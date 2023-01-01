GraphOS plans
Cloud

Serverless

For developers building a GraphQL API. Try out GraphOS without any additional ops work.

$0 up to 10M requests / month

$15 per 1M additional operations

*No credit card needed
Unlock the full power of GraphQL:

  • Complete cloud-native GraphQL platform

  • Cloud-hosted graph routing

  • Advanced query capabilities like @defer

  • Full set of CI/CD, observability, and collaboration tools

  • Embeddable Explorer to share your graph

  • Shared infrastructure with up to 100 TPS

Queries are executed on infrastructure shared with other users. Fixed limits apply to parameters such as max response size and max execution time and throughput per second (TPS). More complex operations require more TPS.

Cloud

Dedicated

For platform teams operating a production graph. Get better throughput and governance.

From $500 per month

Based on reserved capacity

Level up supergraph performance:

  • Dedicated infrastructure with SLA

  • Bring your own domain

  • Advanced router configuration and integrations like Datadog, OTEL

  • Advanced subgraph security

  • Unlimited TPS

Queries are executed on dedicated infrastructure that can scale for unlimited throughput per second (TPS). More compex operations require more TPS.

Hybrid advanced

Enterprise

Operate a company-wide supergraph with a self-hosted graph router and enterprise governance.

Talk to us

Custom pricing

Scale your supergraph org-wide:

  • Self-hosted router integration

  • Enterprise self-hosted router features

  • Granular access controls

  • User roles & permissions

  • Single sign-on (SSO)

  • Audit logs

  • Full Apollo SLA (GraphOS + OSS)

  • Dedicated success team

  • Support and solutions expertise from implementation to production

Trusted by digital leaders

Companies of every scale from startups to Fortune 500 trust Apollo and the supergraph to operate and collaborate on their mission-critical APIs.

Netflix
Warner Brothers
PayPal
Expedia Group
The New York Times
Volkswagen
Priceline
Glassdoor
Peloton
Wayfair
Booking.com
RS Components
Hyatt
Vodacom
Ford Credit
Compare features

Serverless

Dedicated

Enterprise

GraphsCloud-hosted routerSelf-hosted routerCollaborationDelivery pipelineObservabilitySecurityDev kitIntegrationsData RetentionSupport

Graphs

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Cloud-Hosted router

Included cloud routing requests (free)

10M ops/month

Coming soon

-

Additional cloud routing request pricing

$15 per 1M ops

Coming soon

-

Federated GraphQL subscriptions

Coming soon

-

Self-Hosted router

Apollo Router and Apollo Gateway integration

-

-

Self-hosted router and gateway requests

-

-

Custom limit

Federated GraphQL subscriptions for self-hosted routers

-

-

JWT authentication for self-hosted routers

-

-

Distributed APQ caching for self-hosted routers

-

-

External coprocessors for self-hosted routers

-

-

Persisted query safelisting

-

-

Operation limits

-

-

Schema management & collaboration

Schema registry & changelog

Schema variants

Public schemas

Operation collections

Embeddable Explorer

Supergraph delivery pipeline

Supergraph composition checks

Schema linting

Client operation checks

Supergraph schema deployment

CI/CD integration

Observability

Field performance metrics

Client names

Trace inspection

Client versions

-

-

Security and governance

Schema contracts

-

-

Protected variants

-

-

Roles and permissions

-

-

Single sign-on

-

-

Audit logs

-

-

Development kit & open source

Apollo Sandbox

Rover CLI

Chrome DevTools

VS Code extension

Integrations

Slack

GitHub

Webhooks

-

Data retention

Schema history

3 years

3 years

3 years

Operation history for checks

60 days

60 days

90 days

Operation usage metrics

1 day90 days if paid

90 days

18 months

Field usage metrics

1 day90 days if paid

90 days

90 days

Trace inspection (10MB max. trace size)

1 day30 days if paid

30 days

90 days

Audit logs

-

-

180 days

Support

Community forum

Ticket support

1 business day

24x7x365

24x7x365

Designated account team

-

-

SLA

-

-

Data processing agreement

-

-

