We're getting our playlist data back from the REST API, but we haven't met the needs of our mockup. Our playlist objects—as far as we can see—don't actually contain any music! Let's fix that.

Introduce the Track type to our schema

Query for playlist and track details in a single operation

Building the Track type

As we learned in the lesson on SDL syntax, fields on GraphQL types don't have to return a basic scalar type—they can also return other object types!

For instance, we can add a tracks field to our Playlist type—but what's the appropriate return type?

" A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood. " type Playlist { " The ID for the playlist. " id : ID ! " The name of the playlist. " name : String ! " Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen. " description : String tracks : }

Putting our business glasses on, we can see how details for a track object—such as name, duration, and whether or not it's explicit—would come in handy. Multiple tracks could appear in multiple playlists, and we might want different views that show us all of the tracks in a single playlist. For these reasons, we need to think of a "track" as a standalone entity—in other words, we should make it its own GraphQL type called Track .

Open up the schema.graphql file.

We'll update the Playlist type to include a tracks field that returns a non-nullable list of Track types. We'll also add a description for the field while we're here.

schema.graphql " A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood. " type Playlist { " The ID for the playlist. " id : ID ! " The name of the playlist. " name : String ! " Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen. " description : String " The tracks of the playlist. " tracks : [ Track ! ] ! } Copy

Learn more: Puzzling over the [Track!]! syntax? Not to worry—those exclamation points can be tricky. A good tip is to start from the outside and move your way in. The outermost exclamation point ( ! ) applies to the array ( [] ) itself. This means that the array can be empty—it just CAN'T be null . A playlist might contain zero tracks, so this syntax states that at the very least we should return an empty array, or list, to stand in for tracks . Next, inside of the square brackets ( [] ), we'll see another exclamation point ( ! ) applied to the Track type. This bit of syntax specifies that the list returned should either contain objects that adhere to the Track GraphQL type structure, or it should be empty. In other words, an array like [1,2,3] or [null, null] is not allowed!

Now, let's actually define what a Track looks like.

We'll concern ourselves with just a few properties: id , name , durationMs , explicit , and uri . In the schema.graphql file, add the new Track type shown below:

schema.graphql " A single audio file, usually a song. " type Track { " The ID for the track. " id : ID ! " The name of the track " name : String ! " The track length in milliseconds. " durationMs : Int ! " Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown) " explicit : Boolean ! " The URI for the track, usually a Spotify link. " uri : String ! } Copy

And from the schema's perspective, our work is done!

See the full schema.graphql file GraphQL schema.graphql type Query { " Playlists hand-picked to be featured to all users. " featuredPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! " Retrieves a specific playlist. " playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist } " A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood. " type Playlist { " The ID for the playlist. " id : ID ! " The name of the playlist. " name : String ! " Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen. " description : String " The tracks of the playlist. " tracks : [ Track ! ] ! } " A single audio file, usually a song. " type Track { " The ID for the track. " id : ID ! " The name of the track " name : String ! " The track length in milliseconds. " durationMs : Int ! " Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown) " explicit : Boolean ! " The URI for the track, usually a Spotify link. " uri : String ! } Copy

After saving our changes, the codegen process should have run automatically. We can check types.ts to make sure that our new Track type has been added!

types.ts export type Track = { __typename ? : "Track" ; durationMs : Scalars [ "Int" ] [ "output" ] ; explicit : Scalars [ "Boolean" ] [ "output" ] ; id : Scalars [ "ID" ] [ "output" ] ; name : Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] ; uri : Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] ; } ;

Testing the Track type

Jump back into the Explorer. We'll try running a query that calls for a playlist's tracks details.

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description tracks { id name } } } Copy

And make sure that in the Variables panel, our $playlistId variable is still set.

{ "playlistId" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" } Copy

But when we run the query... kaboom! A big error appears in the Response panel rather than the data we want. But what's the problem?

"Expected Iterable, but did not find one for field \"Playlist.tracks\"."

Revisiting the JSON response

To solve this mystery, we need to return to our REST API and take a closer look at the shape of our playlist object. Let's inspect that /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint, passing in the following ID to get our response.

6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z Copy

What properties do you see on the playlist object?

Response from /playlists/{playlist_id} { "collaborative" : false , "description" : "Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes, creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations." , "id" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "name" : "Zesty Culinary Harmony" , "tracks" : { ... } }

At first glance, it looks like everything we need is there— id , name , description , and even tracks . But when we drill into the tracks property, we'll see something we don't expect—it's not an array of track objects at all, but another object!

Inspecting the 'tracks' key { "tracks" : { "href" : "https://..." , "limit" : 100 , "next" : null , "items" : [ { "track" : { "id" : "2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje" , "name" : "Lemon Tree" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje" } } ] } }

We don't find our actual track objects (or at least the data we want!) until we drill even further into this object's items property.

Furthermore, each object contained in items has a track property we need to delve into. How do we get around this mismatch between our REST API responses, and the shape of the data we specified in our schema?

Retrieving tracks data

It's clear that we need to do some digging through our JSON response to grab the tracks for a particular playlist. The only question is: where should that extra logic live?

One option would be to add quite a bit more code to our Query.playlist resolver function. Instead of returning the response from the REST API directly, we'd need to iterate through all of the individual track details, finally returning them on a new object that contained all of the playlist properties we need: id , name , description , and tracks !

