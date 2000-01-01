Overview

We're missing a bit of type safety in our GraphQL server. We need a way to translate our GraphQL schema types into TypeScript types we can pass to our SpotifyApi class and resolver functions. Writing these types out by hand takes a lot of work, and it's easy for them to get out of sync with our GraphQL schema. Fortunately, the GraphQL Code Generator is here to help!

In this lesson, we will:

Generate the server-side types for our resolver functions and data source

GraphQL Codegen

The GraphQL Code Generator reads in a GraphQL schema and generates TypeScript types we can use throughout our server. It keeps our TypeScript types from getting outdated as we make changes to the schema—allowing us to focus on developing our schema, rather than constantly updating type definitions! Our schema should be our GraphQL server's source of truth, and the GraphQL Code Generator lets us treat it as such.

Installing dependencies

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the root of our project, and installing three development dependencies: @graphql-codegen/cli , @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers .

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers Copy

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen .

package.json "scripts" : { "compile" : "tsc" , "dev" : "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts" , "start" : "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js" , "test" : "jest" , "generate" : "graphql-codegen" } , Copy

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.

The codegen file

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of our project.

📦 intro-typescript ┣ 📂 src ┣ 📄 codegen.ts ┣ 📄 package.json ┣ 📄 README.md ┗ 📄 tsconfig.json

This file will import CodegenConfig from @graphql-codegen/cli , which we'll use to set all of our codegen details.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { } ; export default config ; Copy

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , } ; Copy

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts . This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { } , } , } ; Copy

Lastly, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers , to point to our two plugins.

codegen.ts generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , Copy

Learn more: What do these plugins do for us? So, what exactly are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process? Well, @graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema. And @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar - it will review our schema, consider the types and fields we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our resolver functions use and return.

See the entire codegen.ts file codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate Copy

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory: types.ts ! Let's take a look.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers . This type is generated from looking at the objects in our schema; we have just two so far, Query and Playlist .

src/types.ts export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Playlist ? : PlaylistResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

The code starts to look a bit complex, but under the hood TypeScript has done all of the validation against our schema to provide us with types we can use to represent the following:

The type of data that enters each of our resolver s The properties on that data that the resolvers have access to The type of data that each resolver function returns

As a result, we can use this Resolvers type to bring type safety—and some helpful code validation—to our resolvers object.

Back in resolvers.ts , we'll import this type and apply it to our resolvers object.

resolvers.ts import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { featuredPlaylists : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) ; } , } , } ; Copy

This takes care of our red squiggly errors in our resolvers!

Adding type annotations in spotify-api.ts

Our codegen output took care of generating precise TypeScript types for the object types in our schema—giving us a Playlist type that we can use in our server code.

types.ts export type Playlist = { __typename ? : "Playlist" ; description ? : Maybe < Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] > ; id : Scalars [ "ID" ] [ "output" ] ; name : Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] ; } ;

Let's return to our data source file: datasources/spotify-api.ts . At the top of the file, we'll import the Playlist type from types.ts .

datasources/spotify-api.ts import { Playlist } from "../types" ; Copy

Using this type, we can add a little bit more detail to our getFeaturedPlaylists method:

We'll annotate the getFeaturedPlaylists method with a return type of Promise<Playlist[]> . We'll add some additional types to the properties we get from destructuring the response: playlists and items .

spotify-api.ts async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < Playlist [ ] > { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : Playlist [ ] ; } ; } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Great! We're all set with type safety in our spotify-api file as well.

See the entire spotify-api.ts file TypeScript spotify-api.ts import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest" ; import { Playlist } from "../types" export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource { baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/" ; async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < Playlist [ ] > { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : Playlist [ ] ; } ; } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } } Copy

Now, you might be asking yourself, how do our resolver functions actually get access to the data source we've just created? In other words, how do we populate that third positional argument they receive, contextValue , with the SpotifyAPI class we want to use?

Fantastic question! The answer is that we actually haven't hooked up that piece of our server just yet. We'll tackle this in the next lesson!

Key takeaways

Using the GraphQL Code Generator, we can generate types from our schema fields and use them directly in our resolver functions. Hello, type safety!

