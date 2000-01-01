11. Query arguments
We can now data from our REST API directly, but a list of featuredListings is all we can ask about. Let's give our capabilities another option!

In this lesson, we will:

  • Explore in
  • Supplement the schema's Query type with an additional endpoint
  • Pass into a

Introducing query arguments

It's time to give our Query type another entrypoint—and with it, a new feature for our API!

While we can get a list of the featured listings from our REST API, we don't yet have a way to ask for a specific listing's details. This single Query entry point doesn't meet the needs of all our mockups; and our Listing type is still missing a few to hold its description and amenities!

A screenshot of a single listing in Airlock, focused on two additional required fields

Querying the /listings/{listing_id} endpoint

Let's return to our listings REST API endpoint. So far, we've only explored the GET /featured-listings endpoint, but we have another option available for fetching a specific listing's data: GET /listings/{listing_id}.

We can use this link to make a request for a specific listing. (Notice that we've passed in the value listing-1 in place of the , {listing_id}!)

The GET /listings/{listing_id} endpoint
https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings/listing-1

Here's a snippet of some of the properties included in the response:

{
  "id": "listing-1",
  "title": "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX",
  "description": "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers.",
  // ... more listing properties
  "amenities": [
    {
      "id": "am-2",
      "category": "Accommodation Details",
      "name": "Towel"
    },
    {
      "id": "am-10",
      "category": "Space Survival",
      "name": "Oxygen"
    }
    // ... other amenities
  ]
}

Everything we need is here (along with some additional properties we'll put to use soon)!

To bring this functionality into our API, we'll need to add another entry point to our schema. We'll be able to specify which unique listing we're for by giving this an argument.

🤔 How to use arguments

An is a value you provide for a particular in your . The schema defines the arguments that each of your fields accepts.

Your can then use a 's provided to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help you retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. A that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.

To define an for a in our schema, we add parentheses after the field name. Inside, we write the name of the argument followed by a colon, then the type of that argument, like String or Int. If we have more than one , we can separate them with commas.

Adding the listing field

Pop open the schema.graphql file, and add the following to the Query type.

schema.graphql
listing: Listing

We'll give the a description, and then add parentheses after listing to specify its : id, of type ID!.

schema.graphql
"Returns the details about this listing"
listing(id: ID!): Listing

And that's it for the definition! We now have our schema up-to-date for the feature we're implementing. Onwards to our ListingAPI: let's add a new method to hit this endpoint!

Updating ListingAPI

Let's return to our ListingAPI class in listing-api.ts and give it a new method that can reach out to this endpoint.

Just below our getFeaturedListings method, we'll add a new method called getListing that accepts a listingId parameter, which is a string.

datasources/listing-api.ts
getListing(listingId: string) {
  // TODO
}

This method will make a GET request to the /listings/{listing_id} endpoint we just tested. We can use the this.get method, passing it the endpoint and including the listingId . Then, we'll return the results!

listing-api.ts
getListing(listingId: string) {
  return this.get(`listings/${listingId}`);
}

Our method's return type still shows Promise<any>. We know that the Promise will resolve to a singular Listing type, so we can update that here. We'll also pass the Listing in as a type to our this.get method.

listing-api.ts
getListing(listingId: string): Promise<Listing> {
  return this.get<Listing>(`listings/${listingId}`);
}

Next up: the function.

Using arguments in resolvers

Open up the resolvers.ts file. Following the same structure as our schema, we'll add a new key inside the Query object (just below the featuredListings function), named listing.

resolvers.ts
Query: {
  featuredListings: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
    return dataSources.listingAPI.getFeaturedListings();
  },
  listing: () => {}
},

When we our API for the listing , the id we pass is automatically conveyed to this .

