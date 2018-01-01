1. Overview and setup
Welcome to the start of your GraphQL journey!

What is ? GraphQL is the developer-friendly language for the modern web. It transforms how apps fetch data from an API, enabling you to get exactly what you need with a single query.

With a strongly typed schema at its core, helps you define relationships between data across any number of systems, empowering you to focus on what your data can do instead of where it's stored.

Throughout this course, we're going to learn how fits into our existing architecture and how it works with existing REST APIs and other s. We'll learn how to use queries, s, s, the schema, and s in our GraphQL API.

We'll build a using Hot Chocolate. No, not the warm, chocolatey drink! We're talking about a GraphQL server framework for .NET developers.

Get ready to roll up your sleeves, write some code, test your understanding, and build something cool! 🎶

In this lesson, we will:

  • Learn about what we're building 🎵
  • Set up our project environment

Pre-requisites

This course uses C# and .NET 7. You should be familiar with C# basic programming concepts to follow along with this course.

We also recommend being familiar with the basics of how to use REST APIs and HTTP requests.

What we're building

Listen up! Ready to tune into what we're building in this course? Drumroll please 🥁

If you couldn't tell from all those music-related cues, we're building a music catalog app: a clone of the popular Spotify app!

Mockup of the Spotify project

Spotify is a production-scale app, and making an exact replica of it in a single course would be a huge endeavor! In this course, we'll start with taking a small slice of the app to build as we learn the basics of and how to implement a .

Note: Curious what the API for the full Spotify clone looks like? We've got a TypeScript example using Apollo Server over on GitHub.

The slice we're focusing on will include: featured playlists, tracks, and adding tracks to a playlist. In future courses, we'll add more features like pagination, authentication, intermediate schema design concepts, and federation.

Project setup

To follow along with the course, you will need the following:

Code editor or IDE

We'll be using VS Code but you can feel free to use your favorite editor or IDE for .NET development!

Clone the repo locally

The project repo is the result of running dotnet new web -o Odyssey.Liftoff to create a new project based on the ASP.NET Core Empty web template. It also contains some extra instructions in the README on how to get up and running.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/odyssey-intro-hotchocolate

Here's what the project looks like:

📦 Odyssey.Liftoff
┣ 📂 Data
┃ ┣ 📄 swagger.json
┣ 📂 Properties
┃ ┣ 📄 launchSettings.json
┃ 📄 appsettings.Development.json
┃ 📄 appsettings.json
┃ 📄 Odyssey.Liftoff.csproj
┃ 📄 Odyssey.Liftoff.sln
┃ 📄 Program.cs
┗ 📄 README.md

To install dependencies, run:

dotnet build

Don't have .NET installed? Find your download link here.

Then, check that the project can run successfully:

dotnet run

You should see:

Odyssey.Liftoff ❯ dotnet run
dotnet run 🚀 Started
Building...
info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime[14]
Now listening on: http://localhost:5059
info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime[0]
Application started. Press Ctrl+C to shut down.
info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime[0]
Hosting environment: Development
info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime[0]
Content root path: /Users/your-path/lift-off-spotify/Odyssey.Liftoff

The project will be running on http://localhost:5059 by default!

Task!

Key takeaways

  • enables precise data retrieval with a single , eliminating the need to navigate multiple REST endpoints on the client app side.
  • Hot Chocolate is a framework for .NET developers.
  • In this course, we're building a small slice of a clone for the Spotify app.

Up next

Let's dive into all things . In the next lesson, we'll get into the details of how GraphQL fits into our existing architecture and what exactly makes up a .

