Mutation arguments & input

We've used a GraphQL argument before in the Query.playlist field — we passed in one argument called id .

GraphQL schema type Query { playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist }

For the addItemsToPlaylist mutation, we'll need more than one argument, we'll need three!

From the documentation, we need the following parameters:

playlist_id - The ID of the playlist, as a string

position - An integer , zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)

uris - A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add

We could use all three as arguments, but it's a good practice to use GraphQL input types as arguments for a field.

The input type in a GraphQL schema is a special object type that groups a set of arguments together, and can then be used as an argument to another field.

As a naming convention, we add the Input suffix to a type's name and give it the same name as the mutation it's associated with.

In our case, we can name our argument to the addItemsToPlaylist field as AddItemsToPlaylistInput . Let's go ahead and bring it to life!

The AddItemsToPlaylistInput type

Under the Types folder, let's add a new class for AddItemsToPlaylistInput .

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class AddItemsToPlaylistInput { } Copy

As we mentioned, it's a common convention to end with the word Input in an input type's name. Additionally, when we use the Input suffix, behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate will convert this class into a GraphQL input type. We'll see that when we get to Explorer!

Next, we'll add properties. Remember, we need the ID of the playlist and a list of URIs. We can also specify the position in the playlist these items get added, which can be null .

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs [ ID ] [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID of the playlist." ) ] public string PlaylistId { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request." ) ] public List < string > Uris { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body." ) ] public int ? Position { get ; set ; } Copy

Don't forget the constructor!

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs public AddItemsToPlaylistInput ( string playlistId , List < string > uris , int ? position ) { PlaylistId = playlistId ; Uris = uris ; Position = position ; } Copy

See the full AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs file AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class AddItemsToPlaylistInput { [ ID ] [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID of the playlist." ) ] public string PlaylistId { get ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed." ) ] public int ? Position { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request." ) ] public List < string > Uris { get ; set ; public AddItemsToPlaylistInput ( string playlistId , List < string > uris , int ? position ) { PlaylistId = playlistId ; Uris = uris ; Position = position ; } } Copy

Updating the resolver

Now let's make sure our resolver knows about this input. Back in Mutation.cs , we can add it to the parameters of our function. We'll name this resolver argument input .

Note that the input parameter can be named anything, like playlistTracks or tracksInput for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using input as the GraphQL argument name is a common convention.

Mutation.cs public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist ( AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) Copy

While we're here, let's hook up the SpotifyService data source as well, make this function asynchronous and edit the return type to be of Task<T> .

Mutation.cs public async Task < AddItemsToPlaylistPayload > AddItemsToPlaylist ( AddItemsToPlaylistInput input , SpotifyService spotifyService ) Copy

Again, don't forget to import the SpotifyWeb namespace at the top!

Mutation.cs using SpotifyWeb ; Copy

Time to use our service and our input type! In the body of the resolver function, we'll use the AddTracksToPlaylistAsync method of spotifyService .

Mutation.cs var snapshot_id = await spotifyService . AddTracksToPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId , input . Position , string . Join ( "," , input . Uris ) ) ; Copy

Using the method signature as a guide, we can add the corresponding values from the input argument for PlaylistId and Position .

For the last parameter, we'll need to tweak the format a little. Since input.Uris is a list of string types and the method expects a string type of comma-separated values, we'll use string.Join .

We await the results of the method and store it in a variable called snapshot_id . This is the return type of the method, not a playlist object like our schema expects.

That's just the nature of the REST endpoint we're working with. To retrieve the playlist object, we do need to make a follow-up call using the GetPlaylistAsync method we've used previously.

But where should we make that call? If we include it in this resolver, that means an additional REST call even when the playlist field isn't included in the GraphQL mutation!

We've already been through this situation before, where we made use of the resolver chain. However, in this case, we're going to keep the REST call included in this resolver. Thinking about the client app's needs, if they are adding tracks to a playlist, they will most likely include the the playlist and its list of tracks in the GraphQL operation! They want to see the results of their mutation after all.

Let's keep going. Inside the Playlist resolver, we'll make a call to the spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync method.

Mutation.cs var response = await spotifyService . GetPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId ) ; var playlist = new Playlist ( response ) ; Copy

Look familiar? It's the code we used in our Query.Playlist resolver.

Lastly, let's update the return value in our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance, specifically replacing the hard-coded playlist with the playlist variable instead.

Mutation.cs return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( "200" , true , "Successfully added items to playlist" , playlist ) ; Copy

That's the success path taken care of! Now what about when something fails and an error pops up? Let's wrap our code so far in a try block and catch any Exception s that get thrown.