One possible implementation to return tracks playlist : async ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { const { id : playlistId , name , description , tracks : { items = [ ] } = { } , } = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . getPlaylist ( id ) ; const newTrackItems = items . map ( ( { track } : { track : Track } ) => { const { id , name , duration_ms , explicit , uri } = track ; return { id , name , durationMs : duration_ms , explicit , uri } ; } ) ; return { id : playlistId , name , description , tracks : newTrackItems } ; } ,

This technically works. But with this approach, our playlist resolver is burdened with a lot of extra logic it might not always require. Take, for instance, a query that doesn't ask for a playlist's tracks .

Querying playlist without tracks query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description } }

Even though this query doesn't include the playlist.tracks field, our resolver function would still go to all the trouble of locating that data, plucking it from nested JSON objects, and returning it.

Furthermore, what happens when we try to query featuredPlaylists and all of their tracks? We'd have to duplicate all of the track-specific logic to the featuredPlaylists resolver as well!

query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { name tracks { name } } }

Now we're duplicating code, and worse, we're executing code even when it's not required.

Fortunately, there's a better approach. It lets us keep our resolvers thin and concerned exclusively with the data they need to provide. Let's talk about resolver chains.

Resolver chains

A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.

Let's take an example from our project. This GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.

query GetPlaylist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name } }

When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the Query.playlist() resolver function, then the Playlist.name() function, which returns a string type and ends the chain.

Each resolver passes the value it returns to the next function down, using the resolver's parent argument. Hence: the resolver chain!

Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used contextValue (to access our SpotifyAPI data source) and arg (to get the id for a playlist). parent is another such parameter!

In the example above, Query.playlist() returns a Playlist object, which the Playlist.name() resolver function would receive as its parent argument.

Let's look at another GraphQL operation.

query GetPlaylistTracks ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name tracks { uri } } }

This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their uri values.

Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.

Note that since Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.

Following the trail of the resolver, Playlist.tracks() would have access to Playlist as the parent , Track.uri() would have access to the Track object as the parent .

If our operation didn't include the tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the Playlist.tracks() function would never be called!

Implementing the Playlist.tracks resolver

So far, we've defined resolver functions exclusively for fields that exist on our Query type. But we can actually define a resolver function for any field in our schema. Then, when a query attempts to execute that field, it will consult the resolver function that we've defined for it to understand exactly how to find that data.

To create a resolver function whose sole responsibility it is to return tracks data for a given Playlist object, we can create a new entry in our resolvers object.

Jump into resolvers.ts . Here, we'll add a new entry, just below the Query object, called Playlist .

resolvers.ts export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { } , Playlist : { } , } ; Copy

Inside of the Playlist object, we'll define a new resolver function called tracks . Right away we'll return null so that TypeScript continues to compile as we explore our function's parameters.

resolvers.ts Playlist : { tracks : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { return null ; } } , Copy

We know the value of the parent argument—by following the resolver chain, we know that this resolver will receive the Playlist object that it's attempting to return tracks for. (We won't need the args , contextValue , or info parameters here, so we'll remove them from the function signature.)

Let's log out the value of parent .

resolvers.ts Playlist : { tracks : ( parent ) => { console . log ( parent ) ; return null ; } } , Copy

Then we'll return to Sandbox to run a query that will call this resolver function.

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description tracks { name } } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

{ "playlistId" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" } Copy

When we run this operation, the Response panel will show "Cannot return null for non-nullable field Playlist.tracks." , but that's ok, we're more interested in investigating parent right now.

See the value of parent JSON { collaborative : false , description : 'Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes , creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations.' , external_urls : { spotify : 'https : } , followers : { href : null , total : 0 } , href : 'https : id : '6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z' , images : [ [ Object ] ] , name : 'Zesty Culinary Harmony' , owner : { display_name : 'Odyssey Learner' , external_urls : [ Object ] , href : 'https : id : '31ec74sabsbxkw7oiwnoalq2r6bm' , type : 'user' , uri : 'spotify : user : 31ec74sabsbxkw7oiwnoalq2r6bm' } , public : true , snapshot_id : 'NiwwM2VmYjg0ZGY2OGIzZmZmM2FlNzMwYzQzMzhhY2FiNWM2NmJkYzBj' , tracks : { href : 'https : items : [ Array ] , limit : 100 , next : null , offset : 0 , previous : null , total : 3 } , type : 'playlist' , uri : 'spotify : playlist : 6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z' }

We can see from the value we logged out in the terminal that parent is the Playlist object that we queried for—along with all of its properties. Now within the Playlist.tracks resolver, let's clean up our log and return statements, and destructure parent for its tracks property.

resolvers.ts Playlist : { tracks : ( { tracks } ) => { } } , Copy

Next, we can include the logic that digs into the JSON and plucks out the properties we want.

resolvers.ts Playlist : { tracks : ( { tracks } ) => { const { items = [ ] } = tracks ; return items . map ( ( { track } ) => track ) ; } , } , Copy

See entire resolvers.ts file TypeScript import { Resolvers } from './types' export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { featuredPlaylists : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) ; } , playlist : ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getPlaylist ( id ) ; } } , Playlist : { tracks : ( { tracks } ) => { const { items = [ ] } = tracks ; return items . map ( ( { track } ) => track ) ; } } , } Copy

Unfortunately, we'll see another error!

Property 'items' does not exist on type 'Track[]'.

TypeScript is mad about something we've done here. Let's take a closer look in the next lesson.

Key takeaways

An object type 's fields can return scalar types or other object types.

When a field on an object type returns another object type , we can write complex queries that traverse from one object to another—no follow-up queries necessary!

another A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation .

