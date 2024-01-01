Blast off
with Apollo

Join us and work with smart, kind people across the globe. We’re a distributed team building transformational technology that empowers some of the world’s largest companies.

See open Jobs

The place where you can do your best work

As a globally distributed company, it’s so important we all have the same north stars and use the same language. One of the ways we accomplish this is through our four company values; they guide how we hire, how we support each other, and how we work together:

Empowering others

We set each other up to do our best work. Nothing gets us more excited than helping unlock our teammates’ full potential. That’s what we try to do for our customers, and we mirror that internally with a transparent, collaborative environment. Good ideas can come from anywhere, and we can’t wait for you to join us and we can learn from you too.

Stewardship

Time, talents, connections, and our custodianship of the graph itself – these are our resources and we want to put them to their highest and best use. We focus on what matters, balance the impact of our decisions in the short and long term, and use that to drive action.

Caring

Care for our well-being is evident in everything we do. It’s how we approach both building our product and showing up for each other. True caring requires empathy, listening, and understanding with context. We channel this with our customers, our performance program, professional development, and each other.

Growth mindset

We name and face problems so we can grow, both personally and as a company. We cultivate a growth mindset that’s focused on learning and improving – one day at a time. We’re curious, we clarify, and we seek out feedback. And when problems arise (like they eventually do!), we seek to understand, find a solution, and learn for the future.

Innovation on a global scale.

Companies of every scale from startups to Fortune 500 trust Apollo and the supergraph to operate and collaborate on their mission-critical APIs.

Joey Melcher

Austin, TX

Jen Tyrseck

Stamford, CN

Jesse Rosenberger

Helsinki, FIN

Chauntay Lawson

Washington, D.C.

Daljit Summan

Peterborough, ENG

Perks & Benefits

Globally distributed company

No return-to-office for us. We believe in the strengths that come with being a globally distributed company. Our 220+ Apollonauts located in 10 countries and 13 time zones thrive on working from home, learning from each other, and avoiding long commutes and traffic jams (although that hike to the kitchen for snacks between meetings can be a real journey).  

Unlimited PTO

Whether it’s planning a vacation or taking some time to focus on your well-being, one thing matters to us: you have time to focus on you. Rest up, and make sure you share those travel pics when you get back.

*For our UK and Canada teammates, we also offer “unlimited PTO in practice” which folds in your country-specific nuances so you may share the benefits of taking vacation that is restful, rejuvenating, and individualized for your needs.

Full benefits package

We provide 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance. No matter what’s thrown at you, rest assured you and your family are covered.

(U.S. based employees)

Parental leave

Welcoming a new child is going to change your world, and we want to be here to support you when you need it. We offer leave for birthing and non-birthing parents, and a personal leave specialist to guide you through the process.

Streamlined collaboration

Virtual “coffee chats”, tools that help us work as a distributed company, and a culture of documentation and global inclusivity ensure we stay connected and collaborate throughout the week.

Company Kickoff

We believe in building meaningful connections with each and every Apollonaut. Once a year, we get the whole team together for our annual Company Kickoff where we learn, align, and most importantly, build relationships with each other. We can’t wait to see you at the next one!

Open Positions

Sales

Enterprise Account Executive - Central

Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL APIs in the world. Companies like Netflix, Expedia, Peloton, DoorDash, The New York Times, and Zillow are just a small sample of Apollo's customers. We’re not looking to rest on our laurels, though — we’re aiming to change how software is built.

Apollo wants to empower every software team to build an amazing user experience across any number of clients without dealing with a barrage of REST endpoints. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 50% of companies will be using GraphQL, and we're the clear market leader. Are you with us? If so, read on…

Learn more

Sales

Enterprise Account Executive - DACH

When venture firms are looking to invest in companies, they are searching for a company that will own 95% of their category. With millions of downloads per week of our open source product, we’re already on that trajectory. That’s the type of opportunity this is, and that’s why we have amazing backing from Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and Matrix Partners.

We're on a mission to make application development easier, better, and more accessible to the world. The technology is GraphQL, and it's changing the way the top companies in the world build software.

How can we prove that? Simply put, our next-gen technology is used in production by some of today's largest and most innovative brands, including Walmart, Netflix, Peloton, TV2, Booking.com, Volvo, and many more. With your help calling on the top companies in the world, the number of amazing logos will only keep increasing.

Learn more

Sales

Enterprise Account Executive - East

Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL APIs in the world. Companies like Netflix, Expedia, Peloton, DoorDash, The New York Times, and Zillow are just a small sample of Apollo's customers. We’re not looking to rest on our laurels, though — we’re aiming to change how software is built.

Apollo wants to empower every software team to build an amazing user experience across any number of clients without dealing with a barrage of REST endpoints. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 50% of companies will be using GraphQL, and we're the clear market leader. Are you with us? If so, read on…

Learn more

Sales

Enterprise Account Executive - UK

When venture firms are looking to invest in companies, they are searching for a company that will own 95% of their category. With millions of downloads per week of our open source product, we’re already on that trajectory. That’s the type of opportunity this is, and that’s why we have amazing backing from Andreessen Horowitz and Matrix Partners.

We're on a mission to make application development easier, better, and more accessible to the world. The technology is GraphQL, and it's changing the way the top companies in the world build software.

How can we prove that? Simply put, our next-gen technology is used in production by some of today's largest and most innovative brands, including Netflix, Expedia, Glassdoor, DoorDash, and more. With your help calling on the top companies in the world, the number of amazing logos will only keep increasing.

