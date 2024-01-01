Sales
Enterprise Account Executive - Central
Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL APIs in the world. Companies like Netflix, Expedia, Peloton, DoorDash, The New York Times, and Zillow are just a small sample of Apollo's customers. We’re not looking to rest on our laurels, though — we’re aiming to change how software is built.
Apollo wants to empower every software team to build an amazing user experience across any number of clients without dealing with a barrage of REST endpoints. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 50% of companies will be using GraphQL, and we're the clear market leader. Are you with us? If so, read on…
