10. GraphQL arguments
5m

Overview

Onwards with our next feature!

In this lesson, we will:

  • Learn about s and how to access them in a function
  • Learn how to use s in an

The mockup

Here's our next feature: the playlist page.

Mockup of the playlist page

We'll most likely get to this page through a few ways: clicking on a specific playlist from the featured playlists page, clicking from the sidebar, or maybe directly through a URL link.

However we get to this page, we'll need the playlist ID, which makes it a perfect use case for a .

GraphQL arguments

An is a value you provide for a particular in your .

s can use a 's provided s to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. For example, a that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.

A new entry point

Our schema evolves again! We're adding a new entry point.

Inside the Query class, we'll add a new called Playlist, which returns a nullable Playlist type. We're making this nullable because it's possible that the playlist we're looking for doesn't exist (for example, it may have been deleted).

Query.cs
public Playlist? Playlist()
{




}

This might get a little confusing, having a function named the same as an , so what we can do is rename this resolver to GetPlaylist instead. Behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate will remove the Get prefix and map it to the same as if we had named it Playlist.

Query.cs
public Playlist? GetPlaylist()

Note: Hot Chocolate will do the same for functions that end with Async.

As a parameter inside the function, we'll define an id of type string, and add the [ID] attribute to denote that this should be of type ID in .

Note that the id parameter can be named anything, like playlistId for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using id as the name is a common convention.

Query.cs
public Playlist? GetPlaylist([ID] string id)

We'll also include the SpotifyService in this .

Query.cs
public Playlist? GetPlaylist([ID] string id, SpotifyService spotifyService) {

The method we'll need to call from the spotifyService is GetPlaylistAsync and it takes the id as a parameter. We'll save the results in a called response.

Query.cs
var response = spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(id);

The pattern here will be very similar to the FeaturedPlaylists . We'll make the function async, await the response and return a Task<T> type.

Query.cs
public async Task<Playlist?> GetPlaylist([ID] string id, SpotifyService spotifyService)
{
    var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistAsync(id);
}

This needs to return a Playlist type, but response is currently a SpotifyWeb.Playlist type.

Jumping over to the Playlist.cs file, let's add a new, additional constructor in the Playlist class. We'll pass in a SpotifyWeb.Playlist object and use its properties to initialize our own Playlist's properties.

Playlist.cs
public Playlist(SpotifyWeb.Playlist obj)
{
    Id = obj.Id;
    Name = obj.Name;
    Description = obj.Description;
}

(We'll tackle the playlist's tracks in the next lesson!)

Back in the , let's finish off this familiar pattern by creating a Playlist object from the response then returning the result.

Query.cs
var playlist = new Playlist(response);
return playlist;

Don't forget the description for the GetPlaylist !

Query.cs
[GraphQLDescription("A playlist owned by a Spotify user.")]

Let's save our changes and make sure our server is still running successfully with no problems.

Explorer time!

Time to see how our has evolved with those changes! Let's jump back to Sandbox and create a new workspace.

In the Explorer page, navigating back to the root Query type in the Documentation panel, we can see a new : the playlist(...) .

Click on the + button beside "s" to add all three playlist fields to the .

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

GetPlaylist operation in Sandbox 

query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {
  playlist(id: $playlistId) {
    id
    name
    description
  }
}

We'll notice something new here: a dollar sign ($) followed by the name playlistId.

Variables

The $ symbol indicates a variable in . The name after the $ symbol is the name of our , which we can use throughout the . After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the we'll use it for.

s are great—they let us pass values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our . We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.

In our case, we have a called playlistId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to null.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

GetPlaylist operation with null variable

If we try to run the now, we'll still get a JSON object back, but this time with an errors key, instead of data:

Response
{
  "errors": [
    {
      "message": "Variable `playlistId` is required.",
      "locations": [
        {
          "line": 1,
          "column": 16
        }
      ],
      "extensions": {
        "code": "HC0018",
        "variable": "playlistId"
      }
    }
  ]
}

This lets us know that we can't leave the playlistId as null, because the schema specifically defines the id (where we're using the playlistId ) as a non-nullable type!

Let's go ahead and update the null value to a playlist ID we know exists from the featuredPlaylists .

Variables
{
  "playlistId": "3W6LV9vlZ7fURhLmHqjBlM"
}

Lastly, we'll rename the to be a bit more descriptive — like GetPlaylistDetails.

GraphQL operation
query GetPlaylistDetails($playlistId: ID!) {
  playlist(id: $playlistId) {
    id
    name
    description
  }
}

Run the to get the details of the Over the moon ✨ playlist!

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

GetPlaylist operation with playlistId

Try another playlistId as the value of the : 4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W .

This time, we've got details for the GraphQL on iOS playlist, with a description that isn't an empty string!

Practice

What is the purpose of GraphQL arguments in resolvers?
Why is the Playlist type returned from the GetPlaylist resolver marked as nullable?
In GraphQL, how is a variable represented in a query?

Key takeaways

  • s are values provided for a particular in a . s use field arguments to determine how to populate data for that field.
  • The $ symbol indicates a in . The name after the $ symbol is the name of our , which we can use throughout the . After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the we'll use it for.

Up next

We hear you, you're ready for some jams! We'll add the playlist's tracks in the next lesson.

