Overview
It's time to jump into the datasource we'll be using throughout this course.
In this lesson, we will:
- Explore the Spotify REST API
- Create a class that can manage our requests to different REST endpoints
Exploring real data
The data that our resolvers retrieve can come from all kinds of places: a database, a third-party API, webhooks, and so on. These are called data sources. The beauty of GraphQL is that you can mix any number of data sources to create an API that serves the needs of your client applications and graph consumers.
For the rest of the course, we're going to be using a lite, pared down version of the Spotify Web API. We can access the API documentation here.
How is our data source structured?
The next question we need to answer is how our data is structured in our REST API. This impacts how we retrieve and transform that data to match the fields in our schema.
Our goal is to retrieve data for featured playlists, and there's an endpoint for exactly that:
GET /browse/featured-playlists. Click Try it out, then Execute to inspect the shape of the response we get back.
This response is lengthy! You'll notice a
"playlists" key, which holds an array of playlist
"items", which is a good start. Let's see in greater detail what matches, referring back to the
Playlist type in our GraphQL schema:
{"message": "Featured playlists","playlists": {"items": [{"collaborative": false,"id": "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW","description": "Tooth-achingly sweet beats for your sweet eats","name": "Sweet Beats & Eats"// ... other properties},{"collaborative": false,"id": "20RU4pHDte01QywpOL6ifh","description": "Set the barbecue mood. Upbeat and laid-back tracks complement the sizzle of the grill, turning your outdoor cooking sessions into a flavorful experience. For those who savor good music and great food, it's the perfect playlist","name": "Grilling Tunes"// ... other properties}// other playlist objects]}}
Here are the fields we need from our schema.
type Playlist {id: ID!name: String!description: String}
Each object in the
"items" array includes all of these properties, along with a bunch of properties that we don't need for now—
images and
followers, to name a few!
Setting up our datasource
We know where our data is, and we understand how it's structured. Awesome. Now, we need a way to request everything it has to offer!
Because it's a very common task to fetch data from REST when building a GraphQL API, Apollo Server provides a dedicated
DataSource class for just that: the
RESTDataSource.
Let's add this
RESTDataSource class to our project.
In the terminal, in the root of our project, run:
npm install @apollo/datasource-rest
Now, we should start by creating a file that can hold all of the logic specific to this Spotify service—we'll call it
spotify-api.ts, and we'll store it in a new folder called
datasources.
📂 src┣ 📂 datasources┃ ┣ 📄 spotify-api.ts┣ 📄 graphql.d.ts┣ 📄 index.ts┗ 📄 schema.graphql
First, we import the
RESTDataSource class from the
@apollo/datasource-rest package.
import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest";
We'll declare a class called
SpotifyAPI that extends
RESTDataSource. While we're here, let's export it before we forget!
export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource {// ...}
Next, let's assign our REST API's
baseURL. This property is used as the prefix to all the calls.
export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource {baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/";}
Note: Be sure that your
SpotifyAPI class'
baseURL value ends with a
/. This will allow our helper class to make requests and append new paths to the
baseURL without any errors.
Datasource methods
We need to give our class a method that can reach out to the REST API endpoint that returns playlist data. Let's call it
getFeaturedPlaylists.
getFeaturedPlaylists() {// TODO}
The
RESTDataSource class provides helper methods for HTTP requests. In our case, we want to perform a
GET request to the
browse/featured-playlists endpoint.
getFeaturedPlaylists() {this.get("browse/featured-playlists");}
The
this.get method is a generic function that lets us pass it a hand-crafted return type. From exploring our JSON response, we know that we get back an object with a
playlists key, which contains an array of
items. We'll define the return type of
items as an array of
any types for now, but we'll improve on this later.
getFeaturedPlaylists() {this.get<{ playlists: { items: any[] }}>("browse/featured-playlists");}
Let's create a new constant to hold the response, called
response, and then return the data on
response.playlists.items.
getFeaturedPlaylists() {const response = this.get<{ playlists: { items: any[] }}>("browse/featured-playlists");return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];}
Here, we're using optional chaining (
?.) and the nullish coalescing operator (
??) to validate in-line that each level of our
response object exists, and return an empty array
[] if not.
Finally, because
this.get returns a promise, we need to
await the results and make our entire
getFeaturedPlaylists method
async.
async getFeaturedPlaylists() {const response = await this.get<{ playlists: { items: any[] }}>("browse/featured-playlists");return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];}
Fantastic! Our file is complete for now.
Type safety in our datasource
Though we have everything we need to reach out to the API and return some data, our
getFeaturedPlaylists method has a type signature that isn't exactly helpful.
(method) SpotifyAPI.getFeaturedPlaylists(): Promise<any[]>
TypeScript doesn't actually know what kind of data this request will resolve to.
One approach is to fill in the details manually, creating a new type to represent the type of data this endpoint returns.
Our type might look something like the following
Playlist type, which could represent each individual playlist object.
type Playlist = {id: string;name: string;description: string;};
Note that this is a TypeScript type called
Playlist—it's not the same as our GraphQL
Playlist type.
From here, we could update our method's return type: the endpoint returns a
Promise, and this resolves to a list of
Playlist types. So we'd add a return type of
Promise<Playlist[]>, and update the contents of the
items property returned from the call to
Playlist[].
async getFeaturedPlaylists(): Promise<Playlist[]> {const response = await this.get<{ playlists: { items: Playlist[] }}>("browse/featured-playlists");return response.playlists.items;}
This approach works, but if we make a change to our GraphQL
Playlist type—for example, adding new fields—we'll need to remember to update our TypeScript
Playlist type here as well. As we grow our schema, with more and more types, we'll run into the same issue: keeping our TypeScript types in sync with our GraphQL types can become quite the extra headache!
Fortunately, there's another, simpler option to explore. Let's get to it!
Practice
Key takeaways
- Bringing a new datasource into our GraphQL API starts with assessing the shape of its responses, and determining how best to map them to our schema fields.
- We can extend the
RESTDataSourceclass to introduce a REST API as a datasource to our GraphQL server.
Up next
Our datasource is ready to use! But how do we actually use the
SpotifyClient class in our GraphQL server? And how can we keep our TypeScript types in sync with our GraphQL server?
In the next lesson, we'll explore resolver functions, and how we can employ our GraphQL schema to generate TypeScript types automatically.
