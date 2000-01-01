Overview

We've seen the power of specific and expressive queries that let us retrieve exactly the data we're looking for, all at once. But querying in GraphQL is just one part of the equation.

When we want to actually change, insert, or delete data, we need to reach for a new tool: GraphQL mutations.

In this lesson, we will:

Explore mutation syntax and write an operation to add tracks to a playlist

Learn about GraphQL input types

Learn about mutation response best practices

Mutations in Spotify

On to the next feature in our MusicMatcher project: adding tracks to an existing playlist.

Let's take a look at the corresponding REST API method that enables this feature: POST /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks

From the documentation, we need the following parameters:

playlist_id - The ID of the playlist, as a string

position - An integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)

uris - A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add

The method then returns an object with a snapshot_id property that represents the state of the playlist at that point in time.

All right, now how do we enable this functionality in GraphQL?

Designing mutations

Much like the Query type, the Mutation type serves as an entry point to our schema. It follows the same syntax as the schema definition language, or SDL, that we've been using so far.

We declare the Mutation type using the type keyword, then the name Mutation . Inside the curly braces, we have our entry points, the fields we'll be using to mutate our data.

Let's open up schema.graphql and add a new Mutation type.

schema.graphql type Mutation { } Copy

For the fields of the Mutation , we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update operation (such as add , delete , or create ), followed by whatever data the mutation acts on.

We'll explore how we can add items to a playlist, so we'll call this mutation addItemsToPlaylist .

schema.graphql type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist : } Copy

For the return type of the addItemsToPlaylist mutation, we could return the Playlist type; it's the object type we want the mutation to act upon. However, we recommend following a consistent Response type for mutation responses. Let's see what this looks like in a new type.

The Mutation response type

Return types for Mutation fields usually end with the word Payload or Response .

Following convention, we'll combine the name of our mutation ( addItemsToPlaylist ) with Payload . (Don't forget to capitalize!)

schema.graphql type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { } Copy

We should return the object type that we're mutating ( Playlist , in our case), so that clients have access to the updated object.

schema.graphql type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { playlist : Playlist } Copy

Note: Though our mutation acts upon a single Playlist object, it's also possible for a mutation to change and return multiple objects at once.

Notice that playlist can be null , because our mutation might fail.

To account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client, there are a few additional fields we can include in a response type.

code : an Int that refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.

success : a Boolean flag that indicates whether all the updates the mutation was responsible for succeeded.

message : a String to display information about the result of the mutation on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.

Let's also add comments for each of these fields so that it makes our GraphQL API documentation more useful.

schema.graphql type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist } Copy

Lastly, we can set the return type of our mutation to this new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, and make it non-nullable. Here's what the addItemsToPlaylist mutation should look like now:

schema.graphql type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } Copy

The Mutation input

To make any changes to a particular playlist, our mutation needs to receive some input.

Let's think about the kind of input this addItemsToPlaylist mutation would expect. We're potentially adding many new tracks to a singular playlist. This means that whoever is sending this query should be able to provide the specific playlist, along with the item(s) to be added. Furthermore, we could let them pass additional customization, specifying where in the playlist the items should be inserted.

We've used a GraphQL argument before in the Query.playlist field: we passed in a single argument called id .

type Query { playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist }

But addItemsToPlaylist takes more than one argument. One way we could tackle this is to add each argument, one-by-one, to our addItemsToPlaylist mutation. But this approach can become unwieldy and hard to understand. Instead, it's a good practice to use GraphQL input types as arguments for a field.

Exploring the input type

The input type in a GraphQL schema is a special object type that groups a set of arguments together, and can then be used as an argument to another field. Using input types helps us group and understand arguments, especially for mutations.

To define an input type, use the input keyword followed by the name and curly braces ( {} ). Inside the curly braces, we list the fields and types as usual. Note that fields of an input type can be only a scalar, an enum, or another input type.

schema.graphql input AddItemsToPlaylistInput { } Copy

Next, we'll add properties. Remember, we need the ID of the playlist and a list of URIs, at the very minimum. We could also specify the position in the playlist these items get added to, but it's not required for the REST API. By default, tracks will be appended to the end of the playlist, so we're safe to omit it from our GraphQL schema. Remember, your GraphQL API does not need to match your REST API exactly!

schema.graphql input AddItemsToPlaylistInput { " The ID of the playlist. " playlistId : ID ! " A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add. " uris : [ String ! ] ! } Copy

Note: You can learn more about the input type, as well as other GraphQL types and features in Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.

