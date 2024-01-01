The Rover CLI

Rover is the command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo GraphOS .

shell Example copy 1 # Publish a subgraph schema to GraphOS 2 $ rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant --name my-subgraph --schema ./schema.graphql 3 4 # Run your supergraph router locally and add multiple subgraphs 5 $ rover dev 6 7 # Fetch a GraphQL server's schema via introspection 8 $ rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000/graphql 9 10 # Compose a federated supergraph schema from multiple subgraphs 11 $ rover supergraph compose --config ./supergraph.yaml

Get started with Rover

Feedback

If you have feedback on Rover or you experience issues using a command, please open an issue and let us know!

Here are some topics we're particularly interested in hearing about: