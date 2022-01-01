Voyage II: Federating the monolith

12 lessons
201m
Airlock, the Monolith
9m
Getting to know the codebase
13m
Monolith as a subgraph
15m
Authentication & authorization
12m
Auth in the gateway
18m
Future subgraphs
4m
Interfaces & fragments
20m
Value types
25m
Resolving entities
20m
Local composition
15m
Wrapping up the accounts subgraph
10m
Splitting another subgraph
40m
We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a federated graph incrementally. We'll work with entities, referencing and extending them from different subgraphs, and learn how to use local schema composition with the Rover CLI.
JavaScript, Apollo Federation basics, Voyage I