Overview
Our schema is in good shape, but we need a server that can actually use it to fulfill the requests it receives!
In this lesson, we will:
- Set up Apollo Server
- Configure mocked data
🛠 Backend first steps
On the backend side, our first goal is to create a GraphQL server that can:
- Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client
- Validate that query against our newly created schema
- Populate the queried schema fields with mocked data
- Return the populated fields as a response
The Apollo Server library helps us implement this server quickly, painlessly, and in a production-ready way.
Adding server dependencies
To get started with our server, we'll need a couple packages first:
@apollo/server,
graphql and
graphql-tag.
- The
@apollo/serverpackage provides a full-fledged, spec-compliant GraphQL server.
- The
graphqlpackage provides the core logic for parsing and validating GraphQL queries.
- The
graphql-tagpackage provides the
gqltemplate literal that we'll use in a moment.
In a new terminal in the root of the project, run the following:
npm install @apollo/server graphql graphql-tag
These packages are responsible for all of the GraphQL wiring we'll need to get our project up and running.
But before it can do anything for us, we actually need to define a schema!
Implementing Apollo Server
In the
src folder, open
index.ts.
We'll start with some imports. To create our server, we'll use the
@apollo/server package that we installed previously. From that package, we'll import
ApolloServer. We'll also need to use the
startStandaloneServer function, which we can import from the
@apollo/server/standalone package.
import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server";import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone";
To bring in the contents of
schema.graphql, we'll need some additional imports.
import { readFileSync } from "fs";import path from "path";import { gql } from "graphql-tag";
We'll use both
readFileSync and the
path utility to read in the contents of the
schema.graphql file. The
gql utility we're importing is a tagged template literal, used for wrapping GraphQL strings like the schema definition we're about to import! This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas, and it also enables syntax highlighting.
Just below these imports, we'll add a line that puts all of these imports together and reads in our schema file.
const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql"), {encoding: "utf-8",}));
Next, let's set up an
async function called
startApolloServer. Inside, we'll create an instance of the
ApolloServer class and pass it our
typeDefs in its options object:
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });}
Note: We're using shorthand property notation with implied keys, because we've named our constant with the matching key (
typeDefs).
To start the server, we'll use the
startStandaloneServer function, passing it the
server we just initialized.
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });startStandaloneServer(server);}
The
startStandaloneServer function returns a
Promise, so we'll
await the results of that call, and pull out the
url property from the result.
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);}
We'll also log a nice little message letting us know that our server is indeed up and running!
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);console.log(`🚀 Server is running!📭 Query at ${url}`);}
Finally, let's not forget to actually call the
startApolloServer function at the bottom of the file!
startApolloServer();
Save your changes. From the terminal, we'll launch our server with
npm run dev.
We get the log message and...not much else! We have a running server, but that's it. Floating in the vacuum of
localhost space without access to any data, it's a sad and lonely server for now. 😿
🚀 Server is running!📭 Query at http://localhost:4000/
Even though our server isn't connected to any data sources yet, it would be great to be able to send the server a test query and get a valid response. Fortunately,
ApolloServer provides a way to do exactly that, using mocked data.
Mocking data
To enable mocked data, we'll need to use two new packages:
@graphql-tools/mock and
@graphql-tools/schema.
Let's go ahead and install them.
npm install @graphql-tools/mock @graphql-tools/schema
At the top of
index.ts, we'll import
addMocksToSchema and
makeExecutableSchema.
import { addMocksToSchema } from "@graphql-tools/mock";import { makeExecutableSchema } from "@graphql-tools/schema";
Then, we'll need to tweak the
ApolloServer initialization.
Let's first remove
typeDefs from the
ApolloServer instance.
const server = new ApolloServer({});
We'll define a new property called
schema. As the value of the
schema property, we'll call the
addMocksToSchema function and pass it an object. This object defines its own
schema property, and here we'll call the
makeExecutableSchema function. Then, we'll pass this function an object containing our
typeDefs.
const server = new ApolloServer({schema: addMocksToSchema({schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),}),});
With this code, we're generating an executable schema from our
typeDefs, and instructing Apollo Server to populate every queried schema field with a placeholder value. For example,
Hello World is the default returned value for
String fields.
To serve mocked data that's closer to reality, we'll define a
mocks object. This object contains functions that provide the mocked data we want the server to return for each queried field.
Let's add this to our file, before the
startApolloServer function definition.
const mocks = {Query: () => ({featuredPlaylists: () => [...new Array(6)],}),Playlist: () => ({id: () => "playlist_01",name: () => "Groovin' with GraphQL",description: () =>"Serving up the hottest development hits, Groovin' with GraphQL has everything you need to get into the coding mindspace... and stay there!",}),};
This object defines mock values for all of the fields of a
Playlist object, as well as the
featuredPlaylists field on the
Query type.
Notice that for the
Query.featuredPlaylists field in particular, we're returning an
Array of six items. Our schema knows that
Query.featuredPlaylists returns a list of
Playlist objects; so we'll get six of our mocked
Playlists when we query this field.
Note: Without this additional configuration, Apollo Server would return exactly two entries for every list field by default.
Adding our mocks
We pass this object to the
ApolloServer constructor like so:
const server = new ApolloServer({schema: addMocksToSchema({schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),mocks,}),});
Now, with our server loaded with mocked data, how can we run a query on it to test if everything works as expected? In the next lesson, we'll use the Apollo Sandbox Explorer to build and run test queries seamlessly.
Let's take this mock data for a spin. In the next lesson, we'll explore a development environment that gives us everything we need to jump into our GraphQL API.
