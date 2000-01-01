Overview
We recommend keeping resolvers focused on retrieving only the data it's responsible for. We want to reduce duplicate code and keep network calls to a minimum, making requests only when necessary.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about resolver chains
- Learn about the
parentargument of a resolver
Resolver chains
A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {name}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.playlist() resolver function, then the
Playlist.name() function, which returns a
string type and ends the chain.
Each resolver passes the value it returns to the next function down, using the resolver's
parent argument. Hence: the resolver chain!
Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used
contextValue (to access our
SpotifyAPI data source) and
arg (to get the
id for a playlist).
parent is another such parameter!
In the example above,
Query.playlist() returns a
Playlist object, which the
Playlist.name() resolver function would receive as its
parent argument.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetPlaylistTracks($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {nametracks {uri}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their
uri values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Note that since
Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Playlist.tracks() would have access to
Playlist as the
parent,
Track.uri() would have access to the
Track object as the
parent.
If our operation didn't include the
tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the
Playlist.tracks() function would never be called!
Implementing the
Playlist.tracks resolver
So far, we've defined resolver functions exclusively for fields that exist on our
Query type. But we can actually define a resolver function for any field in our schema.
Let's create a resolver function whose sole responsibility is to return
tracks data for a given
Playlist object.
Jump into
resolvers.ts. Here, we'll add a new entry, just below the
Query object, called
Playlist.
export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {// query resolvers, featuredPlaylists and playlist},Playlist: {// TODO},};
Inside of the
Playlist object, we'll define a new resolver function called
tracks. Right away we'll return
null so that TypeScript continues to compile as we explore our function's parameters.
Playlist: {tracks: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {return null;}},
We know the value of the
parent argument—by following the resolver chain, we know that this resolver will receive the
Playlist object that it's attempting to return
tracks for. (We won't need the
args,
contextValue, or
info parameters here, so we'll remove them from the function signature.)
Let's log out the value of
parent.
Playlist: {tracks: (parent) => {console.log(parent);return null;}},
Then we'll return to Sandbox to run a query that will call this resolver function.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescriptiontracks {name}}}
And in the Variables panel:
{ "playlistId": "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" }
When we run this operation, the Response panel will show
"Cannot return null for non-nullable field Playlist.tracks.", but that's ok, we're more interested in investigating
parent right now.
We can see from the value we logged out in the terminal that
parent is the
Playlist object that we queried for—along with all of its properties. Now within the
Playlist.tracks resolver, let's clean up our log and return statements, and destructure
parent for its
tracks property.
Playlist: {tracks: ({tracks}) => {// TODO}},
Another path
There's another situation we need to consider here: we can query just a singular playlist with the
Query.playlist field, or we can access a list of featured playlists through
Query.featuredPlaylists.
However, if we review the result from querying the
GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint, we'll see that it does not actually contain full-fledged track objects. Instead, each playlist contains a
tracks key with just two properties:
href and
total.
"tracks": {"href": "string","total": 5}
Instead of a list of track objects (similar to the list that the earlier
GET /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint returns), we get a single object with two properties:
total, the total number of tracks available, and
href, a URL for the endpoint where we can retrieve the full list of track objects.
This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the response did include the full list of track objects. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of playlists and a list of tracks for each playlist.
Instead, if the playlist we're resolving
tracks for only contains these two properties, we'll need to make one more additional call to the REST API. In this case, to the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint. This means that we'll need to access the playlist's
id.
Let's update our
Playlist.tracks resolver to destructure the
parent argument for a playlist's
id as well.
tracks: ({ id, tracks }) => {// TODO};
We need our resolver function to handle these two situations.
- If the playlist contains
tracks.items, map through
itemsand return each object's
trackproperty.
- If the playlist does not contain
tracks.items, make a follow-up request using the playlist's
idto get the list of tracks.
We can handle that first scenario right away. We'll use a ternary to first check if
items exists, and if so, we'll map through the tracks and return them.
return tracks.items? tracks.items.map(({track}) => track): // make a call to the REST API for tracks
To make a follow-up call to our REST API, we'll first need to give our
SpotifyAPI class a new method. We'll call this method
getTracks, and give it a
playlistId argument.
We expect this method to return a
Promise that resolves to an array of
Track types. (Be sure to import the
Track type from
./types at the top!)
getTracks(playlistId: string): Promise<Track[]> {// TODO}
Let's build our call to the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint. We'll pass our
this.get call a type variable which represents the shape that our response will initially take; from the REST API we know that we'll get back an object with an
items property, which contains a list of
Track types. Because we'll await the results of this call, let's make our function
async.
async getTracks(playlistId: string): Promise<Track[]> {const response = await this.get<{ items: { track: Track }[] }>(`playlists/${playlistId}/tracks`)}
Now we can dig into the
response object for its
items and return them.
async getTracks(playlistId: string): Promise<Track[]> {const response = await this.get<{ items: { track: Track }[] }>(`playlists/${playlistId}/tracks`)return response?.items?.map(({track}) => track) ?? [];}
Great - now let's return to
resolvers.ts. We'll update our function to destructure its third positional argument,
contextValue, for the
dataSources property. Then, we'll complete our ternary in case
track.items does not exist: and we'll make a call to the
getTracks method, passing in our playlist's
id.
tracks: ({ tracks, id }, _, { dataSources }) => {return tracks.items? tracks.items.map(({ track }) => track): dataSources.spotifyAPI.getTracks(id);};
Unfortunately, there are some errors appearing everywhere we try to access
items.
Property 'items' does not exist on type 'Track[]'.
TypeScript is mad about something we've done here. Let's take a closer look in the next lesson.
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation.
Up next
Our
Track type exists in our schema, but differences between our GraphQL types and our backend data objects are causing TypeScript to throw some errors. Let's see how we can get around this, and inform TypeScript about what our backend data looks like, in the next lesson.