Using the input

To use an input type in the schema, we can set it as the type of a field argument. Let's update the addItemsToPlaylist mutation to use the AddItemsToPlaylistInput type.

schema.graphql type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } Copy

Notice that the AddItemsToPlaylistInput is non-nullable. To run this mutation, we actually need to require some input!

See the new types in the schema.graphql file type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist } input AddItemsToPlaylistInput { " The ID of the playlist. " playlistId : ID ! " A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add. " uris : [ String ! ] ! } Copy

Building the SpotifyAPI method

As we've done for other requests, we'll add a method to the SpotifyAPI class to manage this call to update data.

Back in datasources/spotify-api.ts , let's add a new method called addItemsToPlaylist . We'll expect this method to receive an input parameter, which is an object containing playlistId (a string type) and uris (an array of string types).

datasources/spotify-api.ts addItemsToPlaylist ( input : { playlistId : string , uris : string [ ] } ) { } Copy

This time, because the endpoint uses the POST method, we'll use the this.post helper method from RESTDataSource instead of this.get .

Next, we'll pass our endpoint to this method. We'll replace the {playlist_id} query param with ${playlistId} so we can interpolate it from this method's arguments.

spotify-api.ts addItemsToPlaylist ( input : { playlistId : string , uris : string [ ] } ) { const { playlistId , uris } = input ; return this . post ( ` playlists/ ${ playlistId } /tracks ` ) ; } Copy

We need to send a parameter with our call to this endpoint: namely, the uris that we wish to add to the specified playlist. We can pass a second argument to the this.post method, which is an object with a params key. Inside of the params object, we'll add our uris . Referring to our REST API, we know that uris needs to be a single string of comma-separated uri values, so we'll use the join method to transform our array of strings into a single string.

spotify-api.ts addItemsToPlaylist ( input : { playlistId : string , uris : string [ ] } ) { const { playlistId , uris } = input ; return this . post ( ` playlists/ ${ playlistId } /tracks ` , { params : { uris : uris . join ( ',' ) } } ) ; } Copy

To give this method its correct return type, let's consider the two possible outcomes from running the mutation.

Glancing back at our REST API documentation, we can see that when a playlist is successfully updated, we get back an object with a "snapshot_id" key that matches the ID of the playlist we updated.

Response object: success { "snapshot_id" : "string" }

And if something goes wrong—like if we try to update a playlist that doesn't exist—we should instead get back an object with an "error" key.

Response object: error { "error" : "string" }

Back in models.ts , let's create a type specifically for these possible mutation responses. It will have two optional properties, both string types: snapshot_id and error .

models.ts export type SnapshotOrError = { snapshot_id ? : string ; error ? : string ; } ; Copy

We'll first import this type into spotify-api.ts .

spotify-api.ts import { PlaylistModel , SnapshotOrError } from "../models" ; Copy

Then we can give our addItemsToPlaylist method the appropriate return type of Promise<SnapshotOrError> .

spotify-api.ts addItemsToPlaylist ( input : { playlistId : string , uris : string [ ] } ) : Promise < SnapshotOrError > { } Copy

That's it for the call to the endpoint—let's add a resolver function for our Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist field, and make sure it's calling this method in SpotifyAPI !

Show code for addItemsToPlaylist addItemsToPlaylist ( input : { playlistId : string , uris : string [ ] } ) : Promise < SnapshotOrError > { const { playlistId , uris } = input ; return this . post ( ` playlists/ ${ playlistId } /tracks ` , { params : { uris : uris . join ( ',' ) } } ) ; } Copy

Connecting the dots in the resolvers

Jump back into the resolvers.ts file. We'll add a new entry to our resolvers object called Mutation .

resolvers.ts Mutation : { } , Copy

Let's add our addItemsToPlaylist resolver.

resolvers.ts Mutation : { addItemsToPlaylist : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { } } , Copy

We won't need the parent or info parameters here, so we'll replace parent with _ and remove info altogether.

resolvers.ts addItemsToPlaylist : ( _ , args , contextValue ) => { } , Copy

We know from our Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist schema field that this resolver will receive an argument called input . We'll destructure args for this property. And while we're here, we'll also destructure contextValue for the dataSources property.

