Building the schema

Not to worry—those exclamation points can be tricky. A good tip is to start from the outside and move your way in.

The outermost exclamation point ( ! ) applies to the array ( [] ) itself. This means that the array can be empty—it just CAN'T be null . The featured listings list might contain zero listings, so this syntax states that at the very least we should return an empty array, or list, to stand in for featuredListings .