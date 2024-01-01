Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

The Rover CLI

Streamline graph management with the Rover command line interface

Rover is the command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo GraphOS .

shell
Example
1# Publish a subgraph schema to GraphOS
2$ rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant --name my-subgraph --schema ./schema.graphql
3
4# Run your supergraph router locally and add multiple subgraphs
5$ rover dev
6
7# Fetch a GraphQL server's schema via introspection
8$ rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000/graphql
9
10# Compose a federated supergraph schema from multiple subgraphs
11$ rover supergraph compose --config ./supergraph.yaml

Get started with Rover

 note
Rover doesn't currently provide client-specific features, such as code generation or client checks . For these features, continue using the Apollo CLI .

Feedback

If you have feedback on Rover or you experience issues using a command, please open an issue and let us know!

Here are some topics we're particularly interested in hearing about:

  • How discoverable are Rover features?

  • How intuitive does the Rover command structure feel?

  • How helpful are Rover error messages and logs?

  • What commands or features would you like to see in Rover?