Exercise: Referencing an entity

The parent parameter contains a Review object that contains a listingId property, which is the primary key of a Listing .

To return an entity representation, we need to return an object with the id property set to the listingId value. We can also add a __typename , but Apollo Server takes care of that for us automatically.

subgraph-reviews/src/resolvers.js Review : { listing : ( parent ) => { return { id : parent . listingId } } } Copy Show code