Overview

Our schema is in good shape, but we need a server that can actually use it to fulfill the requests it receives!

In this lesson, we will:

Set up Apollo Server

🛠 Backend first steps

On the backend side, our first goal is to create a GraphQL server that can:

Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client Validate that query against our newly created schema Populate the queried schema fields with mocked data Return the populated fields as a response

The Apollo Server library helps us implement this server quickly, painlessly, and in a production-ready way.

Adding server dependencies

To get started with our server, we'll need a couple packages first: @apollo/server , graphql and graphql-tag .

The @apollo/server package provides a full-fledged, spec-compliant GraphQL server .

The graphql package provides the core logic for parsing and validating GraphQL queries.

The graphql-tag package provides the gql template literal that we'll use in a moment.

In a new terminal in the root of the project, run the following:

npm install @apollo/server graphql graphql-tag Copy

These packages are responsible for all of the GraphQL wiring we'll need to get our project up and running.

Implementing Apollo Server

In the src folder, open index.ts .

We'll start with some imports. To create our server, we'll use the @apollo/server package that we installed previously. From that package, we'll import ApolloServer . We'll also need to use the startStandaloneServer function, which we can import from the @apollo/server/standalone package.

index.ts import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server" ; import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone" ; Copy

To bring in the contents of schema.graphql , we'll need some additional imports.

index.ts import { readFileSync } from "fs" ; import path from "path" ; import { gql } from "graphql-tag" ; Copy

We'll use both readFileSync and the path utility to read in the contents of the schema.graphql file. The gql utility we're importing is a tagged template literal, used for wrapping GraphQL strings like the schema definition we're about to import! This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas, and it also enables syntax highlighting.

Just below these imports, we'll add a line that puts all of these imports together and reads in our schema file.

index.ts const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( path . resolve ( __dirname , "./schema.graphql" ) , { encoding : "utf-8" , } ) ) ; Copy

Next, let's set up an async function called startApolloServer . Inside, we'll create an instance of the ApolloServer class and pass it our typeDefs in its options object:

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; } Copy

Note: We're using shorthand property notation with implied keys, because we've named our constant with the matching key ( typeDefs ).

To start the server, we'll use the startStandaloneServer function, passing it the server we just initialized.

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; } Copy

The startStandaloneServer function returns a Promise , so we'll await the results of that call, and pull out the url property from the result.

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; } Copy

We'll also log a nice little message letting us know that our server is indeed up and running!

index.ts async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running! 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } Copy

Finally, let's not forget to actually call the startApolloServer function at the bottom of the file!

index.ts startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

Save your changes. From the terminal, we'll launch our server with npm run dev .

We get the log message and...not much else! We have a running server, but that's it. Floating in the vacuum of localhost space without access to any data, it's a sad and lonely server for now. 😿

Terminal output 🚀 Server is running ! 📭 Query at http://localhost:4000/

Even though our server isn't connected to any data sources yet, we can still send it a test query and get a valid response; let's investigate how in the next lesson.

Practice

Which of these are purposes of a GraphQL server? Validating GraphQL queries against our schema Receiving incoming GraphQL queries Exposing a separate endpoint for each schema type Creating GraphQL queries Returning populated schema fields as a response Submit

Key takeaways

Apollo Server is a library that we can use to receive GraphQL queries, validate them, populate the requested fields , and return data back to the client.

We can initialize a new Apollo Server instance by passing in our GraphQL type definitions.

Up next