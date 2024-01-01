As a globally distributed company, it’s so important we all have the same north stars and use the same language. One of the ways we accomplish this is through our four company values; they guide how we hire, how we support each other, and how we work together:

Empowering others

We set each other up to do our best work. Nothing gets us more excited than helping unlock our teammates’ full potential. That’s what we try to do for our customers, and we mirror that internally with a transparent, collaborative environment. Good ideas can come from anywhere, and we can’t wait for you to join us and we can learn from you too.

Stewardship

Time, talents, connections, and our custodianship of the graph itself – these are our resources and we want to put them to their highest and best use. We focus on what matters, balance the impact of our decisions in the short and long term, and use that to drive action.

Caring

Care for our well-being is evident in everything we do. It’s how we approach both building our product and showing up for each other. True caring requires empathy, listening, and understanding with context. We channel this with our customers, our performance program, professional development, and each other.

Growth mindset

We name and face problems so we can grow, both personally and as a company. We cultivate a growth mindset that’s focused on learning and improving – one day at a time. We’re curious, we clarify, and we seek out feedback. And when problems arise (like they eventually do!), we seek to understand, find a solution, and learn for the future.