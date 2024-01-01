The Rover CLI
Streamline graph management with the Rover command line interface
Rover is the command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo GraphOS .
shell
Example
1# Publish a subgraph schema to GraphOS
2$ rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant --name my-subgraph --schema ./schema.graphql
3
4# Run your supergraph router locally and add multiple subgraphs
5$ rover dev
6
7# Fetch a GraphQL server's schema via introspection
8$ rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000/graphql
9
10# Compose a federated supergraph schema from multiple subgraphs
11$ rover supergraph compose --config ./supergraph.yaml
ⓘ note
Rover doesn't currently provide client-specific features, such as code generation or client checks . For these features, continue using the Apollo CLI .
Feedback
If you have feedback on Rover or you experience issues using a command, please open an issue and let us know!
Here are some topics we're particularly interested in hearing about:
How discoverable are Rover features?
How intuitive does the Rover command structure feel?
How helpful are Rover error messages and logs?
What commands or features would you like to see in Rover?