resolvers.ts addItemsToPlaylist : ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { } , Copy

Now we'll call the addItemsToPlaylist method from the spotifyAPI data source, passing it our input .

resolvers.ts addItemsToPlaylist : ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; } , Copy

We're not returning anything from this method just yet, so we might see some errors. In our schema we specified that the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist field should return a AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type.

schema.graphql type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist }

This means that the object we return from our resolver needs to match this shape. Let's start by setting up the object that we'll return in the event that our mutation operation succeeds.

resolvers.ts addItemsToPlaylist : ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null , } } , Copy

Checking the response

Now, let's take a look at the response from our API call. We'll need to make our entire resolver async in order to await the results of calling dataSources.spotifyAPI.addItemsToPlaylist() .

resolvers.ts addItemsToPlaylist : async ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; console . log ( response ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null , } } , Copy

In Sandbox, let's put together a mutation operation.

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code success message } } Copy

And add the following to the Variables panel.

{ "input" : { "playlistId" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "uris" : [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ] } } Copy

When we run the operation, we'll see that this mutation actually works as expected! We can clearly see the values we set for code , success , and message in our happy path.

And in the terminal of our running server, we'll see the response from the API logged out.

{ snapshot_id : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" ; }

The snapshot_id , we can see, is the playlistId of the playlist we added tracks to!

Let's build out the sad path—when our mutation doesn't go as expected.

Handling the sad path

Returning to our Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist , we'll account for the error state.

We'll start by wrapping everything in a try/catch block.

resolvers.ts try { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null , } ; } catch ( err ) { } Copy

Next, we'll contain the object we return in an if block. We'll check for the existence of the snapshot_id in the response from the REST API. If it doesn't exist, we'll throw an Error .

resolvers.ts try { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; if ( response . snapshot_id ) { return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null , } ; } else { throw Error ( "snapshot_id property not found" ) ; } } catch ( err ) { } Copy

Inside of the catch block, we'll set some different properties.

resolvers.ts try { } catch ( err ) { return { code : 500 , success : false , message : ` Something went wrong: ${ err } ` , playlist : null , } ; } Copy

Here's how your entire resolver function should look.

Show code for Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist Mutation : { addItemsToPlaylist : async ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { try { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; if ( response . snapshot_id ) { return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null } ; } else { throw Error ( "snapshot_id property not found" ) ; } } catch ( err ) { return { code : 500 , success : false , message : ` Something went wrong: ${ err } ` , playlist : null , } ; } } , } , Copy

Let's try out a mutation that we know won't work. Back in Sandbox, replace the values in the Variables panel with the input below.

Variables panel input { "input" : { "playlistId" : "playlist-that-doesnt-exist" , "uris" : [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ] } } Copy

When we run the operation, we'll see the values we expect: the mutation failed, and our error message comes through loud and clear. Something went wrong: 404 Not Found!

Great! We have both the happy path and the sad path working, but we'll notice that there's one piece missing: we're still not returning any useful data for the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field.

This means if we include subfields from the Playlist type (as shown in the mutation operation below), we won't get actual data—we don't have a Playlist object to pull subfields from, much less its tracks ! We clearly can't yet take advantage of GraphQL's ability to traverse from object type to object type.

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code success playlist { id name tracks { name } } } } Copy

So how can we use the value we do have—the ID for the playlist we modified—to build out the remainder of our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload response?

schema.graphql type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist }

We'll tackle this in the next lesson!

Practice

Which of these are good names for mutations based on the recommended conventions above? createArtist deleteArtist delete artistCreateMutation artistsToAdd Submit

In the mutation response type ( AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ), why is the modified object's return type ( Playlist ) nullable? It should actually be non-nullable and we made a mistake The mutation might encounter errors that prevent a Playlist from being modified Every response type is required to have at least one nullable field Only scalar schema fields can be nullable Submit

How can we use the input type in our schema? To create form inputs in client applications As field arguments To group and more easily understand argument fields Submit

When creating an input type for a mutation, what naming convention is commonly used? Prefix the type name with "Mutate" Include "Request" in the type name End the type name with "Input" Begin the type name with "Input" Submit

Key takeaways

Mutations are write operations used to modify data.

Naming mutations usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."

It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for mutation responses.

Mutations in GraphQL often require multiple arguments to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.

