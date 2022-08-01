Quickly find what you need in your GraphQL schema with filters

We recently added filters to the Schema Reference page in Studio to make the schema browsing experience easier and more intuitive, especially as your supergraph schemas grow!

Head over to the Schema Reference page in Apollo Studio and try it out.

Filter schema by subgraphs, tags, directives, arguments and return types

Filter elements of your schema that match to multiple types of filters. You can AND across filters and OR within a single filter.

Text highlighting

Any filter results are highlighted for easy visibility. In the left menu, you can see how many elements matched for each type in the parenthesis.

You can also type a word and see matching elements. If you prefix the word with a . then filters are only applied to fields, and if you suffix the word with a . then the filter is only applied to the types.

Hints hints hints

When you type a word, Studio might suggest some hints associated with supported filter types for better results.

View and filter by @tag

With the right permissions, you can view and filter by different tag names in the schema reference page.

And finally, share your filter query with your teammates

You can share your filter query so that your teammates can look at the same resulting schema elements. Either copy the URL directly, or click on the share icon.

Check it out today and let us know what you think!

Head over to the Schema Reference page for your graphs in Apollo Studio and try out these filters! This is our first iteration and we hope to continue to provide you with the best schema browsing experience, so if you have any feedback, please fill out this feedback form or drop a post on the Apollo Studio GitHub Community!

⚠️ Note: If you do not see this capability on Apollo Studio, make sure you are on the latest version of the UI. Click on the bell icon at the top right corner of Studio and if you see “Update available, click to relaunch” at the bottom left of the modal then click that to get the latest version.