Time to level up from "Hello world" to "Hello playlists"!
In this lesson, we will:
- Examine a mockup design and create a GraphQL schema from it
- Create our first object type
- Learn how to document a GraphQL schema with the
[GraphQLDescription]attribute
The mockup
To kick things off, let's take a look at this page from the Spotify app:
It showcases a grid of featured popular playlists that you may be interested in!
Breaking each playlist down, we can start to see what pieces of data the client app will need.
A playlist needs a name, a description and an image. Both the name and description are pieces of text, and the image may also point to the URL that hosts it. For the full page, we need a list of playlist objects.
Note: For this course, we're going to skip the playlist image and tackle a pared-down version of the mockup.
This process of breaking down a mockup to pieces of data is called schema-first design.
Even though we're not implementing the schema-first approach in Hot Chocolate (that is, we're not writing the schema in SDL), it's still helpful to think about what types and fields our resolver functions will be defining based on the mockup designs and data that the app developers expect.
The
Playlist type
Let's start with the
Playlist type. In the
Types folder, create a new class called
Playlist.
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;public class Playlist{// Playlist properties go here}
Inside the
Playlist class, we'll start by defining the name of our playlist as a property, which returns a
string type.
public string Name { get; set; }
By default, this field is non-nullable, so a playlist requires a name.
Note: We're using the short-hand syntax for auto-implemented properties.
Right now, we'll get a yellow squiggly line under "Name" and a warning saying:
Non-nullable property 'Name' must contain a non-null value when exiting constructor.Consider declaring the property as nullable.
Don't worry, we'll address that in a bit.
Next, let's define the playlist's description, which is also a
string type. A description can be
null, so we'll mark it as such using the
? symbol.
public string? Description { get; set; }
One more thing! Even though it wasn't part of the mockup, it's common practice to also define an identifier for a class. Looking ahead, when we click into a playlist, we'll need to have a way to retrieve the details for that specific playlist, and that's exactly what the identifier (or ID) is for.
The ID for a playlist will be a
string type, but we want to map it to a GraphQL scalar type for
ID, not
String. To do this, we'll add the Hot Chocolate attribute
[ID].
[ID]public string Id { get; }
We're using the
[ID] attribute from the Relay spec because it is a commonly used pattern in GraphQL and the
[ID] attribute is simpler in our code. To use the proper Hot Chocolate types, we could replace
[ID] with
[GraphQLType(typeof(IdType))].
We've also omitted the
set; method here because we typically don't want the ID to be changed.
The three properties we've defined for a playlist (
Id,
Name and
Description) act as the resolvers for those fields. Behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate converts each property with a
get accessor to a resolver.
Exploring the schema
What does this
Playlist class look like in our GraphQL schema now? Let's find out!
We'll need to register the
Playlist class with our GraphQL server, so open up the
Program.cs file and find where we initialized the server.
We'll chain another method called
AddType and pass in the
Playlist.
builder.Services.AddGraphQLServer().AddQueryType<Query>().AddType<Playlist>();
Save all our changes and restart the server.
Back to Sandbox, let's check out the Schema page. Select Objects on the left-hand side and click Playlist.
Awesome, we've accounted for all the playlist fields!
Right now, the details column shows "No description". Although the field names feel fairly self-explanatory right now, it's good practice to document the types and fields of your schema, especially for consumers of our graph.
Documenting our schema
We use GraphQL descriptions to document a schema. (Not to be confused with our playlist's description field!) In Hot Chocolate, we use the
[GraphQLDescription] attribute, which takes a
string as an argument that describes the type or field.
Back to our
Playlist class, let's add the
[GraphQLDescription] just above the class definitions and the properties.
[GraphQLDescription("Information about a playlist owned by a Spotify user")]public class Playlist{[GraphQLDescription("The Spotify ID for the playlist.")][ID]public string Id { get; }[GraphQLDescription("The name of the playlist.")]public string Name { get; set; }[GraphQLDescription("The playlist description. _Only returned for modified, verified playlists, otherwise null_.")]public string? Description { get; set; }}
Note: We're using the descriptions straight from Spotify's Web API.
Save our changes, restart the server and switch over to Sandbox to see our clear and helpful descriptions!
The
Playlist constructor
We've still got some yellow squiggly lines and warnings in our
Playlist class (two now!), so let's fix those.
We'll create a constructor for the class, passing in
id and
name arguments. We can leave description alone since it's nullable.
public Playlist(string id, string name){Id = id;Name = name;}
We'll use these to create instances of the
Playlist class in the next lesson.
Key takeaways
- Breaking down a mockup into data pieces and implementing features based on client application needs is known as schema-first design.
- The
[GraphQLDescription]attribute is used to add clear and helpful descriptions to GraphQL types and fields. It will be displayed in GraphQL IDEs such as Apollo Sandbox.
- The
[ID]attribute defines the identifier for the GraphQL type. It indicates that the associated property represents a unique identifier.
Up next
We need a way to query for a playlist. Right now, it's just floating in our schema without a way to access it. Let's make it available through our
Query type — our entry point to the schema!
