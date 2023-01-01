Pioneer enterprise
digital transformation
with Apollo

Modern application features like AI and personalization rely on data. Ship, iterate, and scale these features faster with a GraphQL platform connecting your APIs to your apps.

Read the whitepaper
Schedule a consultation

Power digital transformation initiatives with Apollo GraphQL

Hannah Shin

Hannah Shin

Senior Software Engineer, RetailMeNot

“After adopting Apollo’s technology, we went from three engineers spending 75% of their time reviewing code to less than 10%.”

Rick Fast

Rick Fast

SVP of Engineering, Expedia

“Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”

Mark Stuart

Mark Stuart

Head of Web Platform, PayPal

“In a build vs. buy decision, the Apollo platform was a clear buy. We wanted to deliver the promise of GraphQL to our developers now rather than later.”

GraphOS Enterprise

Deliver a better user experience across any number of applications with Apollo.

Increase developer efficiency

GraphQL enables client teams to ship features faster. Apollo GraphOS provides a schema registry, governance, and workflows to enable service teams to ship GraphQL across any number of applications.

Improve velocity with GraphQL

Illustration

Improve application performance

Customize a highly scalable GraphQL gateway capable of handling billions of operations per day with little variance. Decrease latency and support real-time capabilities across a fleet of applications.

Deliver performance with GraphOS

Illustration

Reuse data across client teams

Build a centralized graph of domains and business logic that can be queried from a single API endpoint. Ensure data is reusable and discoverable across teams with a GraphQL schema registry.

Improve CX with Apollo

Illustration

Harden API security

GraphQL has a unique paradigm for API security. GraphOS enables your team to proactively define security policies upfront to prevent threats before they happen.

Ensure security with GraphOS

Illustration

Resources