Now teams can start with a VIN, decode it to get the vehicle ID, connect to valuations, and get everything they need in one query. We can compose these proven services in ways we never could before. And considering the process would have typically required months or even a year of work from multiple engineers, Apollo Connectors saved us millions. This was monumental.
Mark Meiller
Principal Engineer of Data Services at Cox Automotive
We intend to extend our graph-based API orchestration strategy with multiple entry points to support different applications, ensuring a consistent and scalable architecture across the division.
Chandima Jayawickrema
Associate Director of Architecture at Sysco
Apollo Router and Federation are incredibly well-documented systems that are a joy to use. Whenever someone on the team wants to make an improvement to the schema, we can simply refer them to the documentation. It becomes the first point of reference for anyone on the team, and there are so many features available. It’s brilliant.
Juan Carlos
Senior Software Engineer at RS Group
With Apollo GraphOS and federated subscriptions, JUCR delivers seamless live updates to thousands of EV charging sessions across Europe, keeping our customers up-to-date in real time during their charging experience
Max Grollmann
CTO & Co-Founder at JUCR
If you’re a company that’s expecting to build more and scale more, but you still want the confidence that what you’re building is standardized and not slowing you down, then I would recommend you consider an Apollo GraphQL approach.
Eldar Tinjić
Engineering Manager at AlphaSense
Apollo GraphOS is a key platform for the development team to work softly with
GraphQL. It provides a bunch of tools and APIs that allow us to establish a secure
development pipeline to compose and deliver new pieces to our supergraph.
Marcelo Nalon
Staff Engineer at Globoplay
Cox Automotive Transforms Vehicle Data Services Through API Orchestration with Apollo