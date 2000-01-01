Overview

We've got our resolvers and data source ready, but they don't know yet how to work together.

Apollo Server is where all the elements we've built previously (the schema, the resolvers, and the data sources) come together in perfect coordination.

In this lesson, we will:

Bring together all the pieces of our GraphQL server : the schema, resolvers , and data source

Update our codegen config file to include our server's data source

Updating our server

In src/index.ts , we can now tell our server all about our resolvers and data source.

Let's import our resolvers and SpotifyAPI at the top.

index.ts import { resolvers } from "./resolvers" ; import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api" ; Copy

We'll update the ApolloServer options to accept resolvers in addition to typeDefs .

index.ts const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , } ) ; Copy

To connect our server with our SpotifyAPI , we'll jump down to the startStandaloneServer function. This function takes a second argument, which is an object for configuring your server's options.

index.ts const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { } ) ; Copy

This is where we'll define a context function that returns an object that all our resolvers will share: contextValue (that third positional argument we talked about earlier!).

Let's set a context property as an async function, which returns an object.

index.ts const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Remember, we want to access the dataSources.spotifyAPI (and its methods) from the contextValue parameter of our resolvers. So let's return an object that allows us to do just that!

We'll set a dataSources property inside the object, which is set to another object. This object will have a spotifyAPI key (lowercase), which returns an instance of the SpotifyAPI data source class we imported earlier.

index.ts const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { dataSources : { spotifyAPI : new SpotifyAPI ( ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Our resolver functions expect to find dataSources.spotifyAPI on their contextValue , which is why we've defined a property called dataSources here, with another property called spotifyAPI . Naming the property dataSources isn't a requirement—we chose dataSources as a matter of convention. You can give this property whatever name you'd like, but be sure that you update your resolver functions to access the same property.

One last thing! To take advantage of the RESTDataSource 's caching capabilities, we need to pass in the server's cache to our SpotifyAPI .

Just before we return the contextValue object, let's destructure the cache property from the server . Then, we'll pass in an object to the SpotifyAPI class, containing that cache property.

index.ts const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { spotifyAPI : new SpotifyAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

See the complete index.ts file TypeScript index.ts import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server" ; import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone" ; import { readFileSync } from "fs" ; import path from "path" ; import { gql } from "graphql-tag" ; import { resolvers } from "./resolvers" import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api" ; const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( path . resolve ( __dirname , "./schema.graphql" ) , { encoding : "utf-8" , } ) ) ; async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { spotifyAPI : new SpotifyAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

To learn more about the options that ApolloServer can receive, check out the documentation.

Updating codegen

Technically, all the pieces of our server are now in place! We've instantiated our data source on our server, which takes care of passing it to our resolver functions as contextValue , their third positional parameter.

There's just one little problem: if we return to resolvers.ts and hover over our featuredPlaylists resolver's dataSources parameter, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of any !

resolvers.ts (parameter) dataSources: any

Let's review that Resolvers type in types.ts again. Here, we can see that it actually accepts a type parameter called ContextType . Whatever we define as this ContextType is received by our resolver functions.

types.ts export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Playlist ? : PlaylistResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

This parameter represents the type of data we set on the server's context property. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our resolver functions have access to on their third positional parameter, contextValue ; we can determine the methods that are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.

We know what kind of data is set on our server's context (an instance of SpotifyAPI ), but we haven't told TypeScript about it—let's give it a bit more information about our class so it can help us as we code.

In the src directory, we'll create a new file called context.ts . This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.

📂 src ┣ 📂 datasources ┣ 📄 context.ts ┣ 📄 index.ts ┣ 📄 resolvers.ts ┣ 📄 schema.graphql ┗ 📄 types.ts

Inside, we'll define and export a type called DataSourceContext . Inside of DataSourceContext we'll define a property called dataSources , which is an object.

context.ts export type DataSourceContext = { dataSources : { } ; } ; Copy

We want to give the dataSources object the same property that we set on our server, so we can add a spotifyAPI key, along with the SpotifyAPI class. Be sure to import this class as well!

context.ts import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api" ; export type DataSourceContext = { dataSources : { spotifyAPI : SpotifyAPI ; } ; } ; Copy

Note: We don't need to instantiate the SpotifyAPI class here—this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the data source class.

Updating codegen.ts

With our DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.

Just below the plugins key, we can add a new config property. This is an object that specifies a contextType .

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : } , } , } , } ; Copy

As the value of contextType , we'll pass the filepath to our context.ts file, relative to the ./src/types.ts file. Our context.ts file is located in the same src folder, so our path is "./context" . Finally, to point to the type we defined in the file, we can tack on #DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.

codegen.ts config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , } , Copy

Note: Make sure that there is NOT a forward slash ( / ) separating ./context and #DataSourceContext in the file path you specify.

Finally, let's run our codegen command again!

npm run generate Copy

Now when we reopen the types.ts file and scroll down to our Resolvers type, we'll see that the ContextType defaults to DataSourceContext !

types.ts export type Resolvers < ContextType = DataSourceContext > = { Playlist ? : PlaylistResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

And back in resolvers.ts , we can hover over dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. It's an object with a spotifyAPI property!

resolvers.ts ( parameter ) dataSources : { spotifyAPI : SpotifyAPI ; }

(This means if we try to use a method that our resolvers don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Error in generated types.ts : Cannot find module './context/' or its corresponding type declarations. This error occurs when the codegen.ts script attempts to locate a file in a directory called context , rather than the file we created. Check the contextType property in your codegen.ts file, and make sure that you've provided the following filepath exactly: ./context#DataSourceContext . (If there's a forward slash between context and #DataSourceContext , you'll continue to see errors!) Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Querying data

With our server still running, let's jump back to the Explorer at http://localhost:4000.

Open up the Settings panel and make sure that we've switched Mock Responses into the OFF position.

http://localhost:4000

Let's try the same query again.

query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } } Copy

And now... we've got real data! 🎉

See the complete JSON response JSON { "data" : { "featuredPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW" , "name" : "Sweet Beats & Eats" , "description" : "Tooth-achingly sweet beats for your sweet eats" } , { "id" : "20RU4pHDte01QywpOL6ifh" , "name" : "Grilling Tunes" , "description" : "Set the barbecue mood. Upbeat and laid-back tracks complement the sizzle of the grill, turning your outdoor cooking sessions into a flavorful experience. For those who savor good music and great food, it's the perfect playlist" } , { "id" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "name" : "Zesty Culinary Harmony" , "description" : "Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes, creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations." } ] } }

Key takeaways

We can use the Apollo Server 's context property to define the data sources our resolvers need to access.

The GraphQL Code Generator allows us to specify the type of context our resolvers get access to, so we can benefit from type safety throughout our project.

