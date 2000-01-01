Overview
We can query for a listing's amenities, but only through the
listing(id: ID) root field, not through
featuredListings. What's going on?
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about resolver chains
- Learn about the
parentargument of a resolver
Examining the data source response
Let's examine the response from our
GET /featured-listings endpoint again. Open a new browser tab, and paste in the URL below.
https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/featured-listings
The array that we get back contains the listings objects that we expect; but we'll notice that one property in each listing object is different! From the
/featured-listings endpoint, a listing's list of
"amenities" is an array that contains just the identifier for each amenity. No additional data!
This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the amenities list for each listing included the full data for each amenity. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of listings and a list of full amenities for each listing! The problem would compound if the endpoint decided to return even more featured listings than the three we already have.
To make sure that we can return featured listings along with their amenities, we'll need to make one additional call per listing to the REST API. In this case, to a new endpoint:
GET /listings/{listing_id}/amenities.
The next question becomes: where in our code will we make that call?
Accounting for missing
amenities
To account for our missing
amenities, we could update our
featuredListings resolver function. We might give it some extra logic to reach out to
GET /listings/{listing_id}/amenities to fetch this extra data.
async getFeaturedListings(): Promise<Listing[]> {const listings = await this.get<Listing[]>("featured-listings");// for each listing ID, request this.get<Amenity[]>(`listings/{id}/amenities`)// Then map each set of amenities back to its listingreturn listings;}
Well, this would work; but it would mean that every time we query for
featuredListings, we would always make an additional network call to the REST API, whether the query asked for a listing's
amenities or not.
So instead, we're going to make use of the resolver chain.
Following the resolver chain
A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetListing operation retrieves the title of a listing.
query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {listing(id: $listingId) {title}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.listing() resolver function, which returns a
Listing type, then the
Listing.title() resolver which returns a
String type and ends the chain.
Note: We didn't need to define a separate resolver for
Listing.title because the
title property can be returned directly from the instance returned by
Query.listing.
Each resolver passes the value it returns to the next function down, using the resolver's
parent argument. Hence: the resolver chain!
Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used
contextValue (to access our
ListingAPI data source) and
args (to get the
id for a listing).
parent is another such parameter!
In the example above,
Query.listing() returns a
Listing object, which the
Listing.title() resolver would receive as its
parent argument.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetListingAmenities($listingId: ID!) {listing(id: $listingId) {titleamenities {name}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each listing's list of amenities, specifically their
name values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Because
Listing.amenities returns a list of potentially multiple amenities, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each amenity's name.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Listing.amenities() would have access to
Listing as the
parent, just as
Amenity.name() would have access to the
Amenity object as the
parent.
If our operation didn't include the
amenities field (like the first example we showed), then the
Listing.amenities() resolver would never be called!
Implementing the
Listing.amenities resolver
So far, we've defined resolver functions exclusively for fields that exist on our
Query type. But we can actually define a resolver function for any field in our schema.
Let's create a resolver function whose sole responsibility is to return
amenities data for a given
Listing object.
Jump into
resolvers.ts. Here, we'll add a new entry, just below the
Query object, called
Listing.
export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {// query resolvers, featuredListings and listing},Listing: {// TODO},};
Inside of the
Listing object, we'll define a new resolver function called
amenities. Right away we'll return
null so that TypeScript continues to compile as we explore our function's parameters.
Listing: {amenities: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {return null;}},
We know the value of the
parent argument—by following the resolver chain, we know that this resolver will receive the
Listing object that it's attempting to return
amenities for. (We won't need the
args or
info parameters here, so we'll replace
args with
_ and remove
info from the function signature.)
Let's log out the value of
parent.
Listing: {amenities: (parent, _, contextValue) => {console.log(parent);return null;}},
Then we'll return to Sandbox to run a query that will call this resolver function.
query GetFeaturedListings {featuredListings {idtitledescriptionamenities {idnamecategory}}}
When we run this operation, the Response panel will show
"Cannot return null for non-nullable field Listing.amenities.", but that's ok, we're more interested in investigating
parent right now.
We can see from the value we logged out in the terminal that
parent is the
Listing object that we queried for—along with all of its properties. Now within the
Listing.amenities resolver, let's clean up our log and return statements. Then we'll destructure
parent for its
id and
amenities properties, and
contextValue for its
dataSources.
