstimate: String @requires(fields: "size weight")}
True or False:
True or False: You can define more than one field in the
@requires directive.
