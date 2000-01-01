rover dev
Follow-along: Setting up
rover dev
Exploring files
Open up the workshop project repo. Subgraphs are split up into two folders:
subgraph-listingsand
subgraph-reviews.
Open up the config file for the router:
router-config.yamlrouter-config.yamlsupergraph:listen: 127.0.0.1:4000include_subgraph_errors:all: truetelemetry:instrumentation:spans:mode: spec_compliant
Open up the config file for the supergraph:
supergraph.yamlsupergraph.yamlfederation_version: =2.7.0subgraphs:listings:routing_url: http://localhost:4001/schema:file: ./subgraph-listings/listings.graphqlreviews:routing_url: http://localhost:4002/schema:file: ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
Run
rover dev
First, we'll get our subgraph servers running. Then, we'll run
rover dev. We'll have three terminal windows: one for each subgraph server process, and another for the rover dev process.
We recommend renaming each terminal window to better represent what process it's running.
Terminal window #1:
subgraph-listings
In terminal window #1, navigate to the
subgraph-listingsdirectory.
If you haven't already, install dependencies.npm install
Run
npm run dev. It will reload the server every time we save our changes.npm run dev
Terminal window #2:
subgraph-reviews
In terminal window #2, navigate to the
subgraph-reviewsdirectory.
If you haven't already, install dependencies with
npm install.npm install
Run
npm run dev. It will reload the server every time we save our changes.npm run dev
Terminal window #3: rover dev
In terminal window #3, navigate to the root of your project repo.
Run the command below to start up
rover dev:rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router-config.yaml
We'll see some output in the terminal, with a successful message and the endpoint to get to our router in http://localhost:4000.supergraph config loaded successfully==> Watching router-config.yaml for changeswarning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only.starting a session with the 'listings' subgraph==> Watching ./subgraph-listings/listings.graphql for changesstarting a session with the 'reviews' subgraphcomposing supergraph with Federation v2.7.0==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraphsuccessfully composed after adding the 'reviews' subgraph==> Watching ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql for changes
Sending a query with Apollo Sandbox
Apollo Sandbox lets us interact with our GraphQL API. With Explorer, we can build queries easily and send them to our GraphQL API.
Open up http://localhost:4000 where the router is running.
Run the example query pre-filled in the Explorer. Examine the response of IDs.query ExampleQuery {featuredListings {id}recentReviews {id}}
Build a query with more fields by clicking on the + button beside each field. Run the query.query ExampleQuery {featuredListings {idtitledescriptioncostPerNight}recentReviews {idtextrating}}
Examine the response in table view.
