Overview
We can now query data from our REST API directly, but a list of
featuredListings is all we can ask about. Let's give our querying capabilities another option!
In this lesson, we will:
- Explore query arguments in GraphQL
- Supplement the schema's
Querytype with an additional endpoint
- Pass variables into a GraphQL query
Introducing query arguments
It's time to give our
Query type another entrypoint—and with it, a new feature for our API!
While we can get a list of the featured listings from our REST API, we don't yet have a way to ask for a specific listing's details. This single
Query entry point doesn't meet the needs of all our mockups; and our
Listing type is still missing a few fields to hold its description and amenities!
Querying the
/listings/{listing_id} endpoint
Let's return to our listings REST API endpoint. So far, we've only explored the
GET /featured-listings endpoint, but we have another option available for fetching a specific listing's data:
GET /listings/{listing_id}.
We can use this link to make a request for a specific listing. (Notice that we've passed in the value
listing-1 in place of the query variable,
{listing_id}!)
https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings/listing-1
Here's a snippet of some of the properties included in the response:
{"id": "listing-1","title": "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX","description": "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers.",// ... more listing properties"amenities": [{"id": "am-2","category": "Accommodation Details","name": "Towel"},{"id": "am-10","category": "Space Survival","name": "Oxygen"}// ... other amenities]}
Everything we need is here (along with some additional properties we'll put to use soon)!
To bring this functionality into our GraphQL API, we'll need to add another entry point to our schema. We'll be able to specify which unique listing we're querying for by giving this field an argument.
🤔 How to use arguments
An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query. The schema defines the arguments that each of your fields accepts.
Your resolvers can then use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help you retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. A query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.
To define an argument for a field in our schema, we add parentheses after the field name. Inside, we write the name of the argument followed by a colon, then the type of that argument, like
String or
Int. If we have more than one argument, we can separate them with commas.
Adding the
listing field
Pop open the
schema.graphql file, and add the following field to the
Query type.
listing: Listing
We'll give the field a description, and then add parentheses after
listing to specify its argument:
id, of type
ID!.
"Returns the details about this listing"listing(id: ID!): Listing
And that's it for the query definition! We now have our schema up-to-date for the feature we're implementing. Onwards to our
ListingAPI: let's add a new method to hit this endpoint!
Updating
ListingAPI
Let's return to our
ListingAPI class in
listing-api.ts and give it a new method that can reach out to this endpoint.
Just below our
getFeaturedListings method, we'll add a new method called
getListing that accepts a
listingId parameter, which is a
string.
getListing(listingId: string) {// TODO}
This method will make a
GET request to the
/listings/{listing_id} endpoint we just tested. We can use the
this.get method, passing it the endpoint and including the
listingId argument. Then, we'll return the results!
getListing(listingId: string) {return this.get(`listings/${listingId}`);}
Our method's return type still shows
Promise<any>. We know that the
Promise will resolve to a singular
Listing type, so we can update that here. We'll also pass the
Listing in as a type variable to our
this.get method.
getListing(listingId: string): Promise<Listing> {return this.get<Listing>(`listings/${listingId}`);}
Next up: the resolver function.
Using arguments in resolvers
Open up the
resolvers.ts file. Following the same structure as our schema, we'll add a new key inside the
Query object (just below the
featuredListings function), named
listing.
Query: {featuredListings: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.listingAPI.getFeaturedListings();},listing: () => {}},
When we query our GraphQL API for the
listing field, the
id argument we pass is automatically conveyed to this resolver.
To access the argument, we need to use resolver's second position parameter,
args.
args is an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field. We can destructure this object to access the
id property. We'll also need to destructure the third positional parameter for its
dataSources property.
listing: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {},
Next, in the body of the resolver function, we'll use the
dataSources.listingAPI.getListing, passing it the
id.
listing: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.listingAPI.getListing(id);},
We need to update our generated types to account for this new
listing field in our schema, but while we're here, let's update our project so it automatically regenerates types every time our schema changes.
Jump into
package.json. We're going to tweak our
dev and
generate scripts.
"dev": "concurrently \"ts-node-dev --respawn --watch ./**/*.graphql ./src/index.ts\" \"npm run generate --watch\"",
This update lets us run two scripts concurrently: the first is
ts-node-dev, which we used previously. This command reboots our app from
index.ts anytime a change is made in the project. The second script that we run is
npm run generate, with a
--watch flag.
Next, let's update our
generate script.
"generate": "graphql-codegen --watch \"src/schema.graphql\""
This addition lets us tell the GraphQL Code Generator explicitly to watch our
src/schema.graphql file, and rerun the codegen process. As a result, anytime our project changes, we'll get the same hot reload we've enjoyed—along with an updated
types.ts file anytime our schema changes!
Cool, let's try it out. Restart your server with the following command:
npm run dev
We should see a lot more output—first and foremost, that types have been generated—followed by the usual output that the server is running.
Testing the
listing field
Let's return to the Explorer at http://localhost:4000.
In the Documentation panel we'll see that our
Query type contains our new
listing field. When we click into it we can even see the name and the type of data it receives as an argument. Let's add a new workspace tab, then click the plus button beside the
listing field to add it to our query.
The Explorer automatically inserts some syntax for us to make completing the query easier.
Let's update our operation name to
GetListing to be extra clear about what we're doing with the data we request.
query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {listing(id: $listingId) {}}
You'll notice something new here: a dollar sign (
$) followed by the name
listingId.
The
$ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the
$ symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for. Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.
In our case, we have a variable called
listingId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to
null, but let's replace it with the listing ID we've been testing so far:
listing-1.
Add the following to the Variables section in the Explorer:
{ "listingId": "listing-1" }
Let's test out our query by adding a few more fields for the listing we're after:
title and
numOfBeds.
The Operation panel of the Explorer should now look like this:
query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {listing(id: $listingId) {titlenumOfBeds}}
When we click on the run query button, we see the data we're expecting!
This works great, but we're still missing a couple of fields to complete our mock-up for an individual listing. When we check the REST API response for listings, we'll see that each listing JSON object contains a
"description" key; so let's go ahead and update our
Listing type to include this.
Back in
schema.graphql, add the
description field shown below.
type Listing {id: ID!"The listing's title"title: String!"The listing's description"description: String!"The number of beds available"numOfBeds: Int!"The cost per night"costPerNight: Float!"Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus)"closedForBookings: Boolean}
But what about that list of amenities we see in our mock-up for a single listing?
We're still missing this data about each amenity—and even in our JSON response, it looks a bit more complicated than the schema fields we've explored so far—each amenity has an
"id",
"name", and
"category"!
{"id": "listing-1",// ... other listing properties"amenities": [{"id": "am-2","category": "Accommodation Details","name": "Towel"},{"id": "am-10","category": "Space Survival","name": "Oxygen"}// ... other amenities]}
Let's tackle bringing amenity data into our API in the next lesson.
Key takeaways
- Query arguments allow us to filter, customize, and further specify the data we'd like to query.
- We can access a field's query arguments through its resolver function's second positional parameter,
args.
- The
$symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the
$symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for.
Up next
In the next lesson, we'll explore how we build a relationship between object types—specifically, between our
Listing GraphQL type and a new type we'll call
Amenity.
