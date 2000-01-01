1m
Exercise: Schema planning with federation
🎯 Goal: Discuss and plan what a federated schema for Airlock should look like.
Explore the app: https://odyssey-airlock.netlify.app/
Discuss with your partner
- What subgraphs should we create? What domain is each subgraph responsible for?
- What types and fields should belong in which subgraph?
Here are some questions to help guide you:
- What object types do you see in the mockups above? What fields belong to each type?
- What factors might you want to consider to help with your schema planning?
Need a few starting points? You can prioritize the pages below:
Task!
Solution
There are many different possible solutions, but here's what we came up with!