Mutation.cs try { var snapshot_id = await spotifyService . AddTracksToPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId , input . Position , string . Join ( "," , input . Uris ) ) ; var response = await spotifyService . GetPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId ) ; var playlist = new Playlist ( response ) ; return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 200 , true , "Successfully added items to playlist" , playlist ) ; } catch ( Exception e ) { } Copy

If something goes wrong, our return value should look a little different. We'll still return a AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, but this time, the code will be 500 , the success status will be false and we'll return whatever message the exception has. We'll omit the playlist parameter altogether.

Mutation.cs return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 500 , false , e . Message ) ; Copy

See the full Mutation.cs file Mutation.cs using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class Mutation { public async Task < AddItemsToPlaylistPayload > AddItemsToPlaylist ( AddItemsToPlaylistInput input , SpotifyService spotifyService ) { try { var snapshot_id = await spotifyService . AddTracksToPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId , input . Position , string . Join ( "," , input . Uris ) ) ; var response = await spotifyService . GetPlaylistAsync ( input . PlaylistId ) ; var playlist = new Playlist ( response ) ; return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 200 , true , "Successfully added items to playlist" , playlist ) ; } catch ( Exception e ) { return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 500 , false , e . Message ) ; } } } Copy

Explorer time!

With the server running with our latest changes, let's start a new workspace tab and build our mutation from scratch. With the addition of the input argument, when we add the addItemsToPlaylist field, the GraphQL operation looks a little different:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

GraphQL operation mutation AddItemsToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { } } Copy

We can also see the Variables section with an input property in the JSON object:

Variables { "input" : null }

Let's start to fill in this input object. In the Documentation panel, click into the input field and add the three fields from AddItemsToPlaylistInput . Explorer will automatically update the variables for you.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Variables { "input" : { "playlistId" : null , "position" : null , "uris" : null } } Copy

All we need to do is update those null s! We'll use a new playlist ID, set the position as 0 to add it to the top of the playlist's tracks, and add an array with one URI in it. This is all mock data, so you can put whatever you want in there as a placeholder. It doesn't need to actually exist in the Spotify database.

Variables { "input" : { "playlistId" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "position" : 0 , "uris" : [ "ASongAboutGraphQL" ] } } Copy

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Lastly, let's fill in the rest of the mutation with the fields we need. Add the code , success and message fields. Then for a playlist, add its details and its tracks!

GraphQL operation mutation AddItemsToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code message success playlist { id name description tracks { id name } } } } Copy

That's a big mutation, press play to run! We should see our data come back successfully. At the top of the tracks property, we'll see the id set as the uri we passed in our variable, and the name as well.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

See the full response data { "data" : { "addItemsToPlaylist" : { "code" : "200" , "message" : "Successfully added items to playlist" , "success" : true , "playlist" : { "id" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." , "tracks" : [ { "id" : "ASongAboutGraphQL" , "name" : "ASongAboutGraphQL (Mock Track)" } , { "id" : "2Mmay1mmdUm9X6bjQVV6PE" , "name" : "iOS Office Hours with Anthony Miller" } , { "id" : "3PeTcQOTOTpWoz6zYxZ3qP" , "name" : "iOS Office Hours with Calvin Cestari" } ] } } } }

Note: Does your response look a little different? Because the REST API is shared across all Odyssey learners, you may see more or less tracks in your response, and your URI might not even be at the very top. This is likely because other learners have added their own tracks to the playlist. We also reset the data regularly to keep things clean.

Amazing! Now check out what happens if you update the playlist ID to a value that doesn't exist.

Variables { "input" : { "playlistId" : "DoesNotExist" , "position" : 0 , "uris" : [ "ASongAboutGraphQL" ] } } Copy

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

When we run the mutation again, we'll still receive data, but this time we've got an error code, a failure message and a null playlist.

See the full response data { "data" : { "addItemsToPlaylist" : { "code" : "500" , "message" : "The requested resource cannot be found.





Status: 404

Response:

" , "success" : false , "playlist" : null } } }

Our mutation is working! 🎉

Key takeaways

Mutation s in GraphQL often require multiple argument s to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.

When we add the "Input" suffix to a class, Hot Chocolate will convert this C# class into a GraphQL input type in the schema.

We can access the input argument in the same way as any other GraphQL argument in the resolver function.

Conclusion

Bravo, you've done it! You've built a GraphQL API that can power a simple Spotify app clone. You've got a working GraphQL server jam-packed with playlists and tracks using a REST API as a data source. You've written queries and mutations, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL arguments, variables, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!

This is only the beginning, we're just tuning our instruments for the next stages of our GraphQL journey. If you've got any requests for what you'd like to see next, let us know below!