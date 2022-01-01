Odyssey / Voyage II: Federating the monolith

Voyage II: Federating the monolith

Course details

12 lessons

201m

Instructor

Michelle Mabuyo

What you'll learn

  • Airlock, the Monolith

    9m

  • Getting to know the codebase

    13m

  • Monolith as a subgraph

    15m

  • Authentication & authorization

    12m

  • Auth in the gateway

    18m

  • Future subgraphs

    4m

  • Interfaces & fragments

    20m

  • Value types

    25m

  • Resolving entities

    20m

  • Local composition

    15m

  • Wrapping up the accounts subgraph

    10m

  • Splitting another subgraph

    40m

Course description

We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a federated graph incrementally. We'll work with entities, referencing and extending them from different subgraphs, and learn how to use local schema composition with the Rover CLI.

Prerequisites

JavaScript, Apollo Federation basics, Voyage I