To access the , we need to use 's second position parameter, args. args is an object that contains all that were provided for the . We can destructure this object to access the id property. We'll also need to destructure the third positional parameter for its dataSources property.

resolvers.ts
listing: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {},

Next, in the body of the function, we'll use the dataSources.listingAPI.getListing, passing it the id.

resolvers.ts
listing: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {
  return dataSources.listingAPI.getListing(id);
},

We need to update our generated types to account for this new listing in our schema, but while we're here, let's update our project so it automatically regenerates types every time our schema changes.

Jump into package.json. We're going to tweak our dev and generate scripts.

package.json
"dev": "concurrently \"ts-node-dev --respawn --watch ./**/*.graphql ./src/index.ts\" \"npm run generate --watch\"",

This update lets us run two scripts concurrently: the first is ts-node-dev, which we used previously. This command reboots our app from index.ts anytime a change is made in the project. The second script that we run is npm run generate, with a --watch flag.

Next, let's update our generate script.

package.json
"generate": "graphql-codegen --watch \"src/schema.graphql\""

This addition lets us tell the Code Generator explicitly to watch our src/schema.graphql file, and rerun the codegen process. As a result, anytime our project changes, we'll get the same hot reload we've enjoyed—along with an updated types.ts file anytime our schema changes!

Cool, let's try it out. Restart your server with the following command:

npm run dev

We should see a lot more output—first and foremost, that types have been generated—followed by the usual output that the server is running.

Testing the listing field

Let's return to the Explorer at http://localhost:4000.

In the Documentation panel we'll see that our Query type contains our new listing . When we click into it we can even see the name and the type of data it receives as an . Let's add a new workspace tab, then click the plus button beside the listing to add it to our .

The Explorer automatically inserts some syntax for us to make completing the easier.

http://localhost:4000

A screenshot of the Explorer, with the listing field added to the Operation panel

Let's update our to GetListing to be extra clear about what we're doing with the data we request.

query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {
  listing(id: $listingId) {


  }
}

You'll notice something new here: a dollar sign ($) followed by the name listingId.

The $ symbol indicates a in . The name after the $ symbol is the name of our , which we can use throughout the . After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the we'll use it for. Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.

In our case, we have a called listingId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to null, but let's replace it with the listing ID we've been testing so far: listing-1.

Add the following to the Variables section in the Explorer:

{ "listingId": "listing-1" }

Let's test out our by adding a few more for the listing we're after: title and numOfBeds.

http://localhost:4000

A screenshot of the Explorer, building out the listing query to include its title and numOfBeds fields

The Operation panel of the Explorer should now look like this:

query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {
  listing(id: $listingId) {
    title
    numOfBeds
  }
}

When we click on the run button, we see the data we're expecting!

This works great, but we're still missing a couple of to complete our mock-up for an individual listing. When we check the REST API response for listings, we'll see that each listing JSON object contains a "description" key; so let's go ahead and update our Listing type to include this.

Back in schema.graphql, add the description shown below.

schema.graphql
type Listing {
  id: ID!
  "The listing's title"
  title: String!
  "The listing's description"
  description: String!
  "The number of beds available"
  numOfBeds: Int!
  "The cost per night"
  costPerNight: Float!
  "Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus)"
  closedForBookings: Boolean
}

But what about that list of amenities we see in our mock-up for a single listing?

A screenshot of a single listing in Airlock, focused on two additional required fields

We're still missing this data about each amenity—and even in our JSON response, it looks a bit more complicated than the schema we've explored so far—each amenity has an "id", "name", and "category"!

A snippet of one listing's amenity data
{
  "id": "listing-1",
  // ... other listing properties
  "amenities": [
    {
      "id": "am-2",
      "category": "Accommodation Details",
      "name": "Towel"
    },
    {
      "id": "am-10",
      "category": "Space Survival",
      "name": "Oxygen"
    }
    // ... other amenities
  ]
}

Let's tackle bringing amenity data into our API in the next lesson.

Key takeaways

  • allow us to filter, customize, and further specify the data we'd like to query.
  • We can access a 's through its function's second positional parameter, args.
  • The $ symbol indicates a in . The name after the $ symbol is the name of our , which we can use throughout the . After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the we'll use it for.

