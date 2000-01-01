Exercise: Referencing an entity
🎯 Goal: Get the most recent reviews. For each review, show the listing's title, number of beds and cost per night.
In Explorer, you should be able to run the following query and get data back:
query GetRecentReviews {recentReviews {textratinglisting {titlenumOfBedscostPerNight}}}
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql, add a new field to the
Reviewtype called
listing, which returns a
Listingtype.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Review {id: ID!"Comment the author has written"text: String!"The numerical rating for the review target, on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being excellent."rating: Float!"The listing associated with the review"listing: Listing}
Find the
Review.listingresolver in
subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsReview: {listing: () => {// TODO},},
Inside the resolver, return an entity representation of a
Listingentity.subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.jsReview: {listing: (review) => {return { id: review.listingId };},},
Remember that the first parameter of a resolver function is the
parent, which in this case is the
Reviewtype returned by the
Query.recentReviewsresolver. Feel free to add a
console.logbefore returning the entity representation to find out what is available in the
reviewobject.
To return an entity representation, we need to return an object with the
idproperty set to the
listingIdvalue. We could also add a
__typename, but Apollo Server takes care of that for us automatically.
BONUS: Examine the query plan
Here's the operation we're running:
query GetRecentReviews {recentReviews {textratinglisting {titlenumOfBedscostPerNight}}}
Examine the query plan for the operation.
