14. Mutation input
Let's finish up our mutation!

In this lesson, we will:

  • Learn about common conventions for s and the input type
  • Learn how to use the response to handle successful and failed actions

Mutation arguments & input

We've used a before in the Query.playlist — we passed in one called id.

GraphQL schema
type Query {
  playlist(id: ID!): Playlist
}

For the addItemsToPlaylist , we'll need more than one , we'll need three!

From the documentation, we need the following parameters:

  • playlist_id - The ID of the playlist, as a string
  • position - An integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)
  • uris - A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add

We could use all three as s, but it's a good practice to use input types as s for a .

The input type in a is a special that groups a set of s together, and can then be used as an argument to another .

As a naming convention, we add the Input suffix to a type's name and give it the same name as the it's associated with.

In our case, we can name our to the addItemsToPlaylist as AddItemsToPlaylistInput. Let's go ahead and bring it to life!

The AddItemsToPlaylistInput type

Under the Types folder, let's add a new class for AddItemsToPlaylistInput.

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;


public class AddItemsToPlaylistInput
{


}

As we mentioned, it's a common convention to end with the word Input in an input type's name. Additionally, when we use the Input suffix, behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate will convert this class into a input type. We'll see that when we get to Explorer!

Next, we'll add properties. Remember, we need the ID of the playlist and a list of URIs. We can also specify the position in the playlist these items get added, which can be null.

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs
[ID]
[GraphQLDescription("The Spotify ID of the playlist.")]
public string PlaylistId { get; set;}


[GraphQLDescription(
    "A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request."
)]
public List<string> Uris { get; set; }


[GraphQLDescription(
    "The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body."
)]
public int? Position { get; set; }

Don't forget the constructor!

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistInput.cs
public AddItemsToPlaylistInput(string playlistId, List<string> uris, int? position)
{
    PlaylistId = playlistId;
    Uris = uris;
    Position = position;
}

Updating the resolver

Now let's make sure our knows about this input. Back in Mutation.cs, we can add it to the parameters of our function. We'll name this input.

Note that the input parameter can be named anything, like playlistTracks or tracksInput for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using input as the name is a common convention.

Mutation.cs
public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist(
  AddItemsToPlaylistInput input
)

While we're here, let's hook up the SpotifyService as well, make this function asynchronous and edit the return type to be of Task<T>.

Mutation.cs
public async Task<AddItemsToPlaylistPayload> AddItemsToPlaylist(
    AddItemsToPlaylistInput input,
    SpotifyService spotifyService)

Again, don't forget to import the SpotifyWeb namespace at the top!

Mutation.cs
using SpotifyWeb;

Time to use our service and our input type! In the body of the function, we'll use the AddTracksToPlaylistAsync method of spotifyService.

Mutation.cs
var snapshot_id = await spotifyService.AddTracksToPlaylistAsync(
      input.PlaylistId,
      input.Position,
      string.Join(",", input.Uris)
);

Using the method signature as a guide, we can add the corresponding values from the input for PlaylistId and Position.

For the last parameter, we'll need to tweak the format a little. Since input.Uris is a list of string types and the method expects a string type of comma-separated values, we'll use string.Join.

We await the results of the method and store it in a called snapshot_id. This is the return type of the method, not a playlist object like our schema expects.

That's just the nature of the REST endpoint we're working with. To retrieve the playlist object, we do need to make a follow-up call using the GetPlaylistAsync method we've used previously.

But where should we make that call? If we include it in this , that means an additional REST call even when the playlist isn't included in the !

We've already been through this situation before, where we made use of the chain. However, in this case, we're going to keep the REST call included in this resolver. Thinking about the client app's needs, if they are adding tracks to a playlist, they will most likely include the the playlist and its list of tracks in the ! They want to see the results of their after all.

Let's keep going. Inside the Playlist , we'll make a call to the spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync method.

Mutation.cs
var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId);
var playlist = new Playlist(response);

Look familiar? It's the code we used in our Query.Playlist .

Lastly, let's update the return value in our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance, specifically replacing the hard-coded playlist with the playlist instead.

Mutation.cs
return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(
               "200",
               true,
               "Successfully added items to playlist",
               playlist
           );

That's the success path taken care of! Now what about when something fails and an error pops up? Let's wrap our code so far in a try block and catch any Exceptions that get thrown.

Mutation.cs
try
{
    var snapshot_id = await spotifyService.AddTracksToPlaylistAsync(
        input.PlaylistId,
        input.Position,
        string.Join(",", input.Uris)
    );


    var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId);
    var playlist = new Playlist(response);


    return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(
        200,
        true,
        "Successfully added items to playlist",
        playlist
    );
}
catch (Exception e)
{
    // return something
}

If something goes wrong, our return value should look a little different. We'll still return a AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, but this time, the code will be 500, the success status will be false and we'll return whatever message the exception has. We'll omit the playlist parameter altogether.

Mutation.cs
return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(500, false, e.Message);

Explorer time!

With the server running with our latest changes, let's start a new workspace tab and build our from scratch. With the addition of the input , when we add the addItemsToPlaylist , the looks a little different:

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation

GraphQL operation
mutation AddItemsToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {
 addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {




 }
}

We can also see the Variables section with an input property in the JSON object:

Variables
{
  "input": null
}

Let's start to fill in this input object. In the Documentation panel, click into the input and add the three fields from AddItemsToPlaylistInput. Explorer will automatically update the s for you.

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Variables
{
  "input": {
    "playlistId": null,
    "position": null,
    "uris": null
  }
}

All we need to do is update those nulls! We'll use a new playlist ID, set the position as 0 to add it to the top of the playlist's tracks, and add an array with one URI in it. This is all mock data, so you can put whatever you want in there as a placeholder. It doesn't need to actually exist in the Spotify database.

Variables
{
  "input": {
    "playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W",
    "position": 0,
    "uris": ["ASongAboutGraphQL"]
  }
}
Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Lastly, let's fill in the rest of the with the s we need. Add the code, success and message s. Then for a playlist, add its details and its tracks!

GraphQL operation
mutation AddItemsToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {
  addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {
    code
    message
    success
    playlist {
      id
      name
      description
      tracks {
        id
        name
      }
    }
  }
}

That's a big , press play to run! We should see our data come back successfully. At the top of the tracks property, we'll see the id set as the uri we passed in our , and the name as well.

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Note: Does your response look a little different? Because the REST API is shared across all learners, you may see more or less tracks in your response, and your URI might not even be at the very top. This is likely because other learners have added their own tracks to the playlist. We also reset the data regularly to keep things clean.

Amazing! Now check out what happens if you update the playlist ID to a value that doesn't exist.

Variables
{
  "input": {
    "playlistId": "DoesNotExist",
    "position": 0,
    "uris": ["ASongAboutGraphQL"]
  }
}
Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

Explorer - AddItemsToPlaylist mutation adding variables for input

When we run the again, we'll still receive data, but this time we've got an error code, a failure message and a null playlist.

Our mutation is working! 🎉

Practice

How can we use the input type in our schema?
When creating an input type for a mutation, what naming convention is commonly used?

Key takeaways

  • s in often require multiple s to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.
  • When we add the "Input" suffix to a class, Hot Chocolate will convert this C# class into a input type in the schema.
  • We can access the input in the same way as any other argument in the function.

Conclusion

Bravo, you've done it! You've built a API that can power a simple Spotify app clone. You've got a working jam-packed with playlists and tracks using a REST API as a . You've written queries and s, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL s, s, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!

This is only the beginning, we're just tuning our instruments for the next stages of our journey. If you've got any requests for what you'd like to see next, let us know below!

