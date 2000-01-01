Overview
Time to put what we learned about SDL to work.
In this lesson, we will:
- Define our schema
Building the schema
Let's navigate to the
src directory. In there, we're going to create a new file called
schema.graphql.
📂 src┣ 📄 graphql.d.ts┣ 📄 helpers.ts┣ 📄 index.ts┗ 📄 schema.graphql
✏️ Let's define that schema
Referring back to our featured listings mockup, we identified that we need some data for each listing.
For this course, we're going to skip the listing photo and overall rating, and tackle a slightly pared-down version of the mockup.
Here are the basic fields we'll start with:
title
numOfBeds
costPerNight
closedForBookings
We'll also need a field that we can use to differentiate one listing from another—we'll give this field the name
id.
With our set of fields in mind, let's bring the
Listing type to life!
The
Listing type
Let's define the
Listing type in our
schema.graphql file and add a description right away.
"A particular intergalactic location available for booking"type Listing {# Fields go here}
Now for the listing's fields, we'll have:
idof type
ID!
titleof type
String!
numOfBedsof type
Int
costPerNightof type
Float
closedForBookingsof type
Boolean
So we should end up with a
Listing type that looks like this:
Be sure to note the nullability of each of your
Listing type's fields!
"A particular intergalactic location available for booking"type Listing {id: ID!"The listing's title"title: String!"The number of beds available"numOfBeds: Int"The cost per night"costPerNight: Float"Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus)"closedForBookings: Boolean}
The
Listing type is complete for now, but we need a way to actually ask our GraphQL server for listing data. For that, we have a separate
Query type.
The
Query type
The
Query type is defined like any other object type:
type Query {# Fields go here}
The fields of this type are entry points into the rest of our schema. These are the top-level fields that our client can query for.
For now, we're only interested in fetching the list of featured listings for our homepage. Let's name the field
featuredListings to make it as descriptive as possible. We want this field to return a list of
Listings. We'll also add a nice description:
type Query {"A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage"featuredListings: [Listing!]!}
Our schema is now fully defined to support our first feature!
Practice
Query type are true?
Key takeaways
- We use the
Querytype to define the top-level fields a client can query for. These fields are the entry points into our schema.
Up next
This course is all about building a GraphQL server, so let's get into it! It's time to meet Apollo Server.