Listing: {amenities: ({ id, amenities }, _, { dataSources }) => {// TODO}},
There are two scenarios we need our
Listing.amenities resolver to handle.
- If we've queried for a single listing, we'll already have full amenity data available on the
parentargument. In this case, we can return the
amenitiesdirectly.
- If our resolver's
parentargument comes from
Query.featuredListings, however, we'll have only an array of amenity IDs. In this case, we'll need to make a follow-up request to the REST API!
Listing: {amenities: ({ id, amenities }, _, { dataSources }) => {// If `amenities` contains full-fledged Amenity objects, return them// Otherwise make a follow-up request to /listings/{listing_id}/amenities}},
Let's build out our new
ListingAPI method for amenity data, and then we'll return to handle these two paths.
The
getAmenities method
In
listing-api.ts, let's bring in our
Amenity type from
types.ts.
import { Listing, Amenity } from "../types";
We'll give our class a new method:
getAmenities. This method accepts a single argument, a
listingId, which is a
string, and returns a
Promise that returns a list of
Amenity types.
getAmenities(listingId: string): Promise<Amenity[]> {// TODO}
Inside the function, we'll call
this.get, which returns a list of
Amenity types, and pass in the endpoint we need.
getAmenities(listingId: string): Promise<Amenity[]> {return this.get<Amenity[]>(`listings/${listingId}/amenities`);}
Finishing the resolver
Then, back in our
Listing.amenities resolver, we'll make a call to the
listingAPI.getAmenities method, passing in our
Listing's
id.
amenities: ({ id, amenities }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.listingAPI.getAmenities(id);};
We've taken care of the scenario when we need to request follow-up amenity data. Now, let's update our resolver to first check whether we already have full amenity data available on the
parent argument.
We've provided a utility that helps us do just that. Jump into
src/helpers.ts and uncomment the code there. We'll use the
validateFullAmenities function exported here: it takes an
amenities parameter (a
Amenity[] type), and checks to see whether at least some of the objects in the array provided contain a
name property.
export const validateFullAmenities = (amenityList: Amenity[]) =>amenityList.some(hasOwnPropertyName);
Note: We made the arbitrary choice to check for the presence of a
name property (to determine whether we're dealing with complete amenity data), but we could have just as well used the
category property instead to perform the check.
Back in
resolvers.ts, let's import the
validateFullAmenities function.
import { validateFullAmenities } from "./helpers";
Down in our
Listing.amenities resolver, we'll first check whether our
amenities contain all their properties. If so, we'll return them directly. Otherwise, we can make our follow-up request for additional amenity data.
amenities: ({ id, amenities }, _, { dataSources }) => {return validateFullAmenities(amenities)? amenities: dataSources.listingAPI.getAmenities(id);},
Trying out our queries
To see when our
ListingAPI's
getAmenities method gets called for follow-up amenity data, let's add a console log inside the method in
listing-api.ts.
getAmenities(listingId: string): Promise<Amenity[]> {console.log("Making a follow-up call for amenities with ", listingId);return this.get<Amenity[]>(`listings/${listingId}/amenities`)}
Now we can return to Explorer at http://localhost:4000 and try out a few queries.
First, a query for an individual listing.
query GetListing($listingId: ID!) {listing(id: $listingId) {amenities {idname}}}
And in the Variables panel:
{"listingId": "listing-1"}
When we run this query, we should see that the response for a single listing and its amenities hasn't changed. Our resolver simply returns
amenities from the
parent argument.
Now let's try the same thing for our featured listings query. Open up a new tab in the Explorer, and paste in the following query.
query GetFeaturedListings {featuredListings {idtitledescriptionamenities {idnamecategory}}}
Now when we run this query, we'll still see amenity data—but our terminal shows that three additional requests have been made to populate the remaining properties for each listing's set of amenities!
Making a follow-up call for amenities with listing-1Making a follow-up call for amenities with listing-2Making a follow-up call for amenities with listing-3
Practice
Use the following schema and GraphQL query to answer the multiple choice question.
type Query {featuredPlanets: [Planet!]!}type Planet {name: String!galaxy: Galaxy!}type Galaxy {name: String!totalPlanets: Int!dateDiscovered: String}
query GetFeaturedPlanetsGalaxies {featuredPlanets {galaxy {name}}}
GetFeaturedPlanetsGalaxies query above?
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation.
