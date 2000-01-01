Overview
We're missing a bit of type safety in our GraphQL server. We need a way to translate our GraphQL schema types into TypeScript types we can pass to our
ListingAPI class and resolver functions. Writing these types out by hand takes a lot of work, and it's easy for them to get out of sync with our GraphQL schema. Fortunately, the GraphQL Code Generator is here to help!
In this lesson, we will:
- Generate the server-side types for our resolver functions and data source
GraphQL Codegen
The GraphQL Code Generator reads in a GraphQL schema and generates TypeScript types we can use throughout our server. It keeps our TypeScript types from getting outdated as we make changes to the schema—allowing us to focus on developing our schema, rather than constantly updating type definitions! Our schema should be our GraphQL server's source of truth, and the GraphQL Code Generator lets us treat it as such.
Installing dependencies
Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the root of our project, and installing three development dependencies:
@graphql-codegen/cli,
@graphql-codegen/typescript and
@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers.
npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers
Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our
package.json file. Add a new entry called
generate under the
scripts object, and set it to
graphql-codegen.
"scripts": {"compile": "tsc","dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts","start": "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js","test": "jest","generate": "graphql-codegen"},
To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.
The
codegen file
Let's create a file called
codegen.ts in the root of our project.
📦 intro-typescript┣ 📂 src┣ 📄 codegen.ts┣ 📄 package.json┣ 📄 README.md┗ 📄 tsconfig.json
This file will import
CodegenConfig from
@graphql-codegen/cli, which we'll use to set all of our codegen details.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {};export default config;
The first property we can set in the
config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.graphql",};
Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called
generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of
src/types.ts. This will create a new file called
types.ts in our server's
src folder.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.graphql",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {},},};
Lastly, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a
plugins key. This is an array that contains
typescript and
typescript-resolvers, to point to our two plugins.
generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],},},
Generating types
We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the root directory and run the following command.
npm run generate
After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's
src directory:
types.ts! Let's take a look.
At the bottom of the file, we'll find
type Resolvers. This type is generated from looking at the objects in our schema; we have just two so far,
Query and
Listing.
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {Listing?: ListingResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;};
The code starts to look a bit complex, but under the hood TypeScript has done all of the validation against our schema to provide us with types we can use to represent the following:
- The type of data that enters each of our resolvers
- The properties on that data that the resolvers have access to
- The type of data that each resolver function returns
As a result, we can use this
Resolvers type to bring type safety—and some helpful code validation—to our
resolvers object.
Back in
resolvers.ts, we'll import this type and apply it to our
resolvers object.
import { Resolvers } from "./types";export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {featuredListings: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.listingAPI.getFeaturedListings();},},};
This takes care of our red squiggly errors in our resolvers!
Adding type annotations in
listing-api.ts
Our codegen output took care of generating precise TypeScript types for the object types in our schema—giving us a
Listing type that we can use in our server code.
/** A particular intergalactic location available for booking */export type Listing = {__typename?: "Listing";/** Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) */closedForBookings?: Maybe<Scalars["Boolean"]["output"]>;/** The cost per night */costPerNight?: Maybe<Scalars["Float"]["output"]>;id: Scalars["ID"]["output"];/** The number of beds available */numOfBeds?: Maybe<Scalars["Int"]["output"]>;/** The listing's title */title: Scalars["String"]["output"];};
Let's return to our data source file:
datasources/listing-api.ts. At the top of the file, we'll import the
Listing type from
types.ts.
import { Listing } from "../types";
Using this type, we can annotate the
getFeaturedListings method with a return type of
Promise<Listing[]>. We'll also update the type variable we pass into the
this.get call to be
Listing[] as well.
getFeaturedListings(): Promise<Listing[]> {return this.get<Listing[]>("featured-listings");}
Great! We're all set with type safety in our
listing-api.ts file as well.
Now, you might be asking yourself, how do our resolver functions actually get access to the data source we've just created? In other words, how do we populate that third positional argument they receive,
contextValue, with the
ListingAPI class we want to use?
Fantastic question! The answer is that we actually haven't hooked up that piece of our server just yet. We'll tackle this in the next lesson!
Key takeaways
- Using the GraphQL Code Generator, we can generate types from our schema fields and use them directly in our code. Hello, type safety!
- To run codegen on our GraphQL schema, we define a
codegen.tsfile in our project.
- The
codegen.tsfile should specify the following properties at minimum:
schema, which specifies the path to the GraphQL schema
generates, which specifies the path where the generated types should be outputted
plugins, which lists the plugins that should be incorporated into the codegen process
- The
typescriptcodegen plugin is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from a GraphQL schema.
- The
typescript-resolverscodgen plugin will augment the codegen process to include a
Resolverstype we can use to annotate our resolvers with a single, comprehensive type.
Up next
Schema, data sources, and resolvers? We've got them all. But they're not yet working together. If we ran our server, it would have no clue about
ListingAPI—and it also doesn't know about our resolvers! Let's make sure all the pieces know about each other, and send our first queries for real data in the next lesson.
