Free
For students or hobbyists learning the latest GraphQL tools.
Forever Free.
No credit card required
For students or hobbyists learning the latest GraphQL tools.
No credit card required
What's included
GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform
Supports any GraphQL API
Self-hosted GraphOS Router (limited to 60 requests per minute)
Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.
Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows
Single sign-on (SSO)
Audit logging
Custom MSA
Developers
Up to 3
Data retention for checks and insights
1 day
Support
Community Support
For small teams operating a production GraphQL API.
Billed monthly. Automatic volume discounts as your usage scales.
$50 in usage credit when you sign up
Credit card required. Cancel anytime.
What's included
GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform
Supports any GraphQL API
Self-hosted GraphOS Router
Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.
Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows
Single sign-on (SSO)
Audit logging
Custom MSA
Developers
Up to 10
Data retention for checks and insights
7 days
Support
Developer Support (8×5, no SLA)
For scaling a GraphQL platform across multiple teams and services.
Talk to sales
What's included
GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform
Supports any GraphQL API
Self-hosted GraphOS Router
Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.
Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows
Single sign-on (SSO)
Audit logging
Custom MSA
Developers
Up to 30
Data retention for checks and insights
90 days
Support
Standard Support (8×5, with SLA)
For companies with large-scale GraphQL initiatives.
Talk to Sales
What's included
GraphOS - Apollo's complete API management platform
Supports any GraphQL API
Self-hosted GraphOS Router
Built-in support for GraphQL Federation, Connectors, Response Caching, Federated Subscriptions, and more.
Schema Proposals - Collaboration and approval workflows
Single sign-on (SSO)
Audit logging
Custom MSA
Developers
Unlimited
Data retention for checks and insights
18 months
Support
Business Support (24×7×365, with SLA)
(Add-on) Premium Support Packages
(Add-on) Professional Services Packages
|Feature
|Free
|Developer
|Standard
|Enterprise
|Total users (includes consumers)
|Up to 3
|Up to 10
|Up to 30
|Unlimited
|User roles and permissions
|Admin and Consumer roles only
|Admin and Consumer roles only
|Studio SSO & SAML
|-
|-
|Multiple Orgs Per Subscription
|-
|-
|-
|Schema registry and Uplink Managed Federation for any GraphOS endpoint
|Schema checks
|Custom checks
|-
|Studio-based linting
|-
|Contracts
|-
|Subgraph API keys
|-
|-
|Operation history for Checks and Insights
|1 day
|7 days
|90 days
|18 months
|Field-level reference and execution data
|1 day
|7 days
|90 days
|90 days
|Field-level latency data
|1 day
|7 days
|7 days
|7 days
|Traces
|1 day
|7 days
|90 days
|90 days
|Per-minute representative traces
|1 day
|7 days
|14 days
|14 days
|Client names
|Client versions
|-
|Schema Proposals
|-
|-
|Audit logs
|-
|-
|-
|Feature
|Free
|Developer
|Standard
|Enterprise
|Self-hosted GraphOS Router
Rate limited
|Apollo Connectors
|Apollo MCP Server
|Apollo GraphOS Operator
|-
|Extensibility: Router Coprocessors
|-
|Federated subscriptions
Metered separately
Metered separately
Metered separately
|@defer, @oneOf
|Automatic persisted queries
|Traffic shaping (Dedupe & rate limiting)
|File uploads
|Events
|Router telemetry (Incl. instruments, OTEL traces, events)
|Router telemetry - Custom instruments
|Router telemetry - Custom events
|JWT authentication
|Request authorization
|Query batching
|Persisted query safelisting
|Demand control (Cost-based limits)
|Operation-based limits (Depth/breadth limits, etc.)
|Response caching
Metered separately
Metered separately
|Distributed query plan & APQ caching
Metered separately
Metered separately
Quickly build AI agents and MCP tools using GraphQL and existing REST data sources.
Companies of every scale from startups to Fortune 500 trust Apollo and the supergraph to operate and collaborate on their mission-critical APIs.
All Query and Mutation GraphQL operations are counted as standard operations, whether they are processed through GraphOS Router, Apollo Server, Apollo Gateway, or another runtime.
These are subscription-based GraphQL operations, where the client application subscribes to a stream of update events. Metering is based on the number of update events sent to clients. Subscription update events are counted independently of standard operations.
Includes volume discount
All standard GraphQL operations handled through the graph. The performance add-on applies when features like Response Caching, Distributed Query Plan, and APQ Caching are enabled.
|Monthly operations
|Base rate (USD per million)
|Performance add-on (USD per million)
|First 250 million
|$5.00
|+ $2.00
|Next 750 million
|$4.25
|+ $1.50
|Next 4 billion
|$3.50
|+ $1.00
|Over 5 billion
|$3.00
|+ $0.50
|Monthly operations
|Subscription update events (USD per million)
|First 250 million
|$2.00
|Next 750 million
|$1.50
|Next 4 billion
|$1.00
|Over 5 billion
|$0.50
The information provided on this page (including any references to future product features or plans) is for informational purposes only and does not create a legal contract or guarantee of current or future functionality. All use of our services is subject to our applicable terms and policies. We reserve the right to modify or discontinue features or plans.