Using Explorer makes it easy to build queries without needing to worry about the syntax. But if you're curious about the syntax of a GraphQL operation, read on!

GraphQL operation query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } }

This operation syntax begins with the query keyword, followed by an operation name that describes the request's purpose. This operation name will be used in your graph's metrics and analytics, so make sure it's a clear and helpful name. By convention, the operation name is written in PascalCase.

After the operation name, we open a pair of curly braces, where the remainder of the request is specified. The fields we specify should be present in the schema under the Query type. In this case, we have featuredPlaylists .

The featuredPlaylists field returns a list of Playlist objects, so we need to open up another set of curly braces and specify the subselection of fields to query for a Playlist object type. We need to query for at least one field in the Playlist object type.

By contrast, in the Hello World example, we had a field hello that returned a String , a scalar type that didn't need further subselection of fields.