Overview
For now, we'll keep things simple and try a classic "Hello world" example for our schema. Don't worry, we'll jump into playlists and tracks later on!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the
Querytype
- Implement a resolver function for a "Hello world" example
- Register the
Querytype in our GraphQL server
- Compare and contrast the annotation-based, schema-first, and code-first approaches
The
Query type
The
Query type defines a list of everything we're allowed to ask for from our GraphQL server. It's the entry point into our schema!
First, let's create a folder in the root of our project called
Types, where we'll organize all of our GraphQL schema types.
Then, let's add a class called
Query.
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;public class Query{// where Query resolver functions will go}
Note: If you're using VS Code, the C# Dev Kit extension grants you access to a "Solution Explorer" section. Use this to quickly create folders and classes with the boilerplate code you see above.
Inside the
Query class, let's write the resolver function for a field called
Hello. It will be a
public function returning a
string type. Inside the function body, we'll return a hard-coded value of
"Hello world".
public string Hello(){return "Hello world";}
This is our first resolver, a function that populates the data for a field in our schema. Remember, with the annotation-based approach, Hot Chocolate generates the GraphQL schema based on our resolvers. So right now, our schema looks something like this:
type Query {hello: String!}
Registering the
Query type
Our GraphQL server needs to know about the
Query type. Hopping into the
Program.cs file, find the line where we added the GraphQL server. We'll chain a new function called
AddQueryType and pass in the
Query type.
builder.Services.AddGraphQLServer().AddQueryType<Query>();
The
Program.cs file doesn't know where this
Query type is coming from, so we'll also need to import the namespace at the top of the file.
using Odyssey.Liftoff;
Note: This namespace was defined by default in the starter code you cloned. If you look at the top of the
Query.cs file, you can see that the
Query type is defined as part of the
Odyssey.Liftoff namespace. If you change this namespace to a different value, you'll also need to change the import in
Program.cs accordingly!
Let's not forget to save our changes and restart the server with
dotnet run.
Key takeaways
- The fields of the
Querytype are entry points into our schema. These are the top-level fields that a GraphQL consumer can query for.
- We can connect the
Queryfile with our GraphQL server using the function
AddQueryType<Query>().
- A resolver is a function that populates the data for a field in our schema.
Up next
Our GraphQL server is ready to receive queries. In the next lesson, we'll discover the best way to write and send queries: Apollo Explorer.
