We can query for a playlist's tracks, but only through the
playlist(id: ID) root field, not through
featuredPlaylists. What's going on?
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about resolver chains
- Learn about the
parentargument of a resolver
Examining the data source response
Let's examine the response from our
GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint. It looks like we do have access to a
tracks property under
playlist.items.tracks.
"tracks": {"href": "string","total": 0}
Note: Alternatively, you can find the same information by following the trail of types and properties in the
SpotifyService class.
Instead of a list of track objects (similar to the list that the earlier
GET /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint returns), we get a single object with two properties:
total, the total number of tracks available, and
href, a URL for the endpoint where we can retrieve the full list of track objects.
This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the response did include the full list of track objects. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of playlists and a list of tracks for each playlist.
Instead, we'll need to make one more additional call to the REST API. In this case, the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint.
The next question becomes: where in our code will we make that call?
Examining the query
Let's take a step back and look at the query we want to implement:
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {idnameexplicituri}}}
From this query, we're resolving the
featuredPlaylists field using the
Query.FeaturedPlaylists resolver function:
public async Task<List<Playlist>> FeaturedPlaylists(SpotifyService spotifyService){var response = await spotifyService.GetFeaturedPlaylistsAsync();return response.Playlists.Items.Select(item => new Playlist(item)).ToList();}
When we convert the response into
Playlist objects, we're using the
Playlist constructor that takes in a
PlaylistSimplified type.
public Playlist(PlaylistSimplified obj){Id = obj.Id;Name = obj.Name;Description = obj.Description;}
In this case, we're not doing anything to initialize the playlist's tracks (compared to the constructor that takes in a
SpotifyWeb.Playlist object), which is why we're not getting any data in return!
Remember, we need to make an extra call to the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint to get the list of tracks. And we're back to our original question: where in our code will we make that call?
We could add it in this constructor. This is where we left off in our resolver function statements.
public Playlist(PlaylistSimplified obj){Id = obj.Id;Name = obj.Name;Description = obj.Description;// should we make a call to spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync() here?}
But that would mean that whenever we query for
featuredPlaylists, we would always make an additional network call to the REST API, even when the query didn't ask for
tracks!
So instead, we're going to make use of the resolver chain.
Following the resolver chain
A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {name}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.Playlist() resolver function, then the
Playlist.Name() function, which returns a
string type and ends the chain.
Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's
parent argument.
Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used data sources (the
SpotifyService) and arguments (like the playlist
id argument).
parent is another such parameter!
In this example, the
Playlist.Name() resolver function would have access to the
Playlist object that
Query.Playlist() resolver returned.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetPlaylistTracks($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {nametracks {uri}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their
uri values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Note that since
Playlist.Tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Playlist.Tracks() would have access to
Playlist as the
parent,
Track.Uri() would have access to the
Track object as the
parent.
If our operation didn't include the
tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the
Playlist.Tracks() function would never be called!
Refactoring
Playlist.Tracks
Now that we know what a resolver chain is, we can use it to determine the best place to insert the additional REST API call for a playlist's tracks.
Remember, we were debating including it in the constructor section, where it would be called every single time, even when the operation doesn't include it:
public Playlist(PlaylistSimplified obj){Id = obj.Id;Name = obj.Name;Description = obj.Description;// should we make a call to spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync() here?// probably not!}
Instead, we'll refactor the
Playlist.Tracks property into a resolver function with a body. Right now, it's a simplistic
get; property resolver.
First, let's add a private field for
tracks, prefixing it with an underscore (
_) to follow common convention.
private List<Track> _tracks;
Then, we'll update the
Playlist(SpotifyWeb.Playlist obj) constructor to set the value for this private field instead.
- Tracks = obj.Tracks.Items.Select(item => new Track(item.Track)).ToList();+ _tracks = obj.Tracks.Items.Select(item => new Track(item.Track)).ToList();
Next, we'll transform the
Tracks property to a resolver function with a body instead of
get; set; methods.
- public List<Track> Tracks { get; set; }+ public List<Track> Tracks()+ {++ }
For now, we'll return what's in the private
_tracks field.
return _tracks;
Our
GetPlaylistDetails operation should still be working with these changes. Take a moment to save our changes and confirm!
Now we have a perfect place to make our additional HTTP call.
Instead of returning the
_tracks private field immediately, we'll check to see if it exists. If it does, return it, but if it doesn't, we'll make the HTTP call.
if (_tracks != null) {return _tracks;} else {// TODO: HTTP call}
Since this is a regular resolver function, we'll have access to the
SpotifyService class in the function parameters. We'll also update the function to be asynchronous and return
Task<List<Track>>.
public async Task<List<Track>> Tracks(SpotifyService spotifyService)
Next, inside the
else block, let's call the service's
GetPlaylistsTracksAsync method and
await the results.
var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync();
The
GetPlaylistsTracksAsync method needs one argument: the ID of the playlist. How do we get that value?
Well, this method belongs to the
Playlist class, so we have access to
this.Id.
var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync(this.Id);
Another way to access the playlist's ID is through the
parent parameter in the resolver function, using the
[Parent] attribute. This attribute uses dependency injection to inject the value of the
parent into the resolver.
public async Task<List<Track>> Tracks(SpotifyService spotifyService,[Parent] Playlist parent)
In the body of the resolver, we would then replace
this.Id with
parent.Id.
// var response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync(this.Id); // same as belowvar response = await spotifyService.GetPlaylistsTracksAsync(parent.Id);
Both approaches are valid! We'll stick with the first one, using
this.Id.
Let's finish up our resolver function. After calling
GetPlaylistsTracksAsync, we'll dig into the
response's
Items property, map through the collection and create a
Track object from each item. This should look familiar, we already did the same thing in the
Playlist (SpotifyWeb.Playlist obj) constructor! Don't forget to use
ToList() at the end to match the type this resolver is expecting to return.
return response.Items.Select(item => new Track(item.Track)).ToList();
Explorer time: round 2!
Server running with the latest changes? Great! Now when we jump back over to Sandbox and run the query for
featuredPlaylists and its list of tracks, we get what we asked for!
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {idnameexplicituri}}}
👏👏👏
Comparing with the REST approach
Time to put on our product app developer hat again! Let's compare what this feature would have looked like if we had used REST instead of GraphQL.
If we had used REST, the app logic would have included:
- Making the HTTP GET call to the
/browse/featured-playlistsendpoint
- Making an extra HTTP GET call for each playlist in the response to
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks. Waiting for all of those to resolve, depending on the number of playlists, could take a while. Plus, this introduces the common N+1 problem.
- Retrieving just the
id,
nameand
explicitand
uriproperties, discarding all the rest of the response. There's so much more to the response that wasn't used! Again, if the client app had slow network speeds or not much data, that big response comes with a cost.
With GraphQL, we have our short and sweet, clean, readable operation coming from the client, coming back in exactly the shape they specified, no more, no less!
All the logic of extracting the data, making extra HTTP calls, and filtering for which fields are needed are all done on the GraphQL server side. We still have the N+1 problem, but it's on the server-side (where response and request speeds are more consistent and generally faster) instead of the client-side (where network speeds are variable and inconsistent).
Note: We can address the N+1 problem on the GraphQL side using DataLoaders. Check out the Hot Chocolate documentation for how to implement them.
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
- Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's
parentargument.
Up next
Feeling confident with queries? It's time to explore the other side of GraphQL: mutations.
