Let's finish up our mutation!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about common conventions for mutation arguments and the
inputtype
- Learn how to use the mutation response to handle successful and failed actions
Mutation arguments & input
We've used a GraphQL argument before in the
Query.playlist field — we passed in one argument called
id.
type Query {playlist(id: ID!): Playlist}
For the
addItemsToPlaylist mutation, we'll need more than one argument, we'll need three!
From the documentation, we need the following parameters:
playlist_id- The ID of the playlist, as a
string
position- An
integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)
uris- A comma-separated
stringof
urivalues corresponding to the tracks we want to add
We could use all three as arguments, but it's a good practice to use GraphQL input types as arguments for a field.
The
input type in a GraphQL schema is a special object type that groups a set of arguments together, and can then be used as an argument to another field.
As a naming convention, we add the
Input suffix to a type's name and give it the same name as the mutation it's associated with.
In our case, we can name our argument to the
addItemsToPlaylist field as
AddItemsToPlaylistInput. Let's go ahead and bring it to life!
The
AddItemsToPlaylistInput type
Under the
Types folder, let's add a new class for
AddItemsToPlaylistInput.
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;public class AddItemsToPlaylistInput{}
As we mentioned, it's a common convention to end with the word
Input in an
input type's name. Additionally, when we use the
Input suffix, behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate will convert this class into a GraphQL
input type. We'll see that when we get to Explorer!
Next, we'll add properties. Remember, we need the ID of the playlist and a list of URIs. We can also specify the position in the playlist these items get added, which can be
null.
[ID][GraphQLDescription("The Spotify ID of the playlist.")]public string PlaylistId { get; set;}[GraphQLDescription("A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request.")]public List<string> Uris { get; set; }[GraphQLDescription("The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body.")]public int? Position { get; set; }
Don't forget the constructor!
public AddItemsToPlaylistInput(string playlistId, List<string> uris, int? position){PlaylistId = playlistId;Uris = uris;Position = position;}
Updating the resolver
Now let's make sure our resolver knows about this input. Back in
Mutation.cs, we can add it to the parameters of our function. We'll name this resolver argument
input.
Note that the
input parameter can be named anything, like
playlistTracks or
tracksInput for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using
input as the GraphQL argument name is a common convention.
public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist(AddItemsToPlaylistInput input)
While we're here, let's hook up the
SpotifyService data source as well, make this function asynchronous and edit the return type to be of
Task<T>.
public async Task<AddItemsToPlaylistPayload> AddItemsToPlaylist(AddItemsToPlaylistInput input,SpotifyService spotifyService)
Again, don't forget to import the
SpotifyWeb namespace at the top!
using SpotifyWeb;
Time to use our service and our input type! In the body of the resolver function, we'll use the
AddTracksToPlaylistAsync method of
spotifyService.
var snapshot_id = await spotifyService.AddTracksToPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId,input.Position,string.Join(",", input.Uris));
Using the method signature as a guide, we can add the corresponding values from the
input argument for
PlaylistId and
Position.
For the last parameter, we'll need to tweak the format a little. Since
input.Uris is a list of
string types and the method expects a
string type of comma-separated values, we'll use
string.Join.
We
await the results of the method and store it in a variable called
snapshot_id. This is the return type of the method, not a playlist object like our schema expects.
That's just the nature of the REST endpoint we're working with. To retrieve the
playlist object, we do need to make a follow-up call using the
GetPlaylistAsync method we've used previously.
But where should we make that call? If we include it in this resolver, that means an additional REST call even when the
playlist field isn't included in the GraphQL mutation!
We've already been through this situation before, where we made use of the resolver chain. However, in this case, we're going to keep the REST call included in this resolver. Thinking about the client app's needs, if they are adding tracks to a playlist, they will most likely include the the playlist and its list of tracks in the GraphQL operation! They want to see the results of their mutation after all.
Let's keep going. Inside the
Playlist resolver, we'll make a call to the
spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync method.
var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId);var playlist = new Playlist(response);
Look familiar? It's the code we used in our
Query.Playlist resolver.
Lastly, let's update the return value in our
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance, specifically replacing the hard-coded playlist with the
playlist variable instead.
return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload("200",true,"Successfully added items to playlist",playlist);
That's the success path taken care of! Now what about when something fails and an error pops up? Let's wrap our code so far in a
try block and
catch any
Exceptions that get thrown.
try{var snapshot_id = await spotifyService.AddTracksToPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId,input.Position,string.Join(",", input.Uris));var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(input.PlaylistId);var playlist = new Playlist(response);return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(200,true,"Successfully added items to playlist",playlist);}catch (Exception e){// return something}
If something goes wrong, our return value should look a little different. We'll still return a
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, but this time, the code will be
500, the success status will be
false and we'll return whatever message the exception has. We'll omit the
playlist parameter altogether.
return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(500, false, e.Message);
Explorer time!
With the server running with our latest changes, let's start a new workspace tab and build our mutation from scratch. With the addition of the
input argument, when we add the
addItemsToPlaylist field, the GraphQL operation looks a little different:
mutation AddItemsToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {}}
We can also see the Variables section with an
input property in the JSON object:
{"input": null}
Let's start to fill in this
input object. In the Documentation panel, click into the
input field and add the three fields from
AddItemsToPlaylistInput. Explorer will automatically update the variables for you.
{"input": {"playlistId": null,"position": null,"uris": null}}
All we need to do is update those
nulls! We'll use a new playlist ID, set the position as
0 to add it to the top of the playlist's tracks, and add an array with one URI in it. This is all mock data, so you can put whatever you want in there as a placeholder. It doesn't need to actually exist in the Spotify database.
{"input": {"playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W","position": 0,"uris": ["ASongAboutGraphQL"]}}
Lastly, let's fill in the rest of the mutation with the fields we need. Add the
code,
success and
message fields. Then for a playlist, add its details and its tracks!
mutation AddItemsToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {codemessagesuccessplaylist {idnamedescriptiontracks {idname}}}}
That's a big mutation, press play to run! We should see our data come back successfully. At the top of the
tracks property, we'll see the
id set as the
uri we passed in our variable, and the name as well.
Note: Does your response look a little different? Because the REST API is shared across all Odyssey learners, you may see more or less tracks in your response, and your URI might not even be at the very top. This is likely because other learners have added their own tracks to the playlist. We also reset the data regularly to keep things clean.
Amazing! Now check out what happens if you update the playlist ID to a value that doesn't exist.
{"input": {"playlistId": "DoesNotExist","position": 0,"uris": ["ASongAboutGraphQL"]}}
When we run the mutation again, we'll still receive data, but this time we've got an error code, a failure message and a
null playlist.
Our mutation is working! 🎉
Key takeaways
- Mutations in GraphQL often require multiple arguments to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL
inputtype for clarity and maintainability.
- When we add the "Input" suffix to a class, Hot Chocolate will convert this C# class into a GraphQL
inputtype in the schema.
- We can access the
inputargument in the same way as any other GraphQL argument in the resolver function.
Conclusion
Bravo, you've done it! You've built a GraphQL API that can power a simple Spotify app clone. You've got a working GraphQL server jam-packed with playlists and tracks using a REST API as a data source. You've written queries and mutations, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL arguments, variables, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!
This is only the beginning, we're just tuning our instruments for the next stages of our GraphQL journey. If you've got any requests for what you'd like to see next, let us know below!
