Overview

Our schema is in good shape, but we need a server that can actually use it to fulfill the requests it receives!

In this lesson, we will:

Set up Apollo Server

Configure mocked data

🛠 Backend first steps

On the backend side, our first goal is to create a GraphQL server that can:

Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client Validate that query against our newly created schema Populate the queried schema fields with mocked data Return the populated fields as a response

The Apollo Server library helps us implement this server quickly, painlessly, and in a production-ready way.

Adding server dependencies

To get started with our server, we'll need a couple packages first: @apollo/server , graphql and graphql-tag .

The @apollo/server package provides a full-fledged, spec-compliant GraphQL server .

The graphql package provides the core logic for parsing and validating GraphQL queries.

The graphql-tag package provides the gql template literal that we'll use in a moment.

In a new terminal in the root of the project, run the following:

npm install @apollo/server graphql graphql-tag Copy

These packages are responsible for all of the GraphQL wiring we'll need to get our project up and running.

But before it can do anything for us, we actually need to define a schema!

Implementing Apollo Server

In the src folder, open index.ts .

We'll start with some imports. To create our server, we'll use the @apollo/server package that we installed previously. From that package, we'll import ApolloServer . We'll also need to use the startStandaloneServer function, which we can import from the @apollo/server/standalone package.

index.ts import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server" ; import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone" ; Copy

To bring in the contents of schema.graphql , we'll need some additional imports.

index.ts import { readFileSync } from "fs" ; import path from "path" ; import { gql } from "graphql-tag" ; Copy

We'll use both readFileSync and the path utility to read in the contents of the schema.graphql file. The gql utility we're importing is a tagged template literal, used for wrapping GraphQL strings like the schema definition we're about to import! This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas, and it also enables syntax highlighting.

Just below these imports, we'll add a line that puts all of these imports together and reads in our schema file.

index.ts const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( path . resolve ( __dirname , "./schema.graphql" ) , { encoding : "utf-8" , } ) ) ; Copy

Next, let's set up an async function called startApolloServer . Inside, we'll create an instance of the ApolloServer class and pass it our typeDefs in its options object:

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; } Copy

Note: We're using shorthand property notation with implied keys, because we've named our constant with the matching key ( typeDefs ).

To start the server, we'll use the startStandaloneServer function, passing it the server we just initialized.

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; } Copy

The startStandaloneServer function returns a Promise , so we'll await the results of that call, and pull out the url property from the result.

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; } Copy

We'll also log a nice little message letting us know that our server is indeed up and running!

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running! 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } Copy

Finally, let's not forget to actually call the startApolloServer function at the bottom of the file!

index.ts startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

Save your changes. From the terminal, we'll launch our server with npm run dev .

We get the log message and...not much else! We have a running server, but that's it. Floating in the vacuum of localhost space without access to any data, it's a sad and lonely server for now. 😿

Terminal output 🚀 Server is running ! 📭 Query at http://localhost:4000/

Even though our server isn't connected to any data sources yet, it would be great to be able to send the server a test query and get a valid response. Fortunately, ApolloServer provides a way to do exactly that, using mocked data.

Mocking data

To enable mocked data, we'll need to use two new packages: @graphql-tools/mock and @graphql-tools/schema .

Let's go ahead and install them.

npm install @graphql-tools/mock @graphql-tools/schema Copy

At the top of index.ts , we'll import addMocksToSchema and makeExecutableSchema .

index.ts import { addMocksToSchema } from "@graphql-tools/mock" ; import { makeExecutableSchema } from "@graphql-tools/schema" ; Copy

Then, we'll need to tweak the ApolloServer initialization.

Let's first remove typeDefs from the ApolloServer instance.

index.ts const server = new ApolloServer ( { } ) ; Copy

We'll define a new property called schema . As the value of the schema property, we'll call the addMocksToSchema function and pass it an object. This object defines its own schema property, and here we'll call the makeExecutableSchema function. Then, we'll pass this function an object containing our typeDefs .

index.ts const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : addMocksToSchema ( { schema : makeExecutableSchema ( { typeDefs } ) , } ) , } ) ; Copy

With this code, we're generating an executable schema from our typeDefs , and instructing Apollo Server to populate every queried schema field with a placeholder value. For example, Hello World is the default returned value for String fields.

To serve mocked data that's closer to reality, we'll define a mocks object. This object contains functions that provide the mocked data we want the server to return for each queried field.

Let's add this to our file, before the startApolloServer function definition.

index.ts const mocks = { Query : ( ) => ( { featuredPlaylists : ( ) => [ ... new Array ( 6 ) ] , } ) , Playlist : ( ) => ( { id : ( ) => "playlist_01" , name : ( ) => "Groovin' with GraphQL" , description : ( ) => "Serving up the hottest development hits, Groovin' with GraphQL has everything you need to get into the coding mindspace... and stay there!" , } ) , } ; Copy

This object defines mock values for all of the fields of a Playlist object, as well as the featuredPlaylists field on the Query type.

Notice that for the Query.featuredPlaylists field in particular, we're returning an Array of six items. Our schema knows that Query.featuredPlaylists returns a list of Playlist objects; so we'll get six of our mocked Playlist s when we query this field.

Note: Without this additional configuration, Apollo Server would return exactly two entries for every list field by default.

Adding our mocks

We pass this object to the ApolloServer constructor like so:

index.ts const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : addMocksToSchema ( { schema : makeExecutableSchema ( { typeDefs } ) , mocks , } ) , } ) ; Copy

Now, with our server loaded with mocked data, how can we run a query on it to test if everything works as expected? In the next lesson, we'll use the Apollo Sandbox Explorer to build and run test queries seamlessly.

See the entire index.ts file index.ts import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server" ; import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone" ; import { readFileSync } from "fs" ; import path from "path" ; import { gql } from "graphql-tag" ; import { addMocksToSchema } from "@graphql-tools/mock" ; import { makeExecutableSchema } from "@graphql-tools/schema" ; const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( path . resolve ( __dirname , "./schema.graphql" ) , { encoding : "utf-8" } ) ) ; const mocks = { Query : ( ) => ( { featuredPlaylists : ( ) => [ ... new Array ( 6 ) ] , } ) , Playlist : ( ) => ( { id : ( ) => "playlist_01" , name : ( ) => "Groovin' with GraphQL" , description : ( ) => "Serving up the hottest development hits, Groovin' with GraphQL has everything you need to get into the coding mindspace... and stay there!" , } ) , } ; async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : addMocksToSchema ( { schema : makeExecutableSchema ( { typeDefs } ) , mocks } ) , } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running! 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

Practice

Which of these are purposes of a GraphQL server? Receiving incoming GraphQL queries Returning populated schema fields as a response Creating GraphQL queries Validating GraphQL queries against our schema Exposing a separate endpoint for each schema type Submit

Which of these are true about querying Apollo Server without a connected data source? Apollo Server rejects incoming requests if it is not connected to a data source. You can configure custom mocked responses for every schema field. You can enable default mocked responses for every schema field. Submit

Up next