Learn more

Customer Success

Head of Technical Support Engineering

Are you an accomplished, highly technical support engineering leader passionate about creating and implementing a support engagement strategy that prioritizes customer empowerment and effectiveness? Do you delight in improving operating models and helping your team deliver service excellence? Do you relish the opportunity to build top-class customer support engagement that can scale with a growing company? If so, we want to talk to you!

As the Head of Technical Support, you will ensure our customers have a high-quality, low-friction usability and consumption experience. We’re seeking a self-starter with experience scaling and hiring amazing support teams. As a strategic leader, you’ll be at the front of developing operating models, runbooks, and tiering systems and delivering service excellence for a highly responsive global customer support experience. You will partner with leaders across the company to help reduce the technical burden for our customers and drive higher customer satisfaction.

Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL platforms in the world.

We’re not looking to rest on our laurels, though — we’re aiming to change how software is built. Apollo wants to empower every software team to build an amazing user experience across any number of clients, without dealing with a barrage of API endpoints. We also intend to be a company where you can see your career grow through challenging work, collaborating with incredible teammates, and accomplishing the unattainable. So join us and help us set a world-class standard of support!

Learn more

People

Principal People Business Partner

Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL platforms in the world. 

We’re not looking to rest on our laurels though — we’re aiming to change how software is built. Apollo wants to empower every software team to build an amazing user experience across any number of clients, without dealing with a barrage of API endpoints. Equal to all of that, Apollo is intent on becoming the company where you can see your career grow through challenging work, collaborating with incredible teammates, and accomplishing the unattainable.

About the team and role

The People team at Apollo is dedicated to enabling and empowering all Apollo-nauts to do the best work of their careers.  We are crafting a People team culture that prioritizes: simplicity, thoughtfulness, collaboration and accountability for results.  Our work matters deeply to the success of the company and we’re laser focused on uplifting leadership skills and crafting an incredible employee experience. As a member of the People Growth & Development team, reporting to the CPO, your role will be equal parts dedicated business partner work, as well as growth and learning program development.

The Business Partner work: You will act as a key strategic partner to Sales, Marketing and Customer Success leadership. Developing and driving talent strategies that unlock performance, nurture our culture and bolster our Go- to- Market teams for what’s next.   You are able to operate as a telescope - zooming out to see the whole picture, and develop the strategy, and then zooming in to drive tactical execution.  This work will require you to have a strong grasp of compensation, employee relations, team and org development, coaching, conflict resolution, strategic planning and business acumen.

The Programmatic work: In partnership with the other People Business Partners, you will own the cyclical people program work, as well as the development of new company-wide learning and growth initiatives.  Content creation, delivery and assessment, program implementation and management through KPIs will activate all sides of your brain! You’ll be able to build a portfolio of bespoke development opportunities based on data that will carry you far in your career.

Who you are

You care deeply about people. You’re fundamentally excited to be a part of building the people team of the future. You have an insatiable curiosity, humility and drive to hone your craft. You lead with a growth mindset – the work is never done and there’s something to learn from everyone.  You embody our leadership principles in all that you do: creating clarity, unlocking performance and delivering results. 

Learn more

Engineering

Senior Software Engineer, Foundation Team

Are you a talented and driven distributed systems engineer, with a proven track record, capable of leading cross-organizational features? Does tech debt quiver in its boots at the sound of your name? Do you butter your bread with evented systems? Have the letters C, Q, R, and S been ruined for you in an eventually consistent manner? Have we got news for you: you’re not alone!

In this role, you’ll be a key contributor to our Platform Engineering team. You'll get the chance to hone your skills alongside some of the best Platform Engineers (think SRE meets Ops with a heavy focus on automation of everything). Our team’s current focus is on Service Delivery (Kubernetes), Infrastructure Management (Terraform), CI/CD (Argo, Atlantis), and in general all things SLOs and Operational Excellence. Your teammates are talented folks who value code that is 80% of the value for 20% of the work, designs that are forward-thinking enough to be easily flexible for the next features, and leadership with a healthy dose of mindfulness and humility. 

Apollo is the worldwide leader of GraphQL innovation. Companies like Netflix, Walmart, Expedia, Peloton, DoorDash, The New York Times, and Zillow are just a small sample of Apollo's customers. Our open-source product has millions of downloads every week. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 50% of companies will be using GraphQL, and we're the clear market leader.

GraphQL is transforming the software development space by creating a brand new layer in companies' stacks called the supergraph that helps engineering teams ship faster and build richer experiences than ever before. Join us and build the future of Apollo’s internal Developer Platform!

Learn more

Engineering

Senior Software Engineer, Fullstack

Are you an experienced full-stack developer excited to work on the developer tools that help the biggest companies around the world scale in production with GraphQL? If you care deeply about end-user experience and want to contribute to building tools that you, as a developer, can have a voice in guiding the direction of, read on! 

If observability is your game, come join Team Pulsar and focus on features that enable users to understand how their graph is used, ensure safety, provide insight into their graph’s lifecycle, and help users deliver their graph to wider audiences. You’ll be working across the stack on high-impact features, from bringing designs to life to modeling the evolution of our system’s core data models. 

Whether you binge-watch a series on Netflix, plan faraway vacations from your phone, or read international news online, you’ve likely used Apollo’s technology this week. Apollo supports some of the largest GraphQL platforms in the world. Join us and help shape the future of GraphOS!

Learn more