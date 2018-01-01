Welcome to the start of your GraphQL journey!

What is GraphQL? GraphQL is the developer-friendly query language for the modern web. It transforms how apps fetch data from an API, enabling you to get exactly what you need with a single query.

With a strongly typed schema at its core, GraphQL helps you define relationships between data across any number of systems, empowering you to focus on what your data can do instead of where it's stored.

Throughout this course, we're going to learn how GraphQL fits into our existing architecture and how it works with existing REST APIs and other data sources. We'll learn how to use queries, mutations, arguments, the schema, and resolvers in our GraphQL API.

We'll build a GraphQL server using Hot Chocolate. No, not the warm, chocolatey drink! We're talking about a GraphQL server framework for .NET developers.

Get ready to roll up your sleeves, write some code, test your understanding, and build something cool! 🎶

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about what we're building 🎵

Set up our project environment

Pre-requisites

This course uses C# and .NET 7. You should be familiar with C# basic programming concepts to follow along with this course.

We also recommend being familiar with the basics of how to use REST APIs and HTTP requests.

What we're building

Listen up! Ready to tune into what we're building in this course? Drumroll please 🥁

If you couldn't tell from all those music-related cues, we're building a music catalog app: a clone of the popular Spotify app!

Spotify is a production-scale app, and making an exact replica of it in a single course would be a huge endeavor! In this course, we'll start with taking a small slice of the app to build as we learn the basics of GraphQL and how to implement a GraphQL server.

Note: Curious what the GraphQL API for the full Spotify clone looks like? We've got a TypeScript example using Apollo Server over on GitHub.

The slice we're focusing on will include: featured playlists, tracks, and adding tracks to a playlist. In future courses, we'll add more features like pagination, authentication, intermediate schema design concepts, and federation.

Project setup

To follow along with the course, you will need the following:

Code editor or IDE

We'll be using VS Code but you can feel free to use your favorite editor or IDE for .NET development!

Learn more: Recommended extensions to install with VS Code If you're using VS Code, we recommend installing a couple of helpful extensions: The C# Dev Kit extension. We'll be using the Solution Explorer to navigate our project and create new classes. It also helps with code navigation like jumping to class and function definitions, as well as IntelliSense for automatic code completion. The CSharpier extension. CSharpier is an opinionated code formatter. We recommend configuring it to format your file after every save.

Clone the repo locally

The project repo is the result of running dotnet new web -o Odyssey.Liftoff to create a new project based on the ASP.NET Core Empty web template. It also contains some extra instructions in the README on how to get up and running.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/odyssey-intro-hotchocolate Copy

Here's what the project looks like:

📦 Odyssey.Liftoff ┣ 📂 Data ┃ ┣ 📄 swagger.json ┣ 📂 Properties ┃ ┣ 📄 launchSettings.json ┃ 📄 appsettings.Development.json ┃ 📄 appsettings.json ┃ 📄 Odyssey.Liftoff.csproj ┃ 📄 Odyssey.Liftoff.sln ┃ 📄 Program.cs ┗ 📄 README.md

To install dependencies, run:

dotnet build Copy

Don't have .NET installed? Find your download link here.

Then, check that the project can run successfully:

dotnet run Copy

You should see:

Odyssey.Liftoff ❯ dotnet run dotnet run 🚀 Started Building .. . info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime [ 14 ] Now listening on: http://localhost:5059 info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime [ 0 ] Application started. Press Ctrl+C to shut down. info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime [ 0 ] Hosting environment: Development info: Microsoft.Hosting.Lifetime [ 0 ] Content root path: /Users/your-path/lift-off-spotify/Odyssey.Liftoff

The project will be running on http://localhost:5059 by default!

Task! I have the project up and running locally.

Key takeaways

GraphQL enables precise data retrieval with a single query , eliminating the need to navigate multiple REST endpoints on the client app side.

Hot Chocolate is a GraphQL server framework for .NET developers.

In this course, we're building a small slice of a clone for the Spotify app.

