Overview

It's time to jump into the datasource we'll be using throughout this course.

In this lesson, we will:

Explore the Spotify REST API

Create a class that can manage our requests to different REST endpoints

Exploring real data

The data that our resolvers retrieve can come from all kinds of places: a database, a third-party API, webhooks, and so on. These are called data sources. The beauty of GraphQL is that you can mix any number of data sources to create an API that serves the needs of your client applications and graph consumers.

For the rest of the course, we're going to be using a lite, pared down version of the Spotify Web API. We can access the API documentation here.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/docs/

Learn more: Why aren't we using real Spotify data? The Spotify Web API documentation is available here on their Developer site. In this course, we're using a lite, pared down version of the Spotify Web API for a few reasons: You won't need a Spotify account

You won't need to worry about authentication or passing in tokens

We'll focus on only a few endpoints The lite version follows the real version quite closely when it comes to the shape of and type of responses. By the end of the course, you can choose to swap in the full-fledged Spotify Web API—consider it a bonus challenge for your newfound GraphQL skills!

How is our data source structured?

The next question we need to answer is how our data is structured in our REST API. This impacts how we retrieve and transform that data to match the fields in our schema.

Our goal is to retrieve data for featured playlists, and there's an endpoint for exactly that: GET /browse/featured-playlists . Click Try it out, then Execute to inspect the shape of the response we get back.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/docs/

This response is lengthy! You'll notice a "playlists" key, which holds an array of playlist "items" , which is a good start. Let's see in greater detail what matches, referring back to the Playlist type in our GraphQL schema:

The response from /browse/featured-playlists { "message" : "Featured playlists" , "playlists" : { "items" : [ { "collaborative" : false , "id" : "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW" , "description" : "Tooth-achingly sweet beats for your sweet eats" , "name" : "Sweet Beats & Eats" } , { "collaborative" : false , "id" : "20RU4pHDte01QywpOL6ifh" , "description" : "Set the barbecue mood. Upbeat and laid-back tracks complement the sizzle of the grill, turning your outdoor cooking sessions into a flavorful experience. For those who savor good music and great food, it's the perfect playlist" , "name" : "Grilling Tunes" } ] } }

Here are the fields we need from our schema.

schema.graphql type Playlist { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String }

Each object in the "items" array includes all of these properties, along with a bunch of properties that we don't need for now— images and followers , to name a few!

Learn more: Differences between the schema and the datasource The REST API response for featured playlists differs quite a bit from the types that we defined in our schema. Many of the fields we're looking for are nested several objects deep in JSON. And there are many more fields present that we don't actually want to use. These differences between our schema and our datasource are totally fine—we actually don't need them to match up. It's the job of our GraphQL server to retrieve data (from potentially many different sources, and in a variety of shapes) and prepare it for the return trip to the client in the shape that the schema defines. We'll explore how we can transform data from our datasources into the shape that our clients expect in the next lesson. This means that in the process of designing our schema, we shouldn't create types and fields to represent every layer of data contained in our JSON response. We should instead design our schema around the needs of our clients and downstream consumers, and construct the logic in our GraphQL server to gather and prepare its data to suit those needs.

Setting up our datasource

We know where our data is, and we understand how it's structured. Awesome. Now, we need a way to request everything it has to offer!

Because it's a very common task to fetch data from REST when building a GraphQL API, Apollo Server provides a dedicated DataSource class for just that: the RESTDataSource .

Let's add this RESTDataSource class to our project.

In the terminal, in the root of our project, run:

npm install @apollo/datasource-rest Copy

Now, we should start by creating a file that can hold all of the logic specific to this Spotify service—we'll call it spotify-api.ts , and we'll store it in a new folder called datasources .

📂 src ┣ 📂 datasources ┃ ┣ 📄 spotify-api.ts ┣ 📄 graphql.d.ts ┣ 📄 index.ts ┗ 📄 schema.graphql

First, we import the RESTDataSource class from the @apollo/datasource-rest package.

spotify-api.ts import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest" ; Copy

We'll declare a class called SpotifyAPI that extends RESTDataSource . While we're here, let's export it before we forget!

spotify-api.ts export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource { } Copy

Next, let's assign our REST API's baseURL . This property is used as the prefix to all the calls.

spotify-api.ts export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource { baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/" ; } Copy

Note: Be sure that your SpotifyAPI class' baseURL value ends with a / . This will allow our helper class to make requests and append new paths to the baseURL without any errors.

Datasource methods

We need to give our class a method that can reach out to the REST API endpoint that returns playlist data. Let's call it getFeaturedPlaylists .

spotify-api.ts getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { } Copy

The RESTDataSource class provides helper methods for HTTP requests. In our case, we want to perform a GET request to the browse/featured-playlists endpoint.

spotify-api.ts getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { this . get ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; } Copy

The this.get method is a generic function that lets us pass it a hand-crafted return type. From exploring our JSON response, we know that we get back an object with a playlists key, which contains an array of items . We'll define the return type of items as an array of any types for now, but we'll improve on this later.

spotify-api.ts getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { this . get < { playlists : { items : any [ ] } } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; } Copy

Let's create a new constant to hold the response, called response , and then return the data on response.playlists.items .

spotify-api.ts getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { const response = this . get < { playlists : { items : any [ ] } } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Here, we're using optional chaining ( ?. ) and the nullish coalescing operator ( ?? ) to validate in-line that each level of our response object exists, and return an empty array [] if not.

Finally, because this.get returns a promise, we need to await the results and make our entire getFeaturedPlaylists method async .

spotify-api.ts async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : any [ ] } } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Fantastic! Our file is complete for now.

See the entire spotify-api.ts file spotify-api.ts import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest" ; export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource { baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/" ; async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : any [ ] } } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response . playlists . items ; } } Copy

Type safety in our datasource

Though we have everything we need to reach out to the API and return some data, our getFeaturedPlaylists method has a type signature that isn't exactly helpful.

( method ) SpotifyAPI . getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < any [ ] >

TypeScript doesn't actually know what kind of data this request will resolve to.

One approach is to fill in the details manually, creating a new type to represent the type of data this endpoint returns.

Our type might look something like the following Playlist type, which could represent each individual playlist object.

An example TypeScript type type Playlist = { id : string ; name : string ; description : string ; } ;

Note that this is a TypeScript type called Playlist —it's not the same as our GraphQL Playlist type.

From here, we could update our method's return type: the endpoint returns a Promise , and this resolves to a list of Playlist types. So we'd add a return type of Promise<Playlist[]> , and update the contents of the items property returned from the call to Playlist[] .

spotify-api.ts async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < Playlist [ ] > { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : Playlist [ ] } } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response . playlists . items ; }

This approach works, but if we make a change to our GraphQL Playlist type—for example, adding new fields—we'll need to remember to update our TypeScript Playlist type here as well. As we grow our schema, with more and more types, we'll run into the same issue: keeping our TypeScript types in sync with our GraphQL types can become quite the extra headache!

Fortunately, there's another, simpler option to explore. Let's get to it!

Practice

Which of these are true about data sources? Resolvers retrieve data from data sources. GraphQL servers return every property they retrieve from a data source, even if a query doesn't ask for all of them. A single GraphQL API can connect to multiple data sources. Submit

Key takeaways

Bringing a new datasource into our GraphQL API starts with assessing the shape of its responses, and determining how best to map them to our schema fields .

We can extend the RESTDataSource class to introduce a REST API as a datasource to our GraphQL server .

Up next

Our datasource is ready to use! But how do we actually use the SpotifyClient class in our GraphQL server? And how can we keep our TypeScript types in sync with our GraphQL server?