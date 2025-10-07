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Pricing that makes sense
at any scale.
  • Only pay for the API volume and features you need
  • Volume discounts as your workload grows
  • No limits on your API workload
  • Start for free with $50 in credit for new signups
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Estimate your cost

Free

For students or hobbyists learning the latest GraphQL tools.

Forever Free.

Start for free

No credit card required

What's included

  • GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform

  • Supports any GraphQL API

  • Self-hosted GraphOS Router (limited to 60 requests per minute)

  • Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.

  • Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows

  • Single sign-on (SSO)

  • Audit logging

  • Custom MSA

Developers

  • Up to 3

Data retention for checks and insights

  • 1 day

Support

  • Community Support

Developer

For small teams operating a production GraphQL API.

Starting at $5 per million requests

Billed monthly. Automatic volume discounts as your usage scales.

Start for free

$50 in usage credit when you sign up
Credit card required. Cancel anytime.

What's included

  • GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform

  • Supports any GraphQL API

  • Self-hosted GraphOS Router

  • Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.

  • Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows

  • Single sign-on (SSO)

  • Audit logging

  • Custom MSA

Developers

  • Up to 10

Data retention for checks and insights

  • 7 days

Support

  • Developer Support (8×5, no SLA)

Standard

For scaling a GraphQL platform across multiple teams and services.

Custom pricing

Talk to sales

Talk to Sales

What's included

  • GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform

  • Supports any GraphQL API

  • Self-hosted GraphOS Router

  • Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.

  • Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows

  • Single sign-on (SSO)

  • Audit logging

  • Custom MSA

Developers

  • Up to 30

Data retention for checks and insights

  • 90 days

Support

  • Standard Support (8×5, with SLA)

Enterprise

For companies with large-scale GraphQL initiatives.

Custom pricing

Talk to Sales

Talk to Sales

What's included

  • GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform

  • Supports any GraphQL API

  • Self-hosted GraphOS Router

  • Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.

  • Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows

  • Single sign-on (SSO)

  • Audit logging

  • Custom MSA

Developers

  • Unlimited

Data retention for checks and insights

  • 18 months

Support

  • Business Support (24×7×365, with SLA)

  • (Add-on) Premium Support Packages

  • (Add-on) Professional Services Packages

Feature breakdown

GraphOS API development platform

FeatureFreeDeveloperStandardEnterprise
Total users (includes consumers)Up to 3Up to 10Up to 30Unlimited
User roles and permissionsAdmin and Consumer roles onlyAdmin and Consumer roles only
Studio SSO & SAML--
Multiple Orgs Per Subscription---
Schema registry and Uplink Managed Federation for any GraphOS endpoint
Schema checks
Custom checks-
Studio-based linting-
Contracts-
Subgraph API keys--
Operation history for Checks and Insights1 day7 days90 days18 months
Field-level reference and execution data1 day7 days90 days90 days
Field-level latency data1 day7 days7 days7 days
Traces1 day7 days90 days90 days
Per-minute representative traces1 day7 days14 days14 days
Client names
Client versions-
Schema Proposals--
Audit logs---

GraphOS Router GraphQL runtime

FeatureFreeDeveloperStandardEnterprise
Self-hosted GraphOS Router
Rate limited
Apollo Connectors
Apollo MCP Server
Apollo GraphOS Operator-
Extensibility: Router Coprocessors-
Federated subscriptions
Metered separately
Metered separately
Metered separately
@defer, @oneOf
Automatic persisted queries
Traffic shaping (Dedupe & rate limiting)
File uploads
Events
Router telemetry (Incl. instruments, OTEL traces, events)
Router telemetry - Custom instruments
Router telemetry - Custom events
JWT authentication
Request authorization
Query batching
Persisted query safelisting
Demand control (Cost-based limits)
Operation-based limits (Depth/breadth limits, etc.)
Response caching
Metered separately
Metered separately
Distributed query plan & APQ caching
Metered separately
Metered separately

Amazing together: Apollo Connectors + Apollo MCP Server

Quickly build AI agents and MCP tools using GraphQL and existing REST data sources.

Start for free

Trusted by digital leaders

Companies of every scale from startups to Fortune 500 trust Apollo and the supergraph to operate and collaborate on their mission-critical APIs.

AlphaSense
Netflix
Warner Brothers
PayPal
Expedia Group
The New York Times
Volkswagen
Priceline
Peloton
Wayfair
Booking.com
RS Components
Hyatt
Ford Credit
MLB
MLB
Ford Credit
Hyatt
RS Components
Booking.com
Wayfair
Peloton
Priceline
Volkswagen
The New York Times
Expedia Group
PayPal
Warner Brothers
Netflix
AlphaSense

Calculate pricing

Select a plan
Payment frequency
Plan base price
$0

Standard GraphQL requests

All Query and Mutation GraphQL operations are counted as standard operations, whether they are processed through GraphOS Router, Apollo Server, Apollo Gateway, or another runtime.

Standard request pricing
$0.00
per million requests
Select approximate volume

Subscription update events

These are subscription-based GraphQL operations, where the client application subscribes to a stream of update events. Metering is based on the number of update events sent to clients. Subscription update events are counted independently of standard operations.

Subscription pricing
$0.00
per million requests
Select approximate volume

Approximate monthly cost

$0

Includes volume discount

Start for free
$50 in usage credit when you sign up
(Credit card required)

Volume-based tiered pricing

Standard requests

All standard GraphQL operations handled through the graph. The performance add-on applies when features like Response Caching, Distributed Query Plan, and APQ Caching are enabled.

Monthly operationsBase rate (USD per million)Performance add-on (USD per million)
First 250 million$5.00+ $2.00
Next 750 million$4.25+ $1.50
Next 4 billion$3.50+ $1.00
Over 5 billion$3.00+ $0.50

Subscription update events

Monthly operationsSubscription update events (USD per million)
First 250 million$2.00
Next 750 million$1.50
Next 4 billion$1.00
Over 5 billion$0.50

FAQs

The information provided on this page (including any references to future product features or plans) is for informational purposes only and does not create a legal contract or guarantee of current or future functionality. All use of our services is subject to our applicable terms and policies. We reserve the right to modify or discontinue features or plans.