Here's what our Hello World example would look like if we used the schema-first approach. Note the filenames.

Types/schema.graphql type Query { hello : String ! } Copy

Types/Query.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class Query { public string Hello ( ) { return "Hello world" ; } } Copy

Program.cs using Odyssey . Liftoff ; var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ) ; builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) . AddDocumentFromFile ( "Types/schema.graphql" ) . BindRuntimeType < Query > ( ) ; var app = builder . Build ( ) ; app . MapGraphQL ( ) ; app . Run ( ) ; Copy

We can see that the resolvers in Query.cs stay the same but we have an extra file that contains the SDL in schema.graphql . We also need to connect that schema file with the GraphQL server using AddDocumentFromFile , then bind the Query type using BindRuntimeType .

If the types in the resolvers and the schema don't match, we would get an error when sending queries to the server.

Even if we don't implement our server using the schema-first approach, consulting with API consumers on what they expect and need from the GraphQL schema is still important.