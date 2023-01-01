Power digital transformation initiatives with Apollo GraphQL
“After adopting Apollo’s technology, we went from three engineers spending 75% of their time reviewing code to less than 10%.”
“Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”
“In a build vs. buy decision, the Apollo platform was a clear buy. We wanted to deliver the promise of GraphQL to our developers now rather than later.”
GraphOS Enterprise
Deliver a better user experience across any number of applications with Apollo.
Increase developer efficiency
GraphQL enables client teams to ship features faster. Apollo GraphOS provides a schema registry, governance, and workflows to enable service teams to ship GraphQL across any number of applications.
Improve velocity with GraphQL
Improve application performance
Customize a highly scalable GraphQL gateway capable of handling billions of operations per day with little variance. Decrease latency and support real-time capabilities across a fleet of applications.
Deliver performance with GraphOS
Reuse data across client teams
Build a centralized graph of domains and business logic that can be queried from a single API endpoint. Ensure data is reusable and discoverable across teams with a GraphQL schema registry.
Improve CX with Apollo
Harden API security
GraphQL has a unique paradigm for API security. GraphOS enables your team to proactively define security policies upfront to prevent threats before they happen.
Ensure security with GraphOS
