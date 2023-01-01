GraphOS plans
for any scale.
Choose the right plan for your team.
Serverless
For developers building a GraphQL API. Try out GraphOS without any additional ops work.
$0 up to 10M requests / month
$15 per 1M additional operations
Unlock the full power of GraphQL:
Complete cloud-native GraphQL platform
Cloud-hosted graph routing
Advanced query capabilities like @defer
Full set of CI/CD, observability, and collaboration tools
Embeddable Explorer to share your graph
Shared infrastructure with up to 100 TPSⓘ
ⓘ Queries are executed on infrastructure shared with other users. Fixed limits apply to parameters such as max response size and max execution time and throughput per second (TPS). More complex operations require more TPS.
Dedicated
For platform teams operating a production graph. Get better throughput and governance.
From $500 per month
Based on reserved capacity
Level up supergraph performance:
Dedicated infrastructure with SLA
Bring your own domain
Advanced router configuration and integrations like Datadog, OTEL
Advanced subgraph security
Unlimited TPSⓘ
ⓘ Queries are executed on dedicated infrastructure that can scale for unlimited throughput per second (TPS). More compex operations require more TPS.
Enterprise
Operate a company-wide supergraph with a self-hosted graph router and enterprise governance.
Talk to us
Custom pricing
Scale your supergraph org-wide:
Self-hosted router integration
Enterprise self-hosted router features
Granular access controls
User roles & permissions
Single sign-on (SSO)
Audit logs
Full Apollo SLA (GraphOS + OSS)
Dedicated success team
Support and solutions expertise from implementation to production
Trusted by digital leaders
Companies of every scale from startups to Fortune 500 trust Apollo and the supergraph to operate and collaborate on their mission-critical APIs.
Compare features
Graphs
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Cloud-Hosted router
Included cloud routing requests (free)
10M ops/month
Coming soon
-
Additional cloud routing request pricing
$15 per 1M ops
Coming soon
-
Federated GraphQL subscriptions
Coming soon
-
Self-Hosted router
Apollo Router and Apollo Gateway integration
-
-
Self-hosted router and gateway requests
-
-
Custom limit
Federated GraphQL subscriptions for self-hosted routers
-
-
JWT authentication for self-hosted routers
-
-
Distributed APQ caching for self-hosted routers
-
-
External coprocessors for self-hosted routers
-
-
Persisted query safelisting
-
-
Operation limits
-
-
Schema management & collaboration
Schema registry & changelog
Schema variants
Public schemas
Operation collections
Embeddable Explorer
Supergraph delivery pipeline
Supergraph composition checks
Schema linting
Client operation checks
Supergraph schema deployment
CI/CD integration
Observability
Field performance metrics
Client names
Trace inspection
Client versions
-
-
Security and governance
Schema contracts
-
-
Protected variants
-
-
Roles and permissions
-
-
Single sign-on
-
-
Audit logs
-
-
Development kit & open source
Apollo Sandbox
Rover CLI
Chrome DevTools
VS Code extension
Integrations
Slack
GitHub
Webhooks
-
Data retention
Schema history
3 years
3 years
3 years
Operation history for checks
60 days
60 days
90 days
Operation usage metrics
1 day90 days if paid
90 days
18 months
Field usage metrics
1 day90 days if paid
90 days
90 days
Trace inspection (10MB max. trace size)
1 day30 days if paid
30 days
90 days
Audit logs
-
-
180 days
Support
Community forum
Ticket support
1 business day
24x7x365
24x7x365
Designated account team
-
-
SLA
-
-
Data processing agreement
-